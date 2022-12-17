Nov. 28
• Dawn Hearn v. Woody Asher, domestic and family
• Rickey Ivey v. Midwest Logistics Systems Ltd., other
Nov. 29
• Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Adam Crawford, automobile claim
• Melissa Renee Disney v. Larry Travis Disney, domestic and family
• Commercial Bank v. Vickie Hobbs, contract
Nov. 30
• Matthew Scott Hoover v. Amie Cross, domestic and family
• Collins Asset Group, LLC v. Erick Toro, debt collection
• Credit Corp Solutions LLC v. Ronald Smith, debt collection
• Corbin Nursing Home Inc. v. Karen Gregory Farris, et al; contract
• John Edward Root v. Amy Loretta Root, domestic and family
Dec. 1
• United Auto Credit Corp v. Darrell Williams, contract
• Jamie Glen England, et al v. Kevin Quiggins, et al; automobile claim
• Leeann Blanton v. Thomas Brown, domestic and family
Dec. 2
• Lauren Dyche v. Bobby Brown, domestic and family
• Makayla Breena Caldwell v. Logan Boone, domestic and family
• Misty Canada v. Saint Joseph Healthcare Systems Inc., et al; medical malpractice
• L&N Federal Credit Union v. Travis Taylor, et al; foreclosure
• Cynthia Dawn Wyatt v. Norman Todd Wyatt, domestic and family
• Jonathan Hibbard v. Claudio Nunes Filho, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Aaron Barnes, et al; debt collection
