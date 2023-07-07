Sentinel logo

June 8

• American Express National Bank v. Lonnie Couch, debt collection

• Amber Mae Adams v. Derek Shannon Adams, domestic and family

June 9

• Brandie Mae Pennington v. Adam Eric Pennington, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Philip Mathis, debt collection

• Melinda Lake v. Mariah Riley, et al; automobile claim

• Edward Slone, et al v. Logan Robinson, et al; automobile claim

June 12

• Violet O. Beaver v. John N. Beaver, domestic and family

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Tanya Jo White, foreclosure

June 13

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Jada L. Ryan, contract

• American Express National Bank v. William Walker, debt collection

• Discover Bank v. Terry L. May, debt collection

• Sybrina E. Smith v. Mary M. Smith, domestic and family

June 14

• Firstbank v. Derek Adams, et al; contract

• Angela Marie Smith v. Tyrone Eugene Blalock III, domestic and family

• Conner Scott Alsip v. Heidi Jenkins, custody

June 15

• 1st Choice Credit Inc, v. Kaleb Martin, et al; debt collection

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Comp. v. Michael Philpot, automobile claim

• My Buckeye Rentals LLC v. Helen Stidham, contract

June 16

• Charlie Maggard v. Miranda Maggard, domestic and family

• Willie Vasco Hubbard v. Michael Lynn Carroll, et al; custody

• Stanley Helton, et al v. Dustin Smith, et al; property rights

• Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Linda Gibson, et al; foreclosure

June 19

• Tiffany Jeanette Smith, et al v. Helen S. Cox, custody

• David Martin v. Kimberly Martin, domestic and family

• Condor Properties LLC v. Unknown Heirs of Linda Maxey, et al; foreclosure

• Brian Daniel Mitchell v. Ruby Jon Knapp, domestic and family

June 20

• Howard J. Chadwell v. Tanner A. Lawson, automobile claim

• Myra Michelle Vandenk v. Gary Vandenk, et al; custody

• Community Trust Bank v. Dakota Taylor, other

