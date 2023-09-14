Aug. 10
• Michael Glenn Messer and Tammy Tyree Messer to Joel Todd Wilson and Laura Elizabeth Wilson, 4.45 acres to Mt. Zion Road; $60,000
• Martha Rose Wagers to John Wagers Jr., Lot 3 in Hayden Estates; $191,500
• Wes Hammons and Stephanie Hammons to Walter Bowden, Lot 5, 6 and 7 in Howard and Charles Blanton Farm Subdivision; $85,000
• Sam Johnson to Larry Osborne and Louise Osborne, 0.138 acres on Wildcat Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• John W. Scoville and Lawana Scoville to Jonathan Alan Joseph, 69.61 acres on Fence Road; $135,000
• Freeman Branch LLC to Christopher John Caldwell and Darlene Marie Caldwell, 3.28 acres in Freeman Trace; $38,500
• Highlands Housing Corporation to Joshua Andrew Mills and Elesa Jean Mills, 0.97 acres near KY 552 East; $201,500
Aug. 11
• Candice Byrd, now known as Candice Henson, and Zachary Henson to Wesley R. Tipton, trustee, to Candice Henson and Zachary Henson, Lot 12 in Woodhills Estates Subdivision; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• McKinley’s Quality Outdoor Advertising & Promotions Company, Inc. to Asher Properties LLC, 4.125 acres on U.S. 25 (South Laurel Road); $2,000,000
• Ronnie Ball and Patty Ball to Bradley Vaughn and Amanda Vaughn, Lot 11 and 0.051 acres in Joyceland Subdivision; $48,000
• East Kentucky Power Cooperative Inc. to Jimmy Bowling and Judy Bowling, land in Laurel County; property easement, no monetary consideration
• Bill Deaton and Judy Deaton to Christopher D. Deaton and Cynthia D. Deaton, 33.26 acres in Laurel County and 22 acres on Sublimity Pike; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Aug. 14
• Ronnie R. Arnold and Rosemary Arnold, Daryl G. Arnold and Ronda Arnold, Glenda Messer and Frank Edward Messer to Gary W. Brill and Toni R. Brill, 5.077 acres on KY 363; $139,000
Aug. 15
• Clyde Langford and Doris Langford to Nellie Fern Inman, 6 acres in Laurel County; land contract release, no monetary consideration
• Marcy A. Nelson to Marcy A. Nelson and Ladonna Marie Lewis or survivor, Lot 10 in Phase IV in Laurel Trace Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Andrea Alam and Omar Alam to David Thomas, 6.39 acres on Maple Grove Road; separation agreement, no monetary consideration
• John Young and Sharon Young to J.R. Young and Associates Inc., 1.81 acres on Bill Mays Road; $1
• J.R. Young and Associates Inc., also known as (aka) J.R. Young & Associates Inc., to James Noe, 1.81 acres on Bill Mays Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Donta Evans, Glenn Williams and Gina Williams to William Miller and Kristyna Miller, Lots 2 and 4 of Apple Valley Estates; $32,000
• Dian Lynch and William Lynch and Betty Spurlock to Caroline Hendy, Lot 5 in Riverbend Estates Subdivision; $29,000
• Kentucky Housing Corporation to Heather Fischer-Bryant, 1/2 acre on Perry Lane; $110,000
Aug. 16
• Dennis C. Prichard and Betty Prichard to Austin Reynolds, Lot 38 in Esquire Estates; $105,000
• Jenny McKeehan, by and through Attorney in Fact Bryan Bright, to Richard McCrystal, land on Level Green Road; $185,000
• Cecil Crawford and Barbara Crawford, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to David Ray Sizemore and Mary Lou Sizemore, 12.54 acres on Maple Grove Road; $41,000, in case of Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Cecil Crawford, et al
• Deborah Greer Gift Trust, Dale Greer TTEE, and Dale Greer and Deborah Greer, aka Debi D. Greer, to CMH Homes Inc., 5.178 acres on KY 830; $102,000
