Jan. 5
• Chelsey Miracle to Bridget Loren Miracle, Lot 58 of Mill Creek Estates; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Kenneth M. Robinson and Dale Robinson to Eddie Lawson, 5.45 acres on Rush Road; $57,500
• Marty Ray McKiddy and Kimberly Ann McKiddy to Paul Morgan, 0.66 acres on Quail Ridge Road; $120,000
• Isaac Nantz and Tena M. Nantz, Elzie Wayne Nantz and Tena K. Nantz, Homer Nantz, Addie Joyce Hoskins and David Hoskins, Oma Jean Couch, Marcella Dugger and Ray Dugger, Charles Nantz and Chrissy Nantz, William Nantz, and David Arnold Nantz and Laura Nantz to Tony Nantz, Lot 12 in Old Union Subdivision; $1
• JJJ Holdings LLC to Gambrel and Gambrel Properties LLC, 0.0927 acres on East 6th Street; dissolution of JJJ Holdings; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Shelia Ruth Cornelius to Joey Dee Cornelius, 0.47 acres on Hawk Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Shelia Ruth Cornelius to Sarah Helen Baze, 4.6 acres on Kemper Mill Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Billy Oakley and Helen Oakley to Margaret Tucker, 0.06 acres on Mitchell Creek Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Paul Lambright and Joanna Lambright to Daniel Hershberger and Saloma Hershberger, 70.77 acres on KY 1223; $273,294
• Karl Baker and Debra Baker to Dempsey Smith, 2 acres on KY 229; $130,000
Jan. 6
• Eiger Rose LLC to MM Two, LLC, Kentucky Eye 4 LLC and 315 Properties LLC to Lexington Eye LLC, 1.05 acres on East City Dam Road; $1,487,500
• Kyle Wayne Wagers and Brittany Jackson, Casey Patterson and Aaron Paterson and Frankie Wagers, also known as (aka) Delmas Franklin Wagers to Paul Gilbert and Mary L. Gilbert or survivor, 13.96 acres on Hwy. 1803; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• London Tobacco Market Inc., aka New London Tobacco Market Inc., to Bear Diversified Properties LLC, 6.57 acres on Tobacco Road; $3,750,000
• Chad Eggers and Tracey Eggers to Steve Wales, 2.35 acres on Jane Lane; $17,688
• Cammie L. Evart and Scott L. Evart to Clarence Rogers and Mary Rogers, 9.03 acres on Levi Jackson-Fariston Road; $10,000
Jan. 9
• Danny Vanhook and Linda Vanhook to Jacob Vanhook, 0.33 acres on KY 472; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Stephen Travis Meadors and Lakeisha Michell Jones to Ashley Goforth, Lot 19 in Block D of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; $310,000
• Larry Wayne Brock, by and through Attorney in Fact Arthur Brock to Jack Arthur Brock and Sonja Brock, one-half ownership of 36 acres in Laurel County; $37,500
• Fritts Properties LLC to Grace Bryant-Chapman and Aaron Chapman or survivor, Lot 72 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $245,000
• Orley Alsip, married to Sharon Alsip to Rick L. Bailey and Ruth E. Grant-Bailey and Steven M. Alsip, married to Ashleigh Ramsey-Alsip, 30.71 acres on Bald Rock Road; $1
• Orley Alsip, married to Sharon Alsip to Rick L. Bailey and Ruth E. Grant-Bailey and Steven M. Alsip, married to Ashleigh Ramsey-Alsip, 42 acres on Bald Rock Road; $1
• Orley Alsip, married to Sharon Alsip to Rick L. Bailey and Ruth E. Grant-Bailey to Steven M. Alsip, married to Ashleigh Ramsey-Alsip, 11 acres, 11.68 acres and 25 acres on Bald Rock Road; $1
• Ryan S. Reed and Tennille Leeann Reed to Tyler Mitchell and Heather Mitchell, 0.63 acres and 0.51 acres on Sunshine Hills Road West; $12,000
• Teresa Owens, co-executrix of Estate of Ollie Bowling and Danny Kevin Bowling, co-executor of Estate of Ollie Bowling to Evening Shade Enterprises LLC, land on South Mill Street; $116,000
• Estate of Jane Brown to Jason O’Bannon, 6.30 acres on Sublimity School Road and Standau Road; $173,800
• John Bishop and Pamela Bishop to Edna M. Fowler and Melody J. Knowles, 0.87 acres, 7.12 acres and 21.50 acres on Slate Lick Road; $320,000
