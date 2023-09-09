Aug. 4
• David Munchenburg to John Quinnelly, Lot 6 and part of Lot 3 of Gilpin Bros. Subdivision; $110,000
• Rachel Saulsburry and Stacy Coker to Joshua Tyler Hamblin and Sara Makenzie Hamblin, Lot 28 in Greenfield Subdivision; $227,000
• James Robinette and Margaret Carolyn Adams Robinette to Raulston Eric Rapier, land in Laurel County; $173,500
• Elmo Greer & Sons LLC to D & K Carpenter Properties LLC, 2.489 acres on GOP Lane, 13.3862 acres on U.S. 25, 10.3088 acres and 20.6761 by I-75 interchange and Daniel Boone Parkway; $3,500,000
• Helen Bray to Katelyn Elizabeth Wilder and Jonathan Wilder, 0.995 acres on Fount Hubbard Road; $1
Aug. 7
• Donald E. Sidwell and Patricia Sidwell to Bridgeport Properties, 2.04 acres on Old Airport Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Robert C. Storm and Tammy Storm to Zachary Evan Cole Storm, 3.69 acres ob Griffin Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Canyon View Development LLC to SW Development LLC, land on Cold Hill Road; $240,000
• Derek A. Thompkins and Melissa Hammons to Asher Properties LLC, 0.95 acres on Lily Sublimity Road; $80,000
• Sarah Wells to Nathan Carnes, 0.73 acres on KY 312; $105,500
• Mark Creech and Donna Creech to Jade Elizabeth Knight and Kyle Knight or survivor, 1.27 acres on KY 552 East; $25,000
• Christina S. Finley-Bentley, trustee of Christina S. Finley Revocable Trust and Christina Finley Qtip Trust, Christina Finley-Bentley Beneficiary to Makara J. Ridings and Connor R. Ridings, Lot 23 in Crown Point Subdivision; $256,000
• Miranda N. Wilkerson to Miranda N. Wilkerson, 3 acres and 13 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Larry Neeley and Virginia Neeley to Lattie Neely and Donna Neely, 2 acres on Old Sublimity Road; $1
Aug. 8
• Winfred Morgan to Guy Grogan and Cindy Grogan, 0.76 acres on Locust Grove Road; $28,000
• Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc. to East Bernstadt Methodist Church Inc., 1.544 acres on Littontown Road; dissolution with Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc., no monetary consideration
• Asher Properties LLC to Hiteshkumar A. Patel, 1.76 acres on KY 229; $40,000
• Billy Joe Hinkle to Tabetha Hinkle, 2.42 acres ob KY 472; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Aug. 9
• Jason Allen Gaddis and Jennifer Renee Gaddis to Jacob Miller and Summer Miller, 6.19 acres, 0.68 acres and tract on Sasser Road; $75,000
• Ivan Reed and Debbie Reed to Nicholas Ivan Reed, 0.78 acres on Baywood Lane and Reed Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wanda Bruner to Jonathan W. Howard, 0.47 acres, 0.23 acres and 0.14 acres in Laurel County; $57,000
• Gayle, Glenn & Tater LLC to CMH Homes Inc., Lot 30 in Magnolia Estates Subdivision; $16,000
• Gayle, Glenn & Tater LLC to CMH Homes Inc., Lot 37 in Magnolia Estates Subdivision; $16,000
• Gayle, Glenn & Tater LLC to CMH Homes Inc., Lot 38 in Magnolia Estates Subdivision; $16,000
• Whitney Estep and Zachary Estep to Matthew White, Lot 23 in High Point Estates, Phase 1; $217,000
• Gayle, Glenn & Tater LLC to CMH Homes Inc., Lot 40 in Magnolia Estates Subdivision; $16,000
• Johnny Collette and Vicky Collette to McNeil Properties LLC, Lot 3 in Hidden Valley Estates; $2,000
• Kimberly M. Smith and Patrick Smith to Minnie Proffitt, Lots 17 and 20 in H & H Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Glen Farler and Kimberly Farler to David Howard, trustee, to Glen Farler and Kimberly Farler, 1.25 acres on KY 1193; property trust, no monetary consideration
• Aaron Clark Miller and Courtney Louise Emond to CWTC, two tracts on KY 229; $4,700
• Frank Joseph Paldino, Trustee of Paldino Family Trust, to Lonnie England, 30 acres, 18 acres, 15 acres, 12 acres and 15 acres in Laurel County; $275,000
• Lonnie England to Bonnie Marie England, 30 acres, 18 acres, 15 acres, 12 acres and 15 acres in Laurel County; $1
• David Scott Browning and Monica Rae Browning to Travis Harrell and Toshua Harrell, 25 acres on Keavy Road and Rogers Road and 1.75 acres on KY 312; $475,000
• Carol Lee Wathen, co-trustee of James E. Wathen and Carol Lee Wathen Trust, to Martin Hopkins and Chloe Hopkins or survivor, 1.21 acres on 3rd Street; $85,000
Aug. 10
• Shirley Shinevarre to Steven A. Burns and Lisa Elaine Burns, 2.02 acres on Maple Grove Road, no monetary consideration
• Sindy Williams-Harris to Tanya Mariel Colwell and Timothy Dale Williams, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Eagle’s Nest Estates; $282,500
• Ida Stallcup, Executrix of the Estate of Carol Mills, and Ida Stallcup to Darryl Bolton, land on Maple Grove Road; $60,000
