Nov. 28

• Dawn Hearn v. Woody Asher, domestic and family

• Rickey Ivey v. Midwest Logistics Systems Ltd., other

Nov. 29

• Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Adam Crawford, automobile claim

• Melissa Renee Disney v. Larry Travis Disney, domestic and family

• Commercial Bank v. Vickie Hobbs, contract

Nov. 30

• Matthew Scott Hoover v. Amie Cross, domestic and family

• Collins Asset Group, LLC v. Erick Toro, debt collection

• Credit Corp Solutions LLC v. Ronald Smith, debt collection

• Corbin Nursing Home Inc. v. Karen Gregory Farris, et al; contract

• John Edward Root v. Amy Loretta Root, domestic and family

Dec. 1

• United Auto Credit Corp v. Darrell Williams, contract

• Jamie Glen England, et al v. Kevin Quiggins, et al; automobile claim

• Leeann Blanton v. Thomas Brown, domestic and family

Dec. 2

• Lauren Dyche v. Bobby Brown, domestic and family

• Makayla Breena Caldwell v. Logan Boone, domestic and family

• Misty Canada v. Saint Joseph Healthcare Systems Inc., et al; medical malpractice

• L&N Federal Credit Union v. Travis Taylor, et al; foreclosure

• Cynthia Dawn Wyatt v. Norman Todd Wyatt, domestic and family

• Jonathan Hibbard v. Claudio Nunes Filho, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Aaron Barnes, et al; debt collection

