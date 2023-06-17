Sentinel logo

May 16

• 1st Financial Bank USA v. Michael D. Broughton, contract

• Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. William L. Standifer, contract

• Charlotte Hunley v. Jeffrey Jones, automobile claim

• Republic Finance LLC v. Verna Tarvin, contract

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Robert Lee Wyan, debt collection

• Trelog, Inc. v. Larry Wayne Cowden, et al; foreclosure

• Collectible Lien Service, LLC v. Virgil M. Maxey, et al; foreclosure

• Ashley Jackson v. Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, et al; automobile claim

May 18

• American Express National Bank v. Lonnie Couch, debt collection

• PNC Bank National Association v. Kaylan Engle, et al; contract

• Kaitlyn Marie Johnson v. Jimmy Melvin Skylar Johnson, domestic and family

• Citibank, N.A. v. Lonnie Owens, debt collection

May 19

• Rhonda Griffin v. Billy D. Day, automobile claim

May 22

• Community Trust Bank v. Eddie Lee Joseph Sr., contract

• Rita Campos Cardenas v. Maria Edith Gonzalez, et al; custody

May 23

• Travis Gabbard v. Jennifer Gabbard, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Nakeysha Smith, debt collection

• Tracy Moore v. Tanner Bentley, contract

• Capital One, N.A. v. Ashley D. McQueen, debt collection

• Discover Bank v. Genna May, debt collection

• Andrew Christopher Merritt Jr. v. Kimberly Ann Karr, custody

• Christopher Lee Johnson v. Theresa Marie Hall, domestic and family

May 24

• Amy Amelia Garland v. James Anthony Miller, custody

• Danny Woods, et al v. Harley Danielle Frye, et al; visitation rights

May 25

• EZ Pay Buildings, LLC v. unknown persons possessing 12x12x8’ building of Laura Jackson, deceased; contract

• Shannon Wanda McIsaac v. Charles Thomas Jackson, domestic and family

• Capital One, N.A. v. Layton S. Reeves, debt collection

May 26

• Raymond Nicholson v. Destiny Acevedo, custody

• Judy Koch-Gulotty v. Handy Builders Inc., Doing Business As (DBA) Hampton Inn; premises liability

• Martha Renee Hodge v. Edward Hodge, domestic and family

• Titan Building Rentals LLC v. Joshua James Arquette, et al; debt collection

May 27

• Tisha Rachelle Valentine v. Dominic Lyttle Valentine, domestic and family

• VM Properties, LLC v. Hank Leforce, et al; contract

May 28

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ricky Moore, et al; debt collection

May 30

• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, Formerly Known As (FKA) Ford v. William Johnson, contract

• Dylan Hunter Bargo v. Alexis Paige Brock, domestic and family

• William Baker v. Sharon Baker, domestic and family

May 31

• Mona Michelle Burkhart v. Clifton Lee Burkhart, domestic and family

• Christopher Wilson v. Ashley Wilson, domestic and family

• Crystal Lee Miracle v. Eric Dean Miracle, domestic and family

• Sherry Jarvis v. Wal-Mart Stores East, Limited Partnership; premises liability

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you