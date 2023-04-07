Sentinel logo

Mar. 17

• Rita M. Curry v. Matthew Curry, domestic and family

• Katherine McQueen v. Timothy McQueen, domestic and family

• NewRez LLC, doing business as (DBA) Shellpoint Mortgage Services v. M. Broughton, foreclosure

Mar. 20

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Travis Hundley, contract

• Emily Daugherty v. Trevor Truitt, custody

Mar. 21

• Melissa Ann Guy v. Rodney William Freeman, domestic and family

• VO2 Tax Services LLC v. Veronica Vargas, et al; foreclosure

• All Pros Diesel inc. v. Rumiya Stone L.L.C., debt collection

• Eric Anthony Philpot v. Betty Miranda Philpot, domestic and family

• Wildfire Funds, LLC v. Yolanda Nolan, et al; foreclosure

• U.S. Bank National Association v. Lola Gillenwater, et al; foreclosure

• Jonathan Arthur v. Marissa Arthur, domestic and family

• Wells Fargo Bank National Association v. George Hutton, foreclosure

• Richard A. Teague v. Walmart Stores East LP; premises liability

• L&N Federal Credit Union v. Richard A. Skelley Jr., et al; foreclosure

• Marion Gorrill v. Progressive Northern Insurance Company, automobile claim

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Jamie Beecham, debt collection

• Harold Baldwin, et al v. Lake Cumberland Rheumatology, PLLC; medical malpractice

• Hannah Baker v. Tyler Vaught, domestic and family

• Laura Rose, et al v. Estate of Margaret Mitchell Rose, et al; property rights

• GEICO General Insurance Company v. Bruce L. Woods, automobile claim

• Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Teresa Marlene Henderson, et al; foreclosure

Mar. 22

• Mariner Finance LLC v. Rhonda Rush, debt collection

• WB Transport LLC v. Seth Smith, employee dispute

• Jack Thomas Brown v. Monica Brown, domestic and family

• Global Lending Services LLC v. Bryan Holt, et al; contract

• NCB Management Services Inc. v. Timothy Caudill, et al; contract

• Johnathan Dwayne Gray v. Savannah Jo Gray, domestic and family

• Kelsi Lyn Monroe v. Kenneth Edward Monroe, domestic and family

• Ashley Stines v. Melissa R. Stines, et al; automobile claim

• Bryan Daniel Robbins v. Laura Geanne Robbins, domestic and family

