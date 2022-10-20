Sentinel logo

Sept. 29

• Edward Hall, et al v. County of Laurel, Hon. J. L. Albright, et al; property rights

• Christopher Sester v. Kentucky Spring Water LLC, et al; automobile claim

• Mary Theresa Tucker v. Regina A. Hillard, et al; automobile claim

• Jason Ward v. Stephanie Ward, domestic and family

• Christis Garland v. Brian Martin, domestic and family

• Heather Goins v. Justin Goins, domestic and family

Sept. 30

• Stella Mae Henson v. Dollar General Partners, other

• Rocket Mortgage LLC, formerly known as Quicken Loans v. Jenn Nicholson

• Tara Lynn Grizzell v. Samuel Pierce Grizzell, domestic and family

• Andrew Bailey v. Heather Bailey, domestic and family

Oct. 3

• Truist Bank v. Ellis Hill, et al; foreclosure

• Billy Joe Vaughn v. Amber Williams Vaughn, domestic and family

Oct. 4

• Professional Financial Services of Ohio v. Amber R. Archey, foreclosure

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Scott Porter, et al; foreclosure

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Anita F. Robb, contract

• Nicholas Reed v. Kelli Reed, domestic and family

Oct. 5

• Amey Pennington v. Darren Pennington, domestic and family

• Samuel Christopher Aaron Banks v. Tina Justina Mullins, custody

• Gearldean Gregory v. Timothy Houdyshell, domestic and family

Oct. 6

• Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Robert Dyche, contract

• Arivo Acceptance LLC v. Robert Hubbard, et al; contract

• U.S. Bank and Trust National Association v. Carl Dale Rogers, et al; foreclosure

• Maxine Faye Lawson v. Fletcher Bright Company, et al; premises liability

• Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc. v. Allen Hosmer, other

• Tayevion Daniels, et al v. Joshua G. Batchelor, et al; automobile claim

Oct. 7

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Amanda Jean Longmire, debt collection

• Hyden Citizens Bank Inc. v. Morgan & Sons, Inc., et al; foreclosure

• Jeffrey Crowe v. Venture Cabs LLC, et al; automobile claim

• James Rose v. Maja Rose, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Thelma Bryant, debt collection

• Joetta Benge, et al v. Jason Sizemore, et al; automobile claim

