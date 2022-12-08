Nov. 10
• Corey Likins v. Sherry Nicholson, et al; other
• Stacy Werner v. Ida Brummett, et al; automobile claim
• Rhonda Broughton v. John Walker, et al; automobile claim
Nov. 11
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Cheri Coleman, et al; debt collection
• NewRez LLC, DBA (Doing Business As) Shellpoint Mortgage Services v. Carter Brown, foreclosure
• Rodger Dale Brown v. Misty Dawn Brown, domestic and family
Nov. 14
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Holly Nicole Vaughn, debt collection
• Kelly King v. State Farm Insurance Company, automobile claim
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Linda Tuttle, et al; contract
Nov. 15
• Christy Morgan v. Travis Keith Morgan, domestic and family
• Darren Watkins v. Makayla Watkins, domestic and family
Nov. 16
• Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. James Chadwell, debt collection
Nov. 17
• Steven Edward Burchfield v. Tanya Burchfield, domestic and family
• Macie M. Sizemore v. Jerry A. Parker, et al; automobile claim
• Firstbank v. Amy D. Davis, et al; foreclosure
• Noel Goins, et al v. Stephanie Goins, et al; visitation rights
• Charlotte Robinson v. Robert Robinson, domestic and family
Nov. 21
• First Investors Financial Services Inc. v. Rene Perez, et al; contract
• Curtis Osborne v. Jordan N. White, automobile claim
Nov. 22
• 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Estate of Juanita Dozier, et al; foreclosure
• Gary Blackburn v. Dollar General Partners, other
• John Justice v. Lakeesha Justice, domestic and family
Nov. 23
• Community Trust Bank v. Kristina Burkhart, et al; debt collection
• Amy Foltin, et al v. Tara Cousineau, automobile claim
• Chelsie Shell v. James Chadwell, domestic and family
• Commercial Bank v. Estate of Paula Crase, deceased, et al; foreclosure
