Dec. 8
• Darrell Gay to Michael Stivers, 0.29 acres on Konitzer Lane; $23,500
• Southern Restorations LLC to Tristan Patrick, 0.54 acres on Johnson Road; $287,500
• Mary Rose Likins to Rebecca Anderson, trustee/grantor, to Mary Rose Likins, Larry Carl Oakes and Chelsea Oakes, 44.23 acres on White Oak Road; re-convey property, no monetary consideration
• Mary Rose Likins to Rebecca Anderson, trustee/grantor, to Mary Rose Likins, Larry Carl Oakes and Chelsea Oakes, tract on White Oak/Sinking Creek Road; re-convey property, no monetary consideration
• Shannon Lesher, as Executrix of Estate of Henry Mayhew Combs, and Shannon Lesher, individually, and Ryan Combs, individually; 2.40 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Dec. 9
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to David B. Moeller and Bennett Moeller, 7.85 acres on U.S. Forest Service Road and KY 80; $40,000
• Gary Wayne Woods to Brenda Wood to Dustin Lady and Katie Lady, 3.42 acres on Radford Road; $7,000
• David John Souders and Leah Souders, same individual as Leah Souders, to Jonathan W. Howard and Veronica L. House, 1.14 acres on Hawk Ridge Road; $33,000
• Keisha Brooks to Keisha Brooks and Frank Russell, 0.24 acres on Crooked Creek Drive, re-convey property, no monetary consideration
• Keisha Brooks to Keisha Brooks and Frank Russell, 0.25 acres on Crooked Creek Drive; re-convey property, no monetary consideration
• Bennett & Houston LLC to Alan Ewing and Milynda Ewing, 4.75 acres on Falls Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Alan Ewing and Milynda Ewing to Jessie Christine Miller, .25 acres and 4.75 acres on Falls Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Wayne Langley and Phyllis Langley to Michael Wayne Langley and Tamara Michelle Langley, 9.37 acres on KY 1803; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Dec. 12
• B&B Properties London LLC to Jason Gambrell and Chasity Jo Gambrell, land in Laurel County; $25,000
• Vickie Ivena Sims, Lorna Karen Brewster and Andy Brewster and Lena M. Adkins to Lena Adkins, 0.24 acres and 1.52 acres on Tuttle Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Turnkey Construction & Pools LLC, Lot 5 in Orchids Bloom Subdivision; $39,900
• William Dale Creech and Tina L. Creech to James Littlejohn Jr. and Ashley Littlejohn or survivor, Lot 4 in Minton Subdivision; $134,900
• David Smith and Oratai Smith to Trevor Morgan, Breanna Bowling or survivor, 7.11 acres in Laurel County; $158,000
• Kerri Phillips, formerly known as (fka) Kerri Fee, to Kerri Phillips and William Phillips, Lots 39 and 40 in Country Squares Subdivision; $10
• Evan A. Rice and Earon Rice to Hayley Rice, 1.357 acres on Keavy Road and West Pine Hill Road; $10,000
Dec. 13
• Alice Faye Pennington to Forrester Baker Jr. and Ernestine Baker, 8 acres on Parker Road; $59,000
• Gary Waggoner and Vickie Elaine Waggoner to Thomas Edward Storms, 0.36 acres on KY 192; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Madgel Miller, executrix of Estate of Wilma J. Sizemore, Madgel Miller and Kenneth Fisher, Tonya Peters and Randy Peters to Brianna Davis and Jeremy Davis or survivor, Lot 2 in Woods Subdivision; $152,500
• Nathaniel J. Macey to Amy Root, Lot 11 in Stonybrooks Estates; $265,000
• Steven D. Hillard and Linda Faye Hillard to Tamrey Raymond Burritt and Christine Marie Burritt, 0.52 acres on Litton Town Road; $11,800
• Maria L. Warner, Nova L. Bolgar, unknown heirs of Brenda F. Bolgar, Braxton Bolgar, Devon M. Bolgar and Vincent J. Bolgar, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Magnolia Developers LLC,. Lot 28 in Section One of Southland Subdivision, $140,000, in case of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Maria L. Warner, et. al.
• John Stansberry and Kathy Stansberry to Danielle Matlock and Charles Matlock, 0.57 acres on KY 1223; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Coy Davis and Lenore A. Davis to Larry Shepherd and Doris Shepherd, 5.01 acres on Mt. Zion Road; $175,000
Dec. 14
• Cumberland Lake Shell Inc. to Estepp Energy LLC, 0.51 acres on Dorthea Road (Hopewell Road); $971,000
• Gayle, Glenn & Tater LLC to Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc., Lot 76 in Magnolia Estates; $18,000
• Tom Cox to Tom Cox, Lot 26 in Little Acres Subdivision; $1
• Estate of Jane Brown, by and through Mary Ann Burns, executrix, to Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy, 6.92 acres on Sublimity School Road; $151,800
• Stephen R. Sears and Wilma J. Sears to Sok Young, Lot 43 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $288,000
