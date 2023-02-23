Jan. 23
• Dalton Shackleford, Joseph Boggs and Kaetlyn Boggs to Kathy Tenery and Joshua Boggs, 1 acre on McWhorter Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• B & B Properties of London LLC to Wes Rookard, 6.36 acres on U.S. 25 and KY 909; $1
• Michael W. Morgan and Cindy L. Morgan to Michael W. Morgan and Cindy L. Morgan, land on Booneville Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jack Arthur Brock and Sonja Brock to Jack Arthur Brock and Sonja Brock, 36 acres on Roy McHargue Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Anna Louise Howard to Christian Howard and Travis Howard or survivor, 0.707 acres on Hart Mine Road; $65,000
• Patricia Eubank and William Eugene Eubank to Kathy Miller, 50 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Denisa Stewart and Paul Jacob Stewart to Randy Smith, 1.50 acres on KY 830; $35,000
• Ronnie Allen to Trevor Craft Allen and Whitney Lashae Allen, 7.06 acres in Laurel County; $46,000
• Elizabeth D. Lewis, also known as (aka) Liz Deweese to Robbie Goforth, .49 acres and .16 acres in Laurel County; $125,000
• Ricky L. Cheek, co-personal representative of Estate of Betty Cheek, and Jeffrey H. Cheek, co-personal representative of Estate of Betty Cheek, to Sandra R. Dean, 12.20 acres on Sycamore Road; $41,000
• Travis Jackson and Jaylyn Tyree Jackson to Tammy Tyree and Jay D. Tyree, Lot 37 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 1st Addition; $180,000
• Pamela Asher to Miranda Dawn Yearta, land on KY 1376; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Justin B. Schonter and Candice M. Schonter to Caleb Hocker, Lot 5 in Westwood, Phase 1; $235,000
Jan. 24
• Jerry Lynn Blankenship, aka Jerry Blankenship, and Bessie Sue Blankenship to Marilla Robinson and Konar Robinson, two tracts on KY 1535; $1,000
• Roger L. Osborne and Janet Osborne to Logan Abner, 0.36 acres as Lot 17 White Pines Subdivision; $222,500
• The Estate of Jerry North, by and through administrators, Michael R. North and William J. North to Layla Darnell, land in Laurel County; $127,500
• James C. Johnson and Sarah C. Johnson to Kees Van Dyke and Teresa Van Dyke, land on Hawk Creek Road; $395,000
• Melissa Wright and Scott Everett Wright to Tammy Justice and Lauren Justice, Lot 16 in Esquire Estates; $220,500
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, Lots 3 and 4 in Virgil Hammons Subdivision; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, land in Laurel County; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, land on Wells Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, 14.17 acres on Wells Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, 30.6 acres on KY 1189; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, 1/2 acre on U.S. Hwy. 218; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, 0.282 acres on old U.S. 25; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, 1 1/2 acres on Old Dixie Hwy.; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, 1.25 acres on U.S. 25; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, 1.47 acres on old U.S. 25; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, 2.304 acres on KY 1189; property division, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James Douglas Jones, by and through James Nathan Jones, executor to James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones, 2 tracts in Laurel County and land on old U.S. Hwy. W. 370; property division, no monetary consideration
Jan. 25
• Paul R. Claiborne, trustee of the Paul R. Claiborne Revocable Trust and Paul R. Claiborne, successor of Katheryn H. Claiborne Revocable Trust, to Kentucky Land Home Development, Lot 20 in Cross Keys Estates; $329,000
• Estate of Phyllis Collins, by and through Glenda Johnson, administratrix, and Glenda Johnson, individually; Michael Collins, individually, and Melvina Collins to Glenda Johnson, land on Pike Road; love and affection and $49,020
• Cliff’s Edge Inc. to Jeffrey P. Meadows and Patricia P. Meadows, Lots 43 and 44 in Cliff’s Edge Subdivision, Phase 1; $35,000
• Lowell Gray to Ronnie Skeens and Harley Skeens, Southard Lane; $9,500
• Macy W. Fox to Ashley R. Fox, 0.78 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Jan. 26
• London Mountain View LLC to Dream Development LLC, Lot 14 in Moonbow Professional Office Park, 1.445 acres and 1.6156 acres on KY 80; $2,800,000
• Whitaker Family Trust, by Keith Allen Whitaker, trustee to Keith Allen Whitaker, 90 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Keith Allen Whitaker and Patricia Whitaker to Keith Whitaker, trustee of Whitaker Family Preservation Trust, 90 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ryan E. Woody and Ashley Woody, Stacy R. Karr and Michael Karr to Grace Atchley and David Atchley or survivor, land in Laurel County; $300,000
• Matthew R. May and Erica B. May to Christy Fortney, 0.18 acres on Hornsby Road; $135,000
• Lisa Carol Mays to Keith Eugene Mays, 1.2 acres on KY 312; no monetary consideration
