Oct. 10
• Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc. v. Mike Reidman, other
• Shane Parker v. Barbara Anderson, other
Oct. 11
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jason Howard, other
• Stacy Ann Gross v. Adam Scott Gross, domestic and family
• Absolute Resolutions v. Amber L. Smith, debt collection
Oct. 12
• Polly Marie Brock v. J. R. Brock, domestic and family
• Christy Nicole Morgan v. Daniel Joseph Morgan, domestic and family
• William R. Prewitt v. Food Enterprises Inc., contract
• Taylor Combs v. Justin Trosper, custody
Oct. 13
• Courtney Hart v. Westfield Insurance, automobile claim
• Willis Blair v. Barbara Combs, other
• State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Kevin Anders, property damage
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. James W. Sibert Jr., foreclosure
Oct. 14
• Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Troy W. Carroll, et al; contract
