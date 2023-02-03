Jan. 10
• Charles Daniel McClain to Christy Danielle McClain, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Corwin Cain and Melinda Danielle Cain to Christopher Cain and Kristy Nicole Cain, 0.90 acres on North Mill Street; property division, no monetary consideration
• Christopher Cain and Kristy Nicole Cain to Corwin Cain and Melinda Danielle Cain, 0.26 acres on North Mill Street; property division, no monetary consideration
Jan. 11
• Rhonda Anderson Hudson and Gary Hudson, Mark Anderson and Stephanie Anderson, Christopher Anderson and Amanda Anderson and Greg Anderson to Timothy Stevens and Connie Stevens, 1.81 acres on Bill Mays Road; $253,000
• Roger Dale Campbell and Patricia A. Campbell to Harold Caudill and Helen Caudill, 1.15 acres in Laurel County; $42,000
• Sarah Jarvis and Jeremy Jarvis to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 192 and KY 229; $4,430
• Lindsey G. Chestnut to Gelena Lanita Brock, 0.52 acres on Old Salem Road; $285,000
• Sheila Hale, also known as (aka) and Terry Hale, aka Terry Wayne Hale to Terry Hale and Sheila Hale, 0.91 acres and 12.92 acres on Marydell Road and tract near Levi Jackson Park; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Jan. 12
• Kayla McCarthy to Hank Matthew Smiddy and Belinda Smiddy or suvivor, Lot 26 n Spring Gate Subdivision; $295,000
• Kenneth R. Arterburn and Bonnie C. Arterburn, co-trustees of Kenneth R. Arterburn and Bonnie Arterburn Trust to 8 Friends Hospitality Group LLC, Lot 7 in Moren Court Subdivision; $65,000
• Kenneth R. Arterburn and Bonnie C. Arterburn, co-trustees of Kenneth R. Arterburn and Bonnie Arterburn Trust to 8 Friends Hospitality Group LLC, land on Roosevelt Street; $73,000
• Unknown Heirs of Terry L. Mitchell, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Eric McFadden and Flora McFadden, Lot 11 in Northland Estates; $87,500
• Richard Boggs and Darlene Boggs to Richard Tyler Boggs, 3.66 acres on Barbourville Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Richard Boggs and Darlene Boggs to Richard Boggs and Darlene Boggs, 8.32 acres on Barbourville Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Brenda Kelley, aka Brenda McWhorter, to Zachery Coffey and Steven Coffey, 8.22 acres in East Park Subdivision; $120,000
• Kuppenheimer Holdings L.L.C. to 8 Friends Hospitality Group LLC, land on 7th Street and Hill Street; $75,000
• Arnold K. Eads and Lilliana C. Eads to Miranda R. Hill and Kyle M. Hill, 2.28 acres on Southland Lane; $154,000
• Rose Ann Roark, same individual as Rosanne Roark, guardian of Kathleen Gross, same individual as Kathy Gross, to Apple Valley Properties LLC, 0.35 acres on Water Works Road; $60,000
• Lamuel Campbell and Jacqueline Campbell to Creed L. Gross and Kathy M. Gross, Lot 1-AA in Ravenwood Subdivision; $67.500
• William Richards and Selina Richards to Keith Clark, Lot 35 and part of Lot 44 in Westland Estates; $240,000
• Trenton L. Cunagin to Angelica D. Cunagin, Lot 18 in Southland Subdivision, Section One; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Jan. 13
• Teresa Lynn Smith to Renee Kott and Laurie Kott, land on New Whitley Road; $95,400
• Richard Parman and Vickie Parman to Kaylie Stacy and Ryan Gibson, 1.59 acres on KY 229; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Jane Brown, through Mary Ann Burns, executrix to Sammy Lipps and Linda Lipps, 0.65 acres on Sublimity School Road; $114,500
• Daniel Nolan, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Mid South Capital Partners LP, 1.023 acres on Blackwater Church Road; $1,500, in case of Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Daniel Nolan, et al
• Missy Hulett and Mandy Barrett to Mary Ann Smyth to Missy Hulett and Mandy Barret, Lot 20 in Valhalla Woods Subdivision, Phase 1; property conveyance, no monetary consideration
• Jesse Boswell and Tiffany Boswell to Jane Ryan Boswell, 0.53 acres on Level Green Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Glenn T. Proffitt and Calley Proffitt to Sarah Louise Whalen, 1.004 acres on Park Wells Road; $178,000
• Gary Baxter and Debra Baxter to Casey S. Anders, 0.23 acres on Rogers Road and Auger Springs Road; $6,000
Jan. 17
• Carlos Carpenter to Timothy Stevens and Connie Stevens, 2.95 acres on Sasser School Road; $85,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Karrie A. Eversole, 5.80 acres on Mt. Zion Road and Money Road; $50,000
• The Estate of Geraldine Garland to Wanda Murray, Freddy Travis Couch and Chayse Austin Couch, land on Hwy. 521; $69,500
• Chris Stavely and Marisa Stavely to Steinbauer Rentals & Development LLC, Lot 47 in Pepperhill Developments Subdivision, Phase II; $32,000