• Robert Scalf, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Steve Vaughn and Regina Vaughn, 2.54 acres, 7 1/2 acres, 3 acres and 12 1/2 acres in Laurel County; $138,000, in case of PNC Bank, National Association v. Robert Scalf
• Albert Eugene Moore and Lisa Moore, Donald Wayne Minton and Theresa Minton to Smith Global Equity LLC, land on Spring Street; $120,000
• Nora Kathleen Bailey, aka Kathy Bailey, to Leann Collier, 5 acres and 5.24 acres on Roy Black Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Billy James Cox and Kristein Nicole Cox to Patrick Garland Murphym Lot 8 in Patton Meadows, Phase I; $36,000
• Barbara Blanton to Terry Blanton, .4 acres near McFadden Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Aug. 17
• Raymond Bowling Jr. and Jessica K. Bowling to Sharen Bowling and Virginia Bowling, tract, 1.93 acres and 0.38 acres in Peaceful Valley Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Stanley Reed to Darryl Hill and Nicole Hill, Lot 1 in South Fork Estates; $25,000
• Bobby Wayne Day and Kelly Day to 606 Properties LLC, 1 acre on McKinley Lane; $40,000
• Wade Napier and Elizabeth G. Napier to Ronnie Lewis, 4 acres near Powder Mill Road; $30,000
• David Buntin Soper and Natasha Soper, by and through Attorney in Fact David Soper, to Sean Foozer and Emily Foozer, half of Lot 17, all of Lot 18 and part of Lot 19 in Roberts Subdivision; $168,000
• John E. Noe and Rusa Renee Noe to Kristopher Beckord and Alysa Marie Beckord, .69 acres and .71 acres on Park Drive; $305,000
• James Randall Nantz and Brittany Nantz and Lauren Reans to Darrel Hurley, 1.205 acres on Filter Plant Road; $28,000
• Ann Wesley and Raymond B. Wesley, Tracy Wilson, Cindy Sprinkles and James Sprinkles to Melissa Michaels, land on Thomas Lane, land on Thomas Road and Blackwater Road; $99,500
• James L. Alsip to Travis Lockhart and Bethany Lockhart, 14.48 acres on Paris Karr Road; $85,000
Aug. 18
• Chad Eggers and Tracey Eggers to Rebecca Anderson, trustee, grantor to Chad Eggers and Tracey Eggers, 9.32 acres on Ivetta Hill Road and Jane Lane; property trust, no monetary consideration
• Christopher T. Elmore and Carrie Elmore to Elijah Lundy or Kayla Lundy or survivor, land in Laurel County; $154,000
• Charles H. Lloyd to Charles H. Lloyd abd Debra K. Stephens, 13.66 acres on Dorothea Road; $1
• Brian Coleman Deaton and Selina Deaton to Larry Dean Wilson, 2 tracts on Morentown Road; $80,000
• Arthur Looper and Doris Jean Looper to John Chesnut, Lots 21 and 22 in Block D of First Boering Addition; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Katherine Roberts, aka Katherine Maggard, and George Roberts to Bryan Alan Bachmeier, 0.97 acres on Mt. Zion Road; $132,500
• Berlon McKinney to Elizabeth Reasner and Krista Scalzo, land on Mt. Zion Road; $125,000
• Larry Brock and Christine Brock to LaMegan Goss, Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Evans Addition; $162,500
• Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc. to Precious Sandyrose Pendergrass, 0.46 acres on Elisha Feltner Road; $185,000
• Joe McQueen and Ida M. McQueen to Tyler A. Herron and Morgan M. Collier, Lot 4 in Ravenwood Estates Subdivision; $167,500
• Laurel Construction LLC to Mary Lisa Leitch and Robert Lawrence Leitch Jr., land in Laurel County; $375,000
Aug. 21
• Jonathan Baker and Katelyn Baker to Wanda Rose McQueen, Lot 17 and part of Lot 16 in Park Estates Subdivision; $156,000
• Richard Benge and Judy Benge to Daniel Benge and Laura Benge or survivor, land on McWhorter Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Holly Livengood to Richard Platt, 0.4 acres and 3.87 acres in Laurel County; $156,500
