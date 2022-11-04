Sentinel logo

Oct. 10

• Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc. v. Mike Reidman, other

• Shane Parker v. Barbara Anderson, other

Oct. 11

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jason Howard, other
 
• Stacy Ann Gross v. Adam Scott Gross, domestic and family
• Absolute Resolutions v. Amber L. Smith, debt collection
 
Oct. 12
 
• Polly Marie Brock v. J. R. Brock, domestic and family
• Christy Nicole Morgan v. Daniel Joseph Morgan, domestic and family
• William R. Prewitt v. Food Enterprises Inc., contract
• Taylor Combs v. Justin Trosper, custody
 
Oct. 13
 
• Courtney Hart v. Westfield Insurance, automobile claim
• Willis Blair v. Barbara Combs, other
• State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Kevin Anders, property damage
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. James W. Sibert Jr., foreclosure
 
Oct. 14
 
• Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Troy W. Carroll, et al; contract
 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you