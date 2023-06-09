Sentinel logo

May 5

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Nathaniel Rush, et al; contract

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Matthew Allen Russell, foreclosure

• Katelyn Michael Andes v. Joey Lee Andes, domestic and family

• Curtis Wayne Jones v. Amy Lynne Jones, domestic and family

May 8

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Eric Bodeaux, debt collection

• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Bryan Heller, et al; foreclosure

• Jodie Kathleen Napier v. Benjie L. Napier, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Deric Burkhart, et al; debt collection

• John Ross Yaden v. Sidney Paige Shortridge, custody

May 9

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Robert Butt, debt collection

• Jeremy Fleming v. Ronald Garrison, et al; automobile claim

• Seth Julian Stewart v. Chelsie Lynn Stewart, domestic and family

May 10

• Shane Wagers v. Zachary E. Barnhill, et al; automobile claim

• Julia Hembree v. BBM-1 Properties LLC, et al; premises liability

• Jason Hughes v. Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co., contract

• Camille Baptiste v. Toto Omana Baptiste, domestic and family

• Russell Morgan v. Kristina Irvine, custody

• Ryan Douglas Floyd v. Molly Mae Floyd, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kristin O. Jacobs, et al; debt collection

• Ronald Craig Hardin v. Tabitha Lynn Hardin, domestic and family

• Billi Jo McVay v. Devin Dewayne King, custody

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc. v. Tauni Owens, et al; foreclosure

May 12

• Cavalry SPV1, LLC v. Joshua Pennington, contract

• Earthworks & Machinery, LLC v. D & D Properties of London LLC, contract

• Jonathan Gay v. Brenda Alsip, premises liability

• Elbert Sizemore v. Elizabeth Sizemore, domestic and family

May 15

• Velocity Investments LLC v. Samantha Nantz, contract

• Jessica Hundley v. James Condreay, custody

• Autovest LLC v. Charles Cupp, contract

• Tristan Jackson v. Merle Owens, et al; property damage

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Justin Loudermilk, debt collection

