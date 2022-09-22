Sept. 8
• Danny Wynn v. Kristi Wynn, domestic and family
• Kelly Bohannon, et al v. Haley Lambert, custody
Sept. 9
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Kayla Miles, contract
• First National Bank of Manchester v. Brian Boone, et al; foreclosure
• Cecil Smith v. Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, automobile claim
• Carrie Simpson, et al v. Saint Joseph Healthcare Systems, Inc.; medical malpractice
• Darrell E. Smith v. Raleigh L. Stokes Jr., automobile claim
• J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Clarence M. Johns, foreclosure
• Chris Thompson v. Kristin Thompson, domestic and family
• Kelsey Jarvis v. Clifford Jarvis, domestic and family
Sept. 12
• Truist Bank v. Christopher Matthew Orefice, et al; foreclosure
Sept. 13
• Mauricus Alveyontae Jones v. Samantha Marie Jones, domestic and family
Sept. 14
• Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Companies v. Professional Home Health Care, contract
• Charles H. Lloyd v. Esther M. Lloyd, domestic and family
• Jesse Boswell v. Tiffany K. Boswell, domestic and family
Sept. 16
• Kelly Kimble v. Jenneda Kimble, domestic and family
• Parthenon Building Rentals LLC v. Virgil Ross, contract
• Pennymac Loan Servicing LLC v. Jennifer Hollin, et al; foreclosure
• Adam Hedrick v. Brooklyn Hedrick, domestic and family
