June 8
• American Express National Bank v. Lonnie Couch, debt collection
• Amber Mae Adams v. Derek Shannon Adams, domestic and family
June 9
• Brandie Mae Pennington v. Adam Eric Pennington, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Philip Mathis, debt collection
• Melinda Lake v. Mariah Riley, et al; automobile claim
• Edward Slone, et al v. Logan Robinson, et al; automobile claim
June 12
• Violet O. Beaver v. John N. Beaver, domestic and family
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Tanya Jo White, foreclosure
June 13
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Jada L. Ryan, contract
• American Express National Bank v. William Walker, debt collection
• Discover Bank v. Terry L. May, debt collection
• Sybrina E. Smith v. Mary M. Smith, domestic and family
June 14
• Firstbank v. Derek Adams, et al; contract
• Angela Marie Smith v. Tyrone Eugene Blalock III, domestic and family
• Conner Scott Alsip v. Heidi Jenkins, custody
June 15
• 1st Choice Credit Inc, v. Kaleb Martin, et al; debt collection
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Comp. v. Michael Philpot, automobile claim
• My Buckeye Rentals LLC v. Helen Stidham, contract
June 16
• Charlie Maggard v. Miranda Maggard, domestic and family
• Willie Vasco Hubbard v. Michael Lynn Carroll, et al; custody
• Stanley Helton, et al v. Dustin Smith, et al; property rights
• Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Linda Gibson, et al; foreclosure
June 19
• Tiffany Jeanette Smith, et al v. Helen S. Cox, custody
• David Martin v. Kimberly Martin, domestic and family
• Condor Properties LLC v. Unknown Heirs of Linda Maxey, et al; foreclosure
• Brian Daniel Mitchell v. Ruby Jon Knapp, domestic and family
June 20
• Howard J. Chadwell v. Tanner A. Lawson, automobile claim
• Myra Michelle Vandenk v. Gary Vandenk, et al; custody
• Community Trust Bank v. Dakota Taylor, other
