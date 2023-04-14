Sentinel logo

Mar. 24

• Thelia Marcum v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, automobile claim

• Tara Bledsoe v. Cameron Bledsoe, domestic and family

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Ryan Earl McCulley, automobile claim

• Katie Wolf v. Aaron Tate White, domestic and family

• Lightstorm Properties LLC v. Jill Sergent, et al; foreclosure

• Candy Lynn Teaguarden v. Michael Joseph Teaguarden, domestic and family

Mar. 25

• Dora Marie Zamora Espinoza v. William Joose Gamez Ortega, custody

Mar. 27

• Connie Gross v. Justin A. Johnson, automobile claim

Mar. 28

• Capital One v. Nathaniel C. Lockaby, debt collection

• Donovan Cheek v. Tiffany Cheek, domestic and family

• Republic Finance, LLC v. Diana Snyder, contract

• Discover Bank v. Donna J. Scott, debt collection

• Kathy McFadden, et al v. Sarah Lyons, automobile claim

Mar. 30

• Teresa Cawood v. Gary Shell, et al; premises liability

• Mary Strunk, et al v. Brian Durham, et al; custody

Mar. 31

• Deanna Michelle Fuston v. Daniel Ray Fuston, domestic and family

• Kentucky Foster Care v. Terry W. Blevins, other

• Joseph Harley Williams v. Robin Hayden Hardin, property rights

• Charles Lanham v. Samantha Lanham, domestic and family

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you