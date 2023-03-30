Mar. 13
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jenny Yarborough, contract
• Andrew Williams, et al v. Kevin Cobb, et al; property damage
Mar. 14
• James R. Rice v. Tonya R. Casey, automobile claim
• Jessica A. Hoskins, et al v. Nathaniel J. Macy, et al; automobile claim
• Edith Marie Jones v. Larry Steven Jones, domestic and family
• Kathleen White-Garland v. Kenneth Charles Garland, domestic and family
Mar. 15
• Joshua Bailey Hollin v. Curtis E. Yates, automobile claim
• Joyce castle v. Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, automobile claim
• Rodney Lee Searles v. National Union Insurance, automobile claim
Mar. 16
• James Bowling v. Elizabeth Stuber, domestic and family
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Joshua M. Murray, contract
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jessica Chambers, automobile claim
• Michael Caffrey v. Angela Roberts, custody
• Rita M. Curry v. Matthew Curry, domestic and family
• Katherine McQueen v. Timothy McQueen, domestic and family
• NewRez LLC doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Services v. Monica Broughton, foreclosure
