Oct. 29

• Capital One N.A. v. Tina M. Collett, debt collection

Oct. 31

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc. v. Alex Wagers, et al; contract

• Tristen Nathaniel Johnson v. Madyson Parman, custody

• PNC Bank National Association v. Larry Neal Fowler, et al; foreclosure

Nov. 1

• Junior Asher v. Robin Asher, domestic and family

• Robert Rutherford v. Icy Jane Rutherford, domestic and family

• Ashley Gray v. Charles Gray, domestic and family

• Donna Marie Creech v. Paul Douglas Boggs, domestic and family

• Sara Zachary v. Blair Zachery, et al, custody

Nov. 2

• Kayla Renee Wilson v. Joshua Wilson, domestic and family

• Nursilla Anita Lee Helton v. John Douglas Helton, domestic and family

• Harley Davidson Credit Corporation as assignee v. Mary Brown, debt collection

• Tina Holder v. Jeremy Holder, domestic and family

• Daniyan Ward v. Stacy McKnight, et al; automobile claim

• Jesse Boswell v. Tiffany Boswell, domestic and family

• Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Alexis Adams, et al; foreclosure

• Capital One N.A. v. Jerry D. Wyatt, debt collection

Nov. 3

• Gary Wayne Hall Jr. v. Cassandra Lee Hall, domestic and family

• Ryan Bargo v. Ashley Bargo, domestic and family

• Leah Brianna Bevins v. Sebastian Mullis, domestic and family

Nov. 4

• Joseph Charles Maggard v. Jamie Lynn Maggard, domestic and family

• Annabrooke Dunaway v. Matthew Farler, custody

Nov. 7

• Denise Moore v. Ricky David Seth Weaver, et al; automobile claim

• Mary Louise Gabbard v. Laurel Housing Inc., et al; other

• Robin Tasker v. Patricia Tasker McGee, custody

Nov. 8

• Freedom Mortgage Corp v. Phillip C. Dezarn, foreclosure

Nov. 9

• Joshua E. Hamblin v. Brittany Nicole Hamblin; slander/libel/defamation

• First Financial Credit Inc. v. Adam Prince, debt collection

• Steven Hirsch v. Isabella English-Deason, domestic and family

