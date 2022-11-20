Sentinel logo

Oct. 16

• Republic Finance LLC v. Holly A. Owens, contract

Oct. 18

• Lori Rachelle Deaton-Orr v. Matthew Taylor Orr, domestic and family

Oct. 19

• William Daniel White v. Krystie Susan White, domestic and family

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Floyd Combs Crase, property damage

• Mark Andrew McKnight v. Carrie Ann McKnight, domestic and family

• Kelsey Holcomb v. Cortez Walker, custody

Oct. 20

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Mary Ellen Goforth, property damage

• Midfirst Bank v. Brian Balch, et al; property damage

• John Foncannon, et al v. Tabitha Warden, custody

Oct. 21

• Johnny Rader Bowling v. Patricia Ann Bowling, domestic and family

Oct. 22

• EZ Pay Buildings LLC v. David Montgomery, contract

Oct. 24

• Leroy Moore Jr. v. London City Police Department, other

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Toni K. Burkhart, foreclosure

• Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc. v. Glenda Bundy, contract

• Martin’s Insurance Group Inc. v. Wanda Evans, et al; fraud

• Brook Hacker v. Trevor Blevins, et al; automobile claim

Oct. 25

• Valerie House, et al v. Darryl G. Roberts Jr., et al; automobile claim

• Destani Breeding v. Kori Breeding, domestic and family

• Roger Hoskins v. L-G Haulers LLC, et al; automobile claim

Oct. 26

• Willie Feltner v. David Ostering, automobile claim

• Lora Anette Rowe v. Ronald William Roe, domestic and family

• Discover Bank v. Melinda Sue Fields, contract

• Travis Lee Taylor v. Shauna Joy Taylor, domestic and family

• Jeremiah Walker v. Taylor Harbor, domestic and family

• Westlake Service, LLC, doing business as (dba) Westlake Financial v. Kevin E. Spray, contract

• Chicago Title Insurance Company, et al v. Acute Title LLC, et al; contract

• DOT Capital Investments LLC v. Sarah Mills, et al; foreclosure

Oct. 27

• Wells Fargo Bank, National Association v. Kel Marsfield, foreclosure

• Patty Smith v. Jimmy Lewis, et al; business contract dispute

Oct. 28

• Steven Miracle v. Walmart Stores East, Ltd., premises liability

• Charles Edward Morgan v. Shaina Katrina Morgan, other

• Earnest Tackett v. Kathy Tackett, domestic and family

