Mar. 13

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jenny Yarborough, contract

• Andrew Williams, et al v. Kevin Cobb, et al; property damage

Mar. 14

• James R. Rice v. Tonya R. Casey, automobile claim

• Jessica A. Hoskins, et al v. Nathaniel J. Macy, et al; automobile claim

• Edith Marie Jones v. Larry Steven Jones, domestic and family

• Kathleen White-Garland v. Kenneth Charles Garland, domestic and family

Mar. 15

• Joshua Bailey Hollin v. Curtis E. Yates, automobile claim

• Joyce castle v. Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, automobile claim

• Rodney Lee Searles v. National Union Insurance, automobile claim

Mar. 16

• James Bowling v. Elizabeth Stuber, domestic and family

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Joshua M. Murray, contract

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jessica Chambers, automobile claim

• Michael Caffrey v. Angela Roberts, custody

• Rita M. Curry v. Matthew Curry, domestic and family

• Katherine McQueen v. Timothy McQueen, domestic and family

• NewRez LLC doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Services v. Monica Broughton, foreclosure

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jessica Chambers, automobile claim

