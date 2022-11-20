Oct. 16
• Republic Finance LLC v. Holly A. Owens, contract
Oct. 18
• Lori Rachelle Deaton-Orr v. Matthew Taylor Orr, domestic and family
Oct. 19
• William Daniel White v. Krystie Susan White, domestic and family
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Floyd Combs Crase, property damage
• Mark Andrew McKnight v. Carrie Ann McKnight, domestic and family
• Kelsey Holcomb v. Cortez Walker, custody
Oct. 20
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Mary Ellen Goforth, property damage
• Midfirst Bank v. Brian Balch, et al; property damage
• John Foncannon, et al v. Tabitha Warden, custody
Oct. 21
• Johnny Rader Bowling v. Patricia Ann Bowling, domestic and family
Oct. 22
• EZ Pay Buildings LLC v. David Montgomery, contract
Oct. 24
• Leroy Moore Jr. v. London City Police Department, other
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Toni K. Burkhart, foreclosure
• Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc. v. Glenda Bundy, contract
• Martin’s Insurance Group Inc. v. Wanda Evans, et al; fraud
• Brook Hacker v. Trevor Blevins, et al; automobile claim
Oct. 25
• Valerie House, et al v. Darryl G. Roberts Jr., et al; automobile claim
• Destani Breeding v. Kori Breeding, domestic and family
• Roger Hoskins v. L-G Haulers LLC, et al; automobile claim
Oct. 26
• Willie Feltner v. David Ostering, automobile claim
• Lora Anette Rowe v. Ronald William Roe, domestic and family
• Discover Bank v. Melinda Sue Fields, contract
• Travis Lee Taylor v. Shauna Joy Taylor, domestic and family
• Jeremiah Walker v. Taylor Harbor, domestic and family
• Westlake Service, LLC, doing business as (dba) Westlake Financial v. Kevin E. Spray, contract
• Chicago Title Insurance Company, et al v. Acute Title LLC, et al; contract
• DOT Capital Investments LLC v. Sarah Mills, et al; foreclosure
Oct. 27
• Wells Fargo Bank, National Association v. Kel Marsfield, foreclosure
• Patty Smith v. Jimmy Lewis, et al; business contract dispute
Oct. 28
• Steven Miracle v. Walmart Stores East, Ltd., premises liability
• Charles Edward Morgan v. Shaina Katrina Morgan, other
• Earnest Tackett v. Kathy Tackett, domestic and family
