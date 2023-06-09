May 5
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Nathaniel Rush, et al; contract
• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Matthew Allen Russell, foreclosure
• Katelyn Michael Andes v. Joey Lee Andes, domestic and family
• Curtis Wayne Jones v. Amy Lynne Jones, domestic and family
May 8
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Eric Bodeaux, debt collection
• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Bryan Heller, et al; foreclosure
• Jodie Kathleen Napier v. Benjie L. Napier, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Deric Burkhart, et al; debt collection
• John Ross Yaden v. Sidney Paige Shortridge, custody
May 9
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Robert Butt, debt collection
• Jeremy Fleming v. Ronald Garrison, et al; automobile claim
• Seth Julian Stewart v. Chelsie Lynn Stewart, domestic and family
May 10
• Shane Wagers v. Zachary E. Barnhill, et al; automobile claim
• Julia Hembree v. BBM-1 Properties LLC, et al; premises liability
• Jason Hughes v. Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co., contract
• Camille Baptiste v. Toto Omana Baptiste, domestic and family
• Russell Morgan v. Kristina Irvine, custody
• Ryan Douglas Floyd v. Molly Mae Floyd, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kristin O. Jacobs, et al; debt collection
• Ronald Craig Hardin v. Tabitha Lynn Hardin, domestic and family
• Billi Jo McVay v. Devin Dewayne King, custody
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc. v. Tauni Owens, et al; foreclosure
May 12
• Cavalry SPV1, LLC v. Joshua Pennington, contract
• Earthworks & Machinery, LLC v. D & D Properties of London LLC, contract
• Jonathan Gay v. Brenda Alsip, premises liability
• Elbert Sizemore v. Elizabeth Sizemore, domestic and family
May 15
• Velocity Investments LLC v. Samantha Nantz, contract
• Jessica Hundley v. James Condreay, custody
• Autovest LLC v. Charles Cupp, contract
• Tristan Jackson v. Merle Owens, et al; property damage
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Justin Loudermilk, debt collection
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.