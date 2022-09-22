Sentinel logo

Sept. 8

• Danny Wynn v. Kristi Wynn, domestic and family

• Kelly Bohannon, et al v. Haley Lambert, custody

Sept. 9

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Kayla Miles, contract

• First National Bank of Manchester v. Brian Boone, et al; foreclosure

• Cecil Smith v. Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, automobile claim

• Carrie Simpson, et al v. Saint Joseph Healthcare Systems, Inc.; medical malpractice

• Darrell E. Smith v. Raleigh L. Stokes Jr., automobile claim

• J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Clarence M. Johns, foreclosure

• Chris Thompson v. Kristin Thompson, domestic and family

• Kelsey Jarvis v. Clifford Jarvis, domestic and family

Sept. 12

• Truist Bank v. Christopher Matthew Orefice, et al; foreclosure

Sept. 13

• Mauricus Alveyontae Jones v. Samantha Marie Jones, domestic and family

Sept. 14

• Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Companies v. Professional Home Health Care, contract

• Charles H. Lloyd v. Esther M. Lloyd, domestic and family

• Jesse Boswell v. Tiffany K. Boswell, domestic and family

Sept. 16

• Kelly Kimble v. Jenneda Kimble, domestic and family

• Parthenon Building Rentals LLC v. Virgil Ross, contract

• Pennymac Loan Servicing LLC v. Jennifer Hollin, et al; foreclosure

• Adam Hedrick v. Brooklyn Hedrick, domestic and family

