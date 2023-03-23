Mar. 2
• Bradley David Creech v. Kelly Jo Creech, domestic and family
• Tyler Huff v. Karla Dalton, domestic and family
Mar. 3
• OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. April N. Hicks, contract
• Gorman Earl Rush, et al v. Willa Mae Carnes, property rights
• Darlene Early, et al v. Carol Jean Wells Jr., et al; property rights
• Selena Financial LP v. Beth Napier, et al; foreclosure
• PNC Bank, National Association v. Commonwealth of Kentucky, foreclosure
Mar. 6
• Faith Leanne House v. Kyle Brandon House, domestic and family
• Jakob Wagers v. Haylee Eaton, custody
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rebecca Pennington, debt collection
• Jeffrey Harris v. Elizabeth Norris Wilson, other
• James Leonard York, et al v. Estate of Donna Faye York, et al; intentional tort
Mar. 7
• Michael Murphy, et al v. John D. Winlock III, automobile claim
• Amber Ruth Parsley v. Markus Anthony Parsley, domestic and family
• Joseph Daniel Boggs v. Kaetlin Taylor Boggs, domestic and family
• Grace Hinkle v. Brenda Hinkle, domestic and family
• Charlie Jones v. Letisha Jones, domestic and family
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Ivan N. Sparks, debt collection
Mar. 9
• Alexis L. Blakley v. Damarion W. Gober, other
• Jessica Combs, et al v. James C. Holland, automobile claim
• Commonwealth CD Fund, LLC v. Rebecca Lee Whittemore, et al; foreclosure
• Cody Jackson v. Sydney Rush, custody
• Emily Sizemore v. Tyler Sizemore, domestic and family
Mar. 10
• Wilmington Trust Company as successor v. Juanita Smith, et al; foreclosure
• Rachel Gilbert v. Michael Gilbert, et al; custody
• Jennifer Gilbert v. Carl Gilbert, domestic and family
• Olivia Ozale Adkins v. Aaron Ray Messer, custody
