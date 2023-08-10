July 13
• Lowe Aluminum Co., Inc., also known as (aka) Lowe Aluminum Inc., to Wesley R. Tipton, trustee, to Lowe Aluminum & Pools LLC, formerly known as Lowe Aluminum Co. Inc., 0.40 acres on Powers Lane and U.S. 25-W; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Patricia Howell to Breanna Shepherd, Lot 27 in River Bend Estates Subdivision; $312,500
• Rebecca Hall to Violet Reid, Lot 47 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; $225,000
• Elizabeth Engle to Elizabeth Engle and Carl Miller or survivor, 1 acre and 0.49 acres on High Moore Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Three Days Land Company LLC to D&K Carpenter Properties LLC. 10.40 acres and 18.88 acres on KY 770; $539,000
• Sarah Jean Johnson and Kurt Johnson to Cheyenne Moberly, Delores Labounty or survivor, land in Laurel County; $100,700
• REM, LLC to Kyle W. McKinney, Lot 10 in Timberland Forest Subdivision, Phase I; $172,000
• Rebecca George to Salena Jo Lindsey and Matthew Aaron Nose, 8 acres on Hazel Patch Road and 1/4 acre on U.S. 25; $33,500
• Frances Boone Baxter and Richard Baxter Sr. to Zachary Estep and Whitney Estep, 3.44 acres on Roy Dugger Road; $52,000
• William F. Blackburn, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Carolyn Hale and Harold Hale, land in Laurel County; $40,000, in case of Wells Fargo Bank, National Association v. William Blackburn
• Raylee Mullens to McKinley Jones Jr., as trustee of the Mullens Irrevocable Trust, 19.65 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• The Meadows LLC to Justin Tyler Smith, 5.48 acres on Slate Lick Road; $70,000
• James Nathan Corder to Christina Faye Corder, land in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
July 14
• Amy Brock to Shane Brock, 65 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Amy Brock to Shane Brock, 89 acres on KY 1223; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. to Charles Hollars and Penny Hollars, 1.67 acres and 0.44 acres on McCracken Lane Extension; $204,000
• Convol Davis and Sue Davis to Chelsea Lynn Hatfiled and Cody P. Hatfiled, 0.76 acres in Laurel County; $267.000
• Jerry Howard and Brenda Howard to Jason Wayne Howard and Carrie Howard or survivor, Lots 14, 15 and 16 in Poindexter Subdivision; $25,000
• Sincere Home Buyers LLC to Tyler Smith, Lot 1 in Echoing Hills Subdivision; $125,500
July 17
• Cliff’s Edge Inc. to Sterling 3, LLC 0.46 acres on Cliff’s Edge Road; $50,000
• Minnie Jones, Vernon Leo Jones, Timothy Jones, Chucky Jones, Walter Jones, unknown spouses and heirs, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Henry Collins and Nancy Collins, 1.86 acres on Echo Valley Road and KY 229; $8,500, in case of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., trustee v. Minnie Jones, et al
• Judy Fuller and Elzer Fuller, Kenneth Harris and Patricia Harris, Ronald Harris and Della Harris to Jean Tune, Jerry Harris, Clark Harris and Kathleen Harris, 1 1/2 acres, 2 acres, 2 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Bobby Smallwood and Danielle Smallwood to Eric Johnson and Jada Johnson or survivor, 82/100 acres on Corn Cemetery Road; $171,000
• Big Blue Enterprises LLC to Jason P. Handy, Lots 10 and 11 in Bacho Development Inc., Phase II; $200,000
• Norma Jean Carpenter and Johnny A. Carpenter to John Michael Carpenter and Shelby Lee Stanaford, Lots 45, 46 and 47 and parts of Lots 43 and 44 in Reams Subdivision; $1
• Judy H. Caudill to Andrea Jones and Cody Jones or survivor, 1.03 acres on Willie Martin Road; $145,000
• Debbie Elaine Johnson to Shawna Marie Johnson, Lot 18 in Saddlebrook Garden Homes; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jacob Miller and Summer Miller to Robert Wayne Cameron and Stephanie Cameron, Lot 26 in Phase I of The Oaks of London; $420,500
• Brian Boone and Heather Boone to First National Bank of Manchester, 0.77 acres on Roy Dugger Road; $27,286.39, in case of First National Bank of Manchester v. Brian Boone, et al
July 18
• Daniel Boone Community Action Agency LLC to Isabella Obrien Hamdiyah, Lot 10 in Pointe Ridge Estates Subdivision; $185,000
• William Mills and Debra Mills and Hazel Rush and Calvin Rush to Beatrice Baker and Terry Baker, 0.25 acres on Old Salem School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Randy Jones to Earnest T. Sowders, 1 acre in Laurel County; $1,500
• Barbara Jean Smith, Misha Macha Smith, Mindy Lee Jasper