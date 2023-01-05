Dec. 14
• Terry Riley and Rebecca Riley to Rebecca Riley, Lot 47 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Phyllis A. King, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Master Commissioner of Laurel County, to 5M Properties, LLC; Lot 1 in Northland Estates Subdivision; $65,000, in case of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Phyllis A. King, et al
• David Westefield and Karen Westerfield to George Daniel Carmack and Jordyne Lee Carmack, Lot 8 in G. T. Lovelace Subdivision; $120,000
Dec. 15
• Shelby Hayes to Rocco Bowling, Lot 58 in Phase IV of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $45,000
• Mary Lou (McWhorter) Martin to Arthur Marcum, land on Farris Jones Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• XPO Logistics Freight Inc., formerly known as (fka) Con-Way Freight to Con-Way Transportation Services, 14.0749 acres near I-75 and U.S. 25; $1,600,000
• Joseph Lovingood to Dustin Lady and Katie Lady, 1.74 acres on Radford Road; $41,000
• Joseph Lovingood to Dustin Lady and Katie Lady, 2 acres on Radford Road; $41,000
Dec. 16
• Elvis Enterprises LLC to Natasha Nicole Gray and Donathan Gray, Lot 7 in Mount Pleasant Estates; $129,900
• Dennis Eaton to Justin Bowling, 3/4 acres near Fisherman’s Island Road; 460,000
• Lavada Denise Roark, fka Lavada Denise Gibson, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Christopher Robert Gibson, tract and 1.78 acres on Little Arthur Ridge Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jackie Steele Jr. and Jennifer C. Steele to Jerry Brock and Donna Brock, 1 acre on Sally’s Branch Road; $15,000
• Jerry Brock and Donna Brock to Jackie Steele Jr. and Jennifer C. Steele, 1.5 acres on Sally’s Branch Road; $15,000
• Brian Doehler and Elizabeth Doehler to James Andrew Pickett, 2.97 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road and Commonwealth Drive; $265,000
• NAJ Rental Properties LLC to Ina Johnson, Lot 42 in Phase IV of Goldenrod Subdivision; $160,000
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robin M. Bartee and Timothy A. Bartee, 0.09 acres on East Pittsburg Road; tract division of Heirs of Alfred Fiechter, n monetary consideration
• April Sexton and Rocky Sexton, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Donnie Lee Philpot and Anthony Brummett, Lot 20 in Phase 1 of Northland Estates Subdivision; $2,100, in case of Marge Wood v. April Sexton, et al
Dec. 19
• Johnny Shoupe, also known as (aka) Johnny James Shoupe, by and through Attorney In Fact Melinda Gail Henson to Daniel Martin and Luella Martin, 1 acre on KY 80; $165,000
• Jeanetta Nicholson to Carol Tincher, 0.823 acres on U.S. 25 and Old Hare Road; $106,597.82
• Nancy Elizabeth Bishop to William Hensley and Aubrey Hensley or survivor, 4.2 acres on Levi Jackson Park Road; $1
• Willard Collett and Jerri L. Collett to Vincent G. Meadors, Michael L. Meadors and Dee E. Meadors, Lot 118 and part of Lot 117 in Dixie Belle Farm Subdivision; $175,000
• Nancy E. Bishop to William Hensley and Aubrey Hensley or survivor, 31.10 acres on Levi Jackson Mill Road; $170,000
• James McQueen and Barbara Jean McQueen to Christina Jean McQueen, 1/2 acre on Jim McQueen Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kathy Tenery to William Rivero and Lisdeyri Baez Gonzalesz or survivor, 5.7927 acres on L. Gabbard Road; $52,000
• Estate of Gilbert Hammons, by and through Tammy Baker, and Tammy Baker, Lot 6 in Block B of Cornell Collett Subdivision; re-convey property, no monetary consideration
Dec. 20
• Barbara Jones and Danny Jones to Barbara Jones and Danny Jones and Clyde Ray Jr. and Doris Ray, 46.7 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Whitney B. Jackson and Catherine L. Lovett to Justin Cupp, 0.48 acres on Southland Drive and Sherry Street; $170,000
• William Slusher and Joy Slusher, Jason Henson and Kelsey Henson to Rodger Brown, Lot 15 in Evans Addition; $10,000
• Richard M. Siler and Geneva L. Siler to Bryan V. Siler, Lot 17 in Blossom Ridge Estates; gift, no monetary consideration
Dec. 21
• Arlis Wayne Wilson to Robert Wayne Wilson, Lot 5 in Homestead Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Betty L. Whitney to Ty Charles Whitney, 5 acres on McWhorter Road and Brown Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Jody K. Binder and Tammy Binder, Renee M. Blair and Tony Blair, Jerry N. Binder and Tonya Binder to Bobby Wells and Julie Wells, 0.16 acres on Keller Road; $1,500
