Sept. 29
• Edward Hall, et al v. County of Laurel, Hon. J. L. Albright, et al; property rights
• Christopher Sester v. Kentucky Spring Water LLC, et al; automobile claim
• Mary Theresa Tucker v. Regina A. Hillard, et al; automobile claim
• Jason Ward v. Stephanie Ward, domestic and family
• Christis Garland v. Brian Martin, domestic and family
• Heather Goins v. Justin Goins, domestic and family
Sept. 30
• Stella Mae Henson v. Dollar General Partners, other
• Rocket Mortgage LLC, formerly known as Quicken Loans v. Jenn Nicholson
• Tara Lynn Grizzell v. Samuel Pierce Grizzell, domestic and family
• Andrew Bailey v. Heather Bailey, domestic and family
Oct. 3
• Truist Bank v. Ellis Hill, et al; foreclosure
• Billy Joe Vaughn v. Amber Williams Vaughn, domestic and family
Oct. 4
• Professional Financial Services of Ohio v. Amber R. Archey, foreclosure
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Scott Porter, et al; foreclosure
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Anita F. Robb, contract
• Nicholas Reed v. Kelli Reed, domestic and family
Oct. 5
• Amey Pennington v. Darren Pennington, domestic and family
• Samuel Christopher Aaron Banks v. Tina Justina Mullins, custody
• Gearldean Gregory v. Timothy Houdyshell, domestic and family
Oct. 6
• Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Robert Dyche, contract
• Arivo Acceptance LLC v. Robert Hubbard, et al; contract
• U.S. Bank and Trust National Association v. Carl Dale Rogers, et al; foreclosure
• Maxine Faye Lawson v. Fletcher Bright Company, et al; premises liability
• Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc. v. Allen Hosmer, other
• Tayevion Daniels, et al v. Joshua G. Batchelor, et al; automobile claim
Oct. 7
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Amanda Jean Longmire, debt collection
• Hyden Citizens Bank Inc. v. Morgan & Sons, Inc., et al; foreclosure
• Jeffrey Crowe v. Venture Cabs LLC, et al; automobile claim
• James Rose v. Maja Rose, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Thelma Bryant, debt collection
• Joetta Benge, et al v. Jason Sizemore, et al; automobile claim
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.