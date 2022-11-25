Oct. 29
• Capital One N.A. v. Tina M. Collett, debt collection
Oct. 31
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc. v. Alex Wagers, et al; contract
• Tristen Nathaniel Johnson v. Madyson Parman, custody
• PNC Bank National Association v. Larry Neal Fowler, et al; foreclosure
Nov. 1
• Junior Asher v. Robin Asher, domestic and family
• Robert Rutherford v. Icy Jane Rutherford, domestic and family
• Ashley Gray v. Charles Gray, domestic and family
• Donna Marie Creech v. Paul Douglas Boggs, domestic and family
• Sara Zachary v. Blair Zachery, et al, custody
Nov. 2
• Kayla Renee Wilson v. Joshua Wilson, domestic and family
• Nursilla Anita Lee Helton v. John Douglas Helton, domestic and family
• Harley Davidson Credit Corporation as assignee v. Mary Brown, debt collection
• Tina Holder v. Jeremy Holder, domestic and family
• Daniyan Ward v. Stacy McKnight, et al; automobile claim
• Jesse Boswell v. Tiffany Boswell, domestic and family
• Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Alexis Adams, et al; foreclosure
• Capital One N.A. v. Jerry D. Wyatt, debt collection
Nov. 3
• Gary Wayne Hall Jr. v. Cassandra Lee Hall, domestic and family
• Ryan Bargo v. Ashley Bargo, domestic and family
• Leah Brianna Bevins v. Sebastian Mullis, domestic and family
Nov. 4
• Joseph Charles Maggard v. Jamie Lynn Maggard, domestic and family
• Annabrooke Dunaway v. Matthew Farler, custody
Nov. 7
• Denise Moore v. Ricky David Seth Weaver, et al; automobile claim
• Mary Louise Gabbard v. Laurel Housing Inc., et al; other
• Robin Tasker v. Patricia Tasker McGee, custody
Nov. 8
• Freedom Mortgage Corp v. Phillip C. Dezarn, foreclosure
Nov. 9
• Joshua E. Hamblin v. Brittany Nicole Hamblin; slander/libel/defamation
• First Financial Credit Inc. v. Adam Prince, debt collection
• Steven Hirsch v. Isabella English-Deason, domestic and family