• London Holdings KY, L.L.C. to 453 Laurel Road Holdings Ltd., 0.36 acres and 0.15 acres on South Laurel Road and 2.73 acres and 1.25 acres from Thunderbird Apartments to Mullins Road; $1,500,000
• David Roy Cupp and Linda Cupp to Leslie Ryser, 14.9 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Lorana Dodd-Woodall to Christina North and Michael Shaw North, 3.81 acres on Level Green Road; $20,000
• John J. Asher and Marilyn Asher to Dale Gay or Logan Gay, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $500
• Jack Sutton and Betty Faye Sutton to Brandon Shelton and Betty Lynn Shelton, Lot 9 in Mullins Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Terrelle L. Sutton (incorrectly spelled Terelle L. Sutton) and Kelly R. Sutton to Hannah Elizabeth Wagers, 2 acres on Old Whitley Road; $40,900
• Mary M. Carter, by and through Attorney In Fact Betty Ann Rutherford Santos, to Jerry Jackson, Lot 41 in Phase II of Cardinal Heights Subdivision; $170,000
• Elmo Lee Greer and Marsha Greer, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to CVIM Realty LLC, land on Main Street and 8th Street and 8th Street to Main Street; $1,115,000, in case of CVIM Realty LLC v. Elmo Lee Greer and Marsha Greer, et al
Dec. 22
• Brent Collier and Amy Collier to Daniel Mack Coller, 11.32 acres on Maple Grove Road; $35,000
• Robin McBride and Sheila A. McBride to Kristopher Kody Brown and Haley E. Phelps, Lot 5 in Cliff’s Edge Subdivision, Phase II; $43,000
• Jody K. Binder and Tammy Binder, Renee M. Blair and Tony Blair, and Jerry N. Binder and Tonya Binder to Rodney Leger and Michelle Leger, 0.52 acres on Keller Road; $6,000
• Jeff Rush and Denise Rush and Lanny Rush to James Vaughn and Brenda Vaughn, 3.06 acres on Robinson Road; $125,000
• Marsha S. Detherage and Donnie Ray Page to Marsha Detherage, trustee of Revocable Trust Agreement of William S. Detherage Jr. to Greg Gilliam, 1 acre and tract on Conley Road; $400,000
• Willis C. Cunnagin to Michael C. Cunnagin, land on Main and 4th Street; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Willis C. Cunnagin to Elmer Cunnagin Jr., trustee of Cunnagin Family Revocable Trust, tracts at 205 South Main Street, 3rd and Dyche Street, 5.29 acres on KY 1006 (West 5th Street), land on U.S. 25-South, tract on North Main Street and 16th Street, tract on 6th Street and North Main Street, and 22.458 acres on KY 229; property division, no monetary consideration
• Bush Fire Services Inc. to Crystal Whitis and Trae Whitis, 0.15 acres near Payne Trail; gift, no monetary consideration
• Tyler Lewis to Jerry Gay, 1 acre on Farris Jones Road; $9,000
• Serena Caldwell, same individual as Serena Caldwell Asher, and Tony E. Caldwell to Raymond Dustin Smith and Samantha L. Smith, Lot 66 in Westland Estates; no monetary consideration
Dec. 27
• Michael Dean Mynatt and Lisa Jean Mynatt to Robert Collins and Lawanna Collins, Lot 6 in Parkway Hills Subdivision; $155,000
• Strong Miller Development, assumed name of Bluegrass Roots Investment Group LLC, to Alan Marlene Johnson, Lot 27 in Fawn Valley Estates; $388,500
• Janet Y. Mosley to Cynthia Cornett and Seth Cornett or survivor, Lot 47 in Golden Eagle Estates, Scott Addition, Phase 3; $235,000
• Crystal G. Hood, aka Crystal Owens, and David Dewayne Hood to William Donald Owens and Leah Michelle Owens, land on Hwy. 1023; re-convey property, no monetary consideration
• Jennifer Hollin to Justin Hollin, 3.59 acres on Boggs Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Justin Hollin to Ethan Gregory Treece, 3.59 acres on Boggs Road and Ada Lane; $154,000
• Eric Lynn Rush and Angela Michelle Rush to August Rae Igo and Robert Igo, Lot 17 in Paddock Place Subdivision; $256,000
• Brooke Robidoux to Hunter House ad Shawntaya Craft, Lot 20 in Autumn Ridge Estates; $200,000
• David Dylan Baker and Courtney Deaton to Kathy Maggard, Lot 5 in Arch Pigg and Arthur Powers Subdivision; $135,000
• The Estate of Donnie Lewis to Ken Likins, 30 acres by Ohlers Branch; $1
• The Estate of Donnie Lewis to Cole Likins and Lyndsey Likins, land by Rockcastle River; $1
• Tim Watkins and Carletta Watkins to Gillis Ashley and Stefanie Ashley, 0.44 acres near Sleepy Hollow Road; $85,000
