Nov. 7
• Mildred E. Steele to Mildred E. Steele and Kenneth Norman Steele, Lit 1 in North Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• L&N Federal Credit Union to PAK Holding LLC, Lot 6 in Oak Ridge Subdivision; $87,500
• Elmer C. Marcum and Tabitha S. Marcum to Joshua Allen Martin, 00.51 acres on KY 1223; $55,000
• Triple H Diversified LLC to Young Enterprises Inc., Lot 19 in Saddlebrook Garden Homes; $150,000
• Ralph Samuel Young and Myra Denise Young and George Daniel Carmack and Jordynne Lee Carmack and James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller to New Roads Development Inc., 1/2 individual interest with James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller, 5.046 acrees on U.S. 25; $61,000
• Kandi Marie Henson to Asher Properties LLC, Lots 3 and 4 of Russell Smith Subdivision; $20,000
• The Collins Family Orchard, by James Keith Collins and William Howard Collins, to James Keith Collins and William Howard Collins, 39.24 acres, 1.84 acres and 10.68 acres on Hensley Road; $1
• James Keith Collins and Joann Collins, William Howard Collins and Glenna Collins to Trey Clark (T.C.) Collins, 1.84 acres and 10.68 acres on Hensley Road; $4,450
• Helen Feltner, Daryl Feltner, Rebecca Wimpy and Lester Wimpy to Elmo Chesnut and Peggy, 2,500 square feet and 2 acres on Booneville Road; $40,000
• Brenda Kollstedt and Martin Kollstedt to Roberto Moreno Cabrera, Lot 36 in Ravenswood Road; $75,500
• Tony Douglas Henson, aka Tony D. Henson, and Vivian Reams Henson, aka Vivian Henson, to Emily Valentine, land on Whitley Road and 0.58 acres on KY 363; $260,000
• Gwen Ward, co-executrix of Estate of Geraldine Garland, Gwen Ward, individually, and Mike Ward; Joy Slusher, co-executrix of Estate of Geraldine Garland, and Joy Slusher and William Slusher to Jason Walter Henson and Kelsey J. Henson or survivor, 1.23 acres on KY 521; $138,000
