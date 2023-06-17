May 16
• 1st Financial Bank USA v. Michael D. Broughton, contract
• Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. William L. Standifer, contract
• Charlotte Hunley v. Jeffrey Jones, automobile claim
• Republic Finance LLC v. Verna Tarvin, contract
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Robert Lee Wyan, debt collection
• Trelog, Inc. v. Larry Wayne Cowden, et al; foreclosure
• Collectible Lien Service, LLC v. Virgil M. Maxey, et al; foreclosure
• Ashley Jackson v. Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, et al; automobile claim
May 18
• American Express National Bank v. Lonnie Couch, debt collection
• PNC Bank National Association v. Kaylan Engle, et al; contract
• Kaitlyn Marie Johnson v. Jimmy Melvin Skylar Johnson, domestic and family
• Citibank, N.A. v. Lonnie Owens, debt collection
May 19
• Rhonda Griffin v. Billy D. Day, automobile claim
May 22
• Community Trust Bank v. Eddie Lee Joseph Sr., contract
• Rita Campos Cardenas v. Maria Edith Gonzalez, et al; custody
May 23
• Travis Gabbard v. Jennifer Gabbard, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Nakeysha Smith, debt collection
• Tracy Moore v. Tanner Bentley, contract
• Capital One, N.A. v. Ashley D. McQueen, debt collection
• Discover Bank v. Genna May, debt collection
• Andrew Christopher Merritt Jr. v. Kimberly Ann Karr, custody
• Christopher Lee Johnson v. Theresa Marie Hall, domestic and family
May 24
• Amy Amelia Garland v. James Anthony Miller, custody
• Danny Woods, et al v. Harley Danielle Frye, et al; visitation rights
May 25
• EZ Pay Buildings, LLC v. unknown persons possessing 12x12x8’ building of Laura Jackson, deceased; contract
• Shannon Wanda McIsaac v. Charles Thomas Jackson, domestic and family
• Capital One, N.A. v. Layton S. Reeves, debt collection
May 26
• Raymond Nicholson v. Destiny Acevedo, custody
• Judy Koch-Gulotty v. Handy Builders Inc., Doing Business As (DBA) Hampton Inn; premises liability
• Martha Renee Hodge v. Edward Hodge, domestic and family
• Titan Building Rentals LLC v. Joshua James Arquette, et al; debt collection
May 27
• Tisha Rachelle Valentine v. Dominic Lyttle Valentine, domestic and family
• VM Properties, LLC v. Hank Leforce, et al; contract
May 28
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ricky Moore, et al; debt collection
May 30
• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, Formerly Known As (FKA) Ford v. William Johnson, contract
• Dylan Hunter Bargo v. Alexis Paige Brock, domestic and family
• William Baker v. Sharon Baker, domestic and family
May 31
• Mona Michelle Burkhart v. Clifton Lee Burkhart, domestic and family
• Christopher Wilson v. Ashley Wilson, domestic and family
• Crystal Lee Miracle v. Eric Dean Miracle, domestic and family
• Sherry Jarvis v. Wal-Mart Stores East, Limited Partnership; premises liability
