Feb. 13
• Leeann Danielle Henson and Robert Wade Henson to Lindsey Bryan and Calvin Lewis, Lot 9 of Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $328,500
• Robin C. Rodgerson, executrix of Estate of Margie M. Krahenbuhl, and Robin C. Rodgerson and Roy Rodgerson to Robin C. Rodgerson and Roy Rodgerson or survivor, 1 acre on Park Road and 0.14 acres on KY 2388; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Chassie Vaughn, Richard E. Vaughn and Tim Dailey, Josie Vaughn, and Darrell Vaughn to Doug Vaughn and Ashley Vaughn, 32.77 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Darrell Vaughn, Doug Vaughn and Ashley Vaughn, Richard E. Vaughn and Tim Dailey and Josie Vaughn to Chassie Vaughn, tract on KY 1535; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Laurel County, Kentucky for London Laurel County Economic Development Authority to JTG Development LLC, easement on KY 192 and Hal Rogers Parkway; no monetary consideration
• Southeast Kentucky Properties LLC to Pepperhill Rentals LLC, Lots 16, 23, 46 and 24 in Pepperhill Developments; $2,325,000
• Christopher Thompson and Brenda Thompson to Dimitrious Lolis and Konstantine Ververis, 0.17 acres on Robinson Court; $175,000
• Donta Evans to Phoenix Jellico LLC, 57.35 acres, 162 acres and 34.48 acres on KY 30; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Kenneth L. Gibson to Melinda Doan, Lot 9 in Hazel Green Meadows Subdivision; $90,000
• David Mark Taylor, executor of Estate of Flora M. Taylor, to David Taylor and Julie Taylor, Lots 24 and 25 of Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $414,500
Feb. 14
• The Estate of Eula Roark, by and through co-executos Lisa Bruner McFarland and Billy Wayne McFarland, to Billy Wayne McFarland, 4 acres and 1 acre on Dixie Highway; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Sharon Riley to Arianna Nami Harris, trustee of Majeed S. Nami Irrevocable Trust, Lot 22 in Section One of Southland Subdivision; $139,700
• Heather Pennington to George Pennington, 2.20 acres on Reed Valley Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Feb. 16
• Bertha Hubbard, now known as (nka) Bertha Hubbard Lewis to Marvin Gene Lawson and April Lawson, 0.28 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $10,000
• David Charles Hughes and Judy Lynn Hughes to Otis Del Hutchison, 2.70 acres on Clark Lane; $10,000
• Lisa Mullins, by Frank C. Medaris Jr., Special Master Commissioner of Perry Circuit Court, to Jaminson D. Mullins, 5.26 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Eddsell Terry Reece and Michelle Reece to Eddsell Terry Reece and Michelle Reece, 2.482 acres in Fox Harbour Subdivision and Lot 25 in Fox Harbour Subdivision; $1
• Mark A. Hacker to Bill Forbes, Lot 6 in Evans Addition (KY 551 and KY 1189); $11,000
• Mark A. Hacker to Bill Forbes, Lot 3 in Evans Addition; $11,000
Feb. 17
• Philip McDonald and Susan H. McDonald to Todd Herman Williams and Tonya Renee Williams, Lots 45, 46, 47, 48, 49 and 50 in Block B of Eagle Park Addition to Corbin; $28,500
• Ricky Lee Burns and Mary Ann Burns to Macedonia Baptist Church Inc., 0.644 acres on KY 638; gift, no monetary consideration
• Macedonia Baptist Church Inc. to Macedonia Baptist Church Inc., 0.644 acres; no monetary consideration
• Greene A. Settle, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Dylan Baker and Courtney Deaton, 50 acres in Laurel County; $15,000, in case of R. T. Enterprises of Kentucky LLC v. Greene A. Settle, et al
• Dennis G. Lay and Phyllis A. Lay to Flora McFadden, trustee, to Dennis G. Lay and Phyllis A. Lay, 1.27 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Holly Grove Properties LLC to Paul Crawford and Tammy Crawford, Lot 19 in Holly Grove Estates; $225,000
• Steve Edward Martin to Deidra Jean Messer, formerly known as (fka) Deidra Jean Martin, 7 1/4 acres on Keavy Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Steve Edward Martin to Deidra Jean Messer, fka Deidra Jean Martin, land on Keavy Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Freeman Branch LLC to James Morris and Marlana Morris, 0.50 acres and 0.51 acres on Freeman Branch Road; $19,000
• Gary A. Bowling and Brenda F. Bowling to Tyler Hall and Jessica Hall, Lots 9 and 10 in Laurel Ridge Subdivision; $10,000
• Steven King and Mary Ann Anderson-King to Southern Restoration LLC, 1.06 acres on Roy Dugger Road; $1
Feb. 21
• Verrell Root and Barbara Sue Root to James Deverrell Root, Lot 8 in J. S. Hoskins Subdivision (Foster Heights Street); love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Nellie Sue Goodin to Barry Tyler Goodin, land on Brandon Road and KY 3430; $1
• Tom Baker and Sheila Baker to William H. Nantz, 0.14 acres near Keavy Road; $36,000
• Kathy D. Patton, trustee, and Donald R. Patton, trustee of Patton Family Trust, to D&K Carpenter Properties LLC, 17 acres on KY 192; 35 acres, 25 acres, and 35 acres, 1 1/2 acres and 12 acres on Sublimity Road; $730,000
• James Dean Watkins and Swayze Hubbard, aka Swaze Hubbard to Freddie Lane Hubbard, 7.09 acres on Lick Fork Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Dean Watkins and Swayze Hubbard, aka Swaze Hubbard to Freddie Lane Hubbard, 12 acres on Watkins Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Anita Johnson and Brian Johnson to Jeri Dayton, land in Laurel County; $112,000
Feb. 22
• Heather Pennington, aka Heather Dice, and Jonathan Pennington to Jeffrey Kyle Sheppard and Stacy Leann Sheppard, Lot 24 in Switzerland Trace Subdivision; $180,000
• Ronnie Watkins to Debbie Bowling, land on College Avenue; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Elder Baker Jr. and Lillian Baker to Steven Baker, trustee on behalf of Baker Family Irrevocable Trust, land in Park Estates Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Christian Bradley Hall to Christian Bradley Hall, 2.23 acres on KY 578; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Feb. 23
• Jerry Lee Coleman and Cheri C. Coleman to Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc., 0.44 acres in McCracken Lane Extension; $171,342.44
• Stephen A. Robinson and Lisa Robinson to Roger Osborne and Janet Osborne or survivor, 1.10 acres on KY 1535; $289,000
• Patty McQueen Johnson and Dale Johnson to Jacquelin Burnsworth, 0.37 acres on McWhorter Road; $83,000
• Lowell Jones to Terry Blanton and Barbara Blanton, .4 acres in Laurel County; $195,000
• Steven A. Dalton and Crystal P. Dalton, Charles Edward Black and Patricia Ann Black, William Black and Laurel Black, Joseph Wayne Black, Donna Eldridge and Mark Eldridge and Wiletta Farris to Gayle, Glenn and Tater LLC, 48.60 acres on Watkins Branch Road; $50,000
• Edward E. Smith and Karla J. Smith to David Schott, trustee, Lot 5 in Bobby Clark Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• David Dean Maggard and Teresa Maggard to David Dean Maggard, 35.65 acres and 34.20 acres on Mount Pleasant Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.