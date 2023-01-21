Dec. 27
• Anna McQueen, Theresa Morgan and Kimmy Morgan and Jennifer Hoskins and Terry Hoskins to Jacob C. Harsick, 2 acres on Dixie Highway; $160,000
• Michael Middleton and Tina Christine M. Middleton to Double J Homes LLC, 0.52 acres — Lot 17 in Golden Eagle Estates; $22,500
• Sullivan Rentals LLC, by managing member, David Sullivan, to Chaz Pasqualini and Kayla Pasqualini, Lot 8 in Meadowview Subdivision; $185,000
• Evelyn Jewell Buckles, also known as Jewell Buckles, to Scott Buckles and Timothy Buckles, co-trustees for and on behalf of the Buckles Family Trust UTA, 8.70 acres, 3.92 acres, 39.44 acres and tract on KY 30; and 0.18 acres, 0.26 acres, 17 acres on Twin Branch Road and 10 acres in East Bernstadt; property division, no monetary consideration
Dec. 28
• Lettie Thomas Roberts to Desirae Deshaye Roberts, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Richard C. Caudill to Donnie Philpot and Neva Butcher Philpot, Lot 2 in Smith Subdivision; $55,000
Dec. 29
• Dustin Lady and Katie Lady to Gary Lady and Sandra Lady, 1.74 acres on Radford Road; $70,000
• Vickie Ramona Williams to Cathy J. Flora, Lots 30 and 31 in Sunny Meadows; $180,000
• Kathy Nolan Dinsmore and Dennis Keith Dinsmore to Ashton York, trustee, to Kathy Nolan Dinsmore and William Houston Nolan, 1 1/2 acres in Laurel County; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller to Sarah A. Keller Mize, 25.94 acres near Hauselman Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller to James Charles Keller, 26.42 acres near Vaughn Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller to Kristy Lynn Matherly, 25.94 acres near Vaughn Ridge and Hauselman Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tim Patterson and Fannie Patterson to Herbert Dean Woods, 2.55 acres on High Moore Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Donnie Lewis to Jordan L. Houston and Lindsey M. Houston, 2 acres on Murray Cemetery Road; $14,000
• Caria Properties, Inc. to Couch Property Holding LLC, land on 5th and A Street and Dyche Street and West 4th Street; $575,000
• Tiffany Nicole Hutton, formerly known as Tiffany Nicole Bays, and James Hutton to Tyrese Johnson and Tactia Napier or survivor, 13.59 acres and 28.54 acres and 1/2 acre on Victor-Mitchell Road; $400,000
Jan. 3
• Martha Bowling to Martha Bowling, Jason Shawn Boeling and Israel J. Bowling, 0.27 acres on McWhorter Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Larry Dean Oakley and Cathy Oakley to Timothy Krahenbuhl, 1.13 acres on Moriah Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Aaron J. Miracle and Amanda Miracle and Nicole Miracle to Andrew T. Hung and Celeste L. Hung, Lot 20 in Whispering Heights Subdivision; $248,000
• Constance Conn, aka Constance Tomalo, to Ronald O. Causey, 4 acres on Laurel Cove; $330,000
• Ryan Joseph and Amanda Joseph to Jody Roberts, 9.94 acres on Sally’s Branch Road and Game Club Road; $60,000
• Arvil Young and Margie Young to Corey B. Robinson, Lot 37 in Canter Chase Subdivison, Phase II — 0.67 acres; $160,000
Jan. 4
• Winford Wagers to Georgia Lee Wagers, Lots 4 and 5 in Quail Ridge Estates; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Georgia Lee Wagers to Winford Wagers, 1.17 acres near KY 552 and I-75; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Janet Smith to CDH Land Company LLC, land on School Road; $70,000
• Delbert Lee Burkhart and Brenda Burkhart to Jennifer Laurer, 2.56 acres near Mt. Zion Church Road; $18,000
• Donnie Lee Philpot and Neva Butcher-Philpot to John Luke Philpot, land on Falls Road; $165,000
• Adam A. Angel and Cathy L. Angel to Cold Hill Cabin LLC, 1.108 acres in Cold Hill area; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• James Neace and Kimberly Neace to Robin Anne Clayton, trustee of Trust of James A. Reynolds, 5 acres near KY 490 and Allen School Road and 7.84 acres on KY 490 near Edgewood Drive; $75,000
• Benjamin Burns and Alexis Burns to Joshua Lee Howell and Alexis Brooke Flack, Lots 86 and 87 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase IV; $600,000
• Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc. to Macedonia Methodist Church, 1/2 acre on McWhorter Road, 2 acres by Macedonia Methodist Church, .08 acres on Southard Road, tract on London Road and Raccoon Road; no monetary consideration — withdrawal from Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc.
• Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc. to Twin Branch Methodist Church, 0.89 acres on Twin Branch Road and 2 tracts near Twin Branch School property; no monetary consideration — withdrawal from Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc.
