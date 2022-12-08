Sentinel logo

Nov. 10

• Corey Likins v. Sherry Nicholson, et al; other

• Stacy Werner v. Ida Brummett, et al; automobile claim

• Rhonda Broughton v. John Walker, et al; automobile claim

Nov. 11

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Cheri Coleman, et al; debt collection

• NewRez LLC, DBA (Doing Business As) Shellpoint Mortgage Services v. Carter Brown, foreclosure

• Rodger Dale Brown v. Misty Dawn Brown, domestic and family

Nov. 14

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Holly Nicole Vaughn, debt collection

• Kelly King v. State Farm Insurance Company, automobile claim

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Linda Tuttle, et al; contract

Nov. 15

• Christy Morgan v. Travis Keith Morgan, domestic and family

• Darren Watkins v. Makayla Watkins, domestic and family

Nov. 16

• Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. James Chadwell, debt collection

Nov. 17

• Steven Edward Burchfield v. Tanya Burchfield, domestic and family

• Macie M. Sizemore v. Jerry A. Parker, et al; automobile claim

• Firstbank v. Amy D. Davis, et al; foreclosure

• Noel Goins, et al v. Stephanie Goins, et al; visitation rights

• Charlotte Robinson v. Robert Robinson, domestic and family

Nov. 21

• First Investors Financial Services Inc. v. Rene Perez, et al; contract

• Curtis Osborne v. Jordan N. White, automobile claim

Nov. 22

• 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Estate of Juanita Dozier, et al; foreclosure

• Gary Blackburn v. Dollar General Partners, other

• John Justice v. Lakeesha Justice, domestic and family

Nov. 23

• Community Trust Bank v. Kristina Burkhart, et al; debt collection

• Amy Foltin, et al v. Tara Cousineau, automobile claim

• Chelsie Shell v. James Chadwell, domestic and family

• Commercial Bank v. Estate of Paula Crase, deceased, et al; foreclosure

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you