• Tonya Collins, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Danny Scott and Kandy Scott, land on Hwy. 363; $133,050, in case of Kentucky Housing Corp v. Tonya Collins, et al
• The Estate of James C. Bill, by and through executrix Maryanne Bill Ferrell, and Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Lewis Lamar Ferrell, 0.52 acres on Hwy. 1535 and Blanton Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James C. Bill, by and through executrix Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Lewis Lamar Ferrell to Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Lewis Lamar Ferrell, 1.05 acres on Blanton Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James C. Bill, by and through executrix Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Lewis Lamar Ferrell to James Luke Ferrell and Brittany Nicole Ferrell, 0.41 acres on KY 1535; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Steven King and Mary Ann Anderson King to Ashley Gilbert, 1.11 acres on KY 1535 and Roy Dugger Road; $292,500
• Larry Joe Terry to Danny Vanhook and Linda Vanhook, 2 tracts on Rosedale Avenue; $30,000
• Trenton Osborne to Ryan Osborne and Jacqueline Osborne, 5 acres in Laurel County; $60,000
Jan. 18
• Dean Johnson, aka Henry Dean Johnson, to Kaylib, LLC, 5.99 acres in Laurel County; $32,000
• Jackie Hall to Russell Vanover Jr. and Kristen C. Vanover, 0.60 acres on O. Johnson Road; $5,000
• Mona Michelle Blanton and Clayton Matthew Blanton to Hannah Leigh Brown and Ryan Collins, 5.41 acres and 1 acre in Laurel County; $42,000
• TPJ Development LLC to Tommy Amburgey and Terry Amburgey, 0.55 acres on Adams Road (near U.S. 25-E); $1
• TPJ Development LLC to Tommy Amburgey and Terry Amburgey, 0.51 acres on Adams Road (near U.S. 25-E); $1
• TPJ Development LLC to Tommy Amburgey and Terry Amburgey, 0.52 acres on Adams Road (near U.S. 25-E); $1
• Bethel Apostolic Church Inc. to Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company, Lot 22 in Riverside Park Subdivision, 4th Addition; property acquisition, no monetary consideration
Jan. 19
• Roger Hughes to Roger Wes Hughes and Tausha Nicole Hughes, 1.01 acres on Hwy. 521; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Savannah Eagle and Trevor Drake Eagle to Scott Smith and Bridget Smith, 4.57 acres on Conley Road; $150,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Marvin Baker and Anita Baker, Lots 61 and 62 in Fawn Valley Estates; $57,000
• Lisa Kroger to Stewart Edward Nantz and Shirley Nantz, 1.5 acres on Cabin Creek Road; $270,000
• Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc. to Rachel Kristen Humfleet, 0.68 acres on Keller Road; $170,000
• Donald Lee Cheek, aka Donnie Cheek, and Sondra Kay Cheek, Nola C. Roberts and Christopher Roberts, Gary Wayne Cheek, Edna Darlene Harris aka Darlene Gaines aka Darlene Cheek, Mary Lisa Harrison and Jerry Harrison, Anita Martin aka Anita Hedrick, and Gary Martin to Tommy J. Lawson and Patricia A. Lawson, 67.94 acres and 36.75 acres on Harris Cemetery Road; $418,760
Jan. 20
• Judith S. Yandell to Judith S. Yandell, trustee of Judith S. Yandell Revocable Trust, land in City of London; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Judith S. Yandell to Judith S. Yandell, trustee of Judith S. Yandell Revocable Trust, land in City of London; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Donnie Philpot and Neva Butcher Philpot to PAK Holdings LLC, Lot 12 in Smith Subdivision; $83,000
• William Earl King and Margaret King and George Robert King to Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddell, 0.483 acres on North Main Street and Parthenia Street; $600,000
• Kimberly Towe and Ronnie Towe, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner to U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee; Lot 34 in Cantor Chase Farms Subdivision; $101,000, in case of U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee v. Kimberly Towe and Ronnie Towe
• Sazerac Distilleries LLC to County of Laurel, KY, 154 acres, tract, 176.953 acres and 7/10 acres, and 20.617 acres on West Laurel Road (aka KY 192); and 20.62 acres on KY 192 and Abutment Road; release for bonds, no monetary consideration
• Thomas D. Haynes, executor of Estate of Roger Dale Haynes, Lots 16 and 17 in Park Estates Subdivision; $62,000
• Carla Joyce Handy to Jason Pearce Handy, land in Laurel County, Lots 12, 13, 14, and 15 in John D. Robinson Subdivision, Lots 16, 17, 18 and 19 in John D. Robinson Subdivision, Lot 12 in John D. Robinson Subdivision, tract in Laurel County and Lot 3 in Country Club Estates; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jason Pearce Handy to Carla Joyce Handy, 18 acres on Bond Road, 4.679 acres in Laurel County and 30 acres on Ormsby Road and Bond Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
