April 12
• Daniel T. Gay and Ashley L. Gay to Pauline Haddix and Beulah Barnett, Lot 125 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $225,000
• Angela Jean Beuhler, formerly known as A. J. Baker, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to David Baker, 1.45 acres on Baker Ridge Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority to Laurel County Water District #2, 0.92 acres on Greta Lane; conveyance of property, no monetary consideration
• Ruth L. Fondaw and Robert Fondaw Jr., Michael Fondaw to Calvin C. Finley, by and through Attorney-In-Fact Ruth L. Fondaw to Kay Finley, 5 acres on Parker Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Brenda Joan Stewart to Jeffery R. Tipton, 10 acres on U.S. 25; $125,000
• Lonnie Dean Osborne and Kimberly Nicole Osborne to Wade Napier and Elizabeth G. Napier, 4 acres on Powder Mill Road; $30,000
April 13
• Kenneth Day and Shirley Day to Kenny J. Day and Stacy Day, 1.672 acres and 2.457 acres on U.S. 25 and Fariston Road; $700,000
• Gooden Real Estate LLC to Alicia Ann Reed, Lot 2 in Phase III of House of Laurel Trace Subdivision; $170,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Redhound Rentals LLC, Lot 44 in Fawn Valley Estates; $30,000
• Teresa Fugate Terhune and James David Terhune to Karen Whitaker and Cathy Creech, Lots 164, 165, 166, 167 in W.M. Reams Subdivision; $125,000
• Terry Harris and Mandy Harris to Rickie McCowan and Rebecca McCowan, Lots 19 and 20 in Woodrow Gilbert Wood Creek Lake Subdivision; $275,000
• The Meadows LLC to Laurel County Extension District Board, 40.10 acres on KY 472 and Hal Rogers Parkway; $1,600,000
• CHI Kentucky Inc. to Randall Weddle and Victoria Weddle, 0.911 acres on East 6th Street and Hill Street, 9.798 acres on East 9th and Hill Streets, 3.251 acres on East 5th and Boering Drive, 0.161 acres on East 9th and Hill Streets, 0.046 acres on East 6th and North Hill Streets; Lots 16 through 6 in J. M. Young Addition to East 5th Street; $420,000
April 14
• John H. Ashcraft, by and through executor Lester Herron to Lester Herron and Gladys Herron, 0.66 acres on Old Somerset Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Robbie Smith and Linda Smith to Robert Stewart and Donna Stewart, land in Laurel County; $10,000
• Penny Ferguson and Ronnie Deaton to Ronnie Messer, Lots 27 to 37 in Young’s Addition to City of London; $18,500
• Helen Morgan and David Morgan, Richard Morgan and Carolyn Morgan, Marilyn Groseclose to Rodney Shawn Lawson and Letonya Michelle Lawson, 21.50 acres on London Dock Road and tract on U.S. Forest Service Road; deed of correction
• Terri Lynn Chaffman, also known as Terri Randle, to Paul Chaffman, 2.58 acres on Old Salem School Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Shirley Howard, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Scott Fleming, to Sarah Wells, 0.73 acres on KY 312; $90,000
• The Estate of Clell Turner to London One LLC, 10.72 acres on Somerset Road (KY 1956); $41,250
