Sept. 19

• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Mary Roxanne Brown, foreclosure

Sept. 20

• Gary Smith v. Tracy Stacy, custody

• Commercial Bank v. Amanda McCracken Gambrel, contract

• Geico Indemnity Company v. Cory L. Goldsberry, et al; auto claim

• Flagstar Bank, FSB v. Carl R. Lewis Sr., et al; foreclosure

• UHG 1 LLC v. Cynthia Masters, debt collection

• Christopher Smith v. Catarina Smith, domestic and family

• Citibank, N.A. v. Crystal Helton, debt collection

• Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Charles Brock, debt collection

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Thelma Nicholson

• Government Employee Insurance Company v. Julieann M. Brady, property damage

• Kimberly Rader v. Vernon Rader, domestic and family

Sept. 25

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Carl Ray Ball, property damage

• Heather Dawn Bailey v. Andrew Bradford Bailey, domestic and family

Sept. 26

• Community Trust Bank v. Whitney Eaton, et al; debt collection

• Tony Adair v. Eric Cash, et al; auto claim

Sept. 27

• Ronnie Thompson v. Cheryl Thompson, domestic and family

• Elizabeth Davis v. Stevano Mascorro, domestic and family

• Kaylee Harrison v. William Harrison, domestic and family

• Holly Broadus v. Saint Joseph London, et al; medical malpractice

Sept. 28

• Martha L. Shortridge v. James D. Ammons, domestic and family

• Paul Gilbert, et al v. Manuel Creech, et al; property rights

• Commercial Bank v. The Estate of Billy M. Karr, deceased, et al; foreclosure

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Allison Swafford, debt collection

• Cindi Lou Wagers v. Douglas Ray Wagers, domestic and family

