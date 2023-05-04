April 4
• Heather Gauvey and Katherine D. Gauvey to Jordan L. Lawson, 18.52 acres on Bentley Road; $140,000
• Betty Tallant to Jason McClure and Wanda McClure, 0.138 acres on Spring Cut Road and Short Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dennis Fox to Timothy Fox and Lauren Ashley Cox, Lot 12 in Golden Eagle Estates; $65,000
• Amy Michelle Durham, Phillip Jackson and Teresa Hubbard to Matthew Vernon and Rachel Vernon, 1.01 acres on Whitaker Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Premium Development Inc. to Joseph L. Mallory and Danielle N. Mallory, Lot 57 in Fawn Valley Estates; $24,000
• Judy Chadwell and Leonard Chadwell to Doyle Wayne Willis and Charlotte Jean Willis, 1 acre on Elisha Feltner Road, $14,000
April 5
• Harold “Boo Boo” Hinkle and Sheri Hinkle to Harold Hinkle, Karen Adams-Taborski, Michael Adams, Michelle Adams and Nancy Adams Pineda, 20 acres on Muddy Gut Creek; gift, no monetary consideration
• Robert Payne to Vickie Sue Payne, 1 acre on KY 312; $10,000
• Amanda Walden, formerly known as Amanda Woolum, and Justin Walden to Gilbert Test and Leslie Test or survivor, Lot 61 and half of Lot 60 in Cor-Lon Estates Subdivision; $161,800
• Billy D. Gambrel and Devon Gambrel to Timothy L. Deaton and Rhonda E. Deaton, Lot 15 in Earl Robinson Subdivision; $100,000
• David A. Murray and Heather Murray to Heather Murray, Lots 6 and 11 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $61,000
• Shirley McQueen to Shirley McQueen, Edwina Palmer, Donnie McQueen, Rebecca Proffitt, Christine Evans and Shane McQueen, 0.517 acres on Haley Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sally Wilder to Nikole Wilder, 11 3/4 acres on Old Apeyard Holler; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Teresa Johnson Mays and David Mays and Dean Johnson to Tristan Minton and Destiny Isom, land on Bert Reams Road; $15,000
April 6
• Beverly Edwards to Cecil Mills and Mary Mills, 0.47 acres on Dempsey Road and Perry Avenue; $186,900
• Walter Marker and Amber Marker to Rosemary Witt, Lot 3 in Laurel Trace Subdivision, Phase I; $239,900
• Tony Smith to Daniel R. Martin and Luella F. Martin, land on KY 80; $37,500
• Deloris Jones to Joshua Allen Jones and Hannah Marie Jones, 52 acres on Old Salt Works Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
April 10
• Ralph Edward Ross and Rhonda L. Ross to Charles A. Harris, tract on Hog Camp Branch and tract on Piney Hill Road; $175,000
• Travis Hignite and Kerri Hignite to Amber Rose Melson and Joseph Bernard Smith, Lot 3 of The Woodlands Subdivision; $24,000
• The Estate of Sam Parker and Joyce Brown and Wendell Brown to Bill Hensley and Ashley Hensley, Lot 4B, 1B, 2B and 3B of Robert Bruner Subdivision; $60,000
• Elaine Spade and Eric Spade to Lance Shannon, Jake Shannon and Jordan Shannon, 8.20 acres on Farris-Jones Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Macedonia Methodist Church Inc. to Steven Mills, 0.097 acres on Jesse Lane; gift, no monetary consideration
• Derek S. Turner and Bailey Turner to C. E. C. Inc., 0.17 acres on KY 192 and 0.58 acres on Thompson Poynter Road; $300,000
April 11
• Ashley Nicole Williams and Robert D. Williams to Holly Michelle MacFarlane, Lot 4 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $210,000
• The Estate of Daisy Smith, by and through Carolyn Sue Caldwell, executrix, to Jacob Chesnut, 15.10 acres on Old Way Road; $20,000
• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company to New Manna Church Inc., Lot 22 in Riverside Park Subdivision, 4th Addition; $80,000
• Turnkey Construction & Pools LLC to Matthew McQueen, Lot 4 in Arrowhead Point Subdivision; $175,000
• Dustin Elbert Fields to Jeannie Johnson, land in Laurel County; $1,000
• Barbourville Utility Commission to Three Days Land Company LLC, land on City Dam Road; easement exchange, no monetary consideration
• Three Days Land Company LLC to Barbourville Utility Commission, land on City Dam Road; easement exchange, no monetary consideration
• Day Brothers Auto and RV Sales LLC to Kenneth James Day and Stacy Day, 2.004 acres on U.S. 25; $95,000
