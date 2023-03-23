Sentinel logo

Mar. 2

• Bradley David Creech v. Kelly Jo Creech, domestic and family

• Tyler Huff v. Karla Dalton, domestic and family

Mar. 3

• OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. April N. Hicks, contract

• Gorman Earl Rush, et al v. Willa Mae Carnes, property rights

• Darlene Early, et al v. Carol Jean Wells Jr., et al; property rights

• Selena Financial LP v. Beth Napier, et al; foreclosure

• PNC Bank, National Association v. Commonwealth of Kentucky, foreclosure

Mar. 6

• Faith Leanne House v. Kyle Brandon House, domestic and family

• Jakob Wagers v. Haylee Eaton, custody

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rebecca Pennington, debt collection

• Jeffrey Harris v. Elizabeth Norris Wilson, other

• James Leonard York, et al v. Estate of Donna Faye York, et al; intentional tort

Mar. 7

• Michael Murphy, et al v. John D. Winlock III, automobile claim

• Amber Ruth Parsley v. Markus Anthony Parsley, domestic and family

• Joseph Daniel Boggs v. Kaetlin Taylor Boggs, domestic and family

• Grace Hinkle v. Brenda Hinkle, domestic and family

• Charlie Jones v. Letisha Jones, domestic and family

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Ivan N. Sparks, debt collection

Mar. 9

• Alexis L. Blakley v. Damarion W. Gober, other

• Jessica Combs, et al v. James C. Holland, automobile claim

• Commonwealth CD Fund, LLC v. Rebecca Lee Whittemore, et al; foreclosure

• Cody Jackson v. Sydney Rush, custody

• Emily Sizemore v. Tyler Sizemore, domestic and family

Mar. 10

• Wilmington Trust Company as successor v. Juanita Smith, et al; foreclosure

• Rachel Gilbert v. Michael Gilbert, et al; custody

• Jennifer Gilbert v. Carl Gilbert, domestic and family

• Olivia Ozale Adkins v. Aaron Ray Messer, custody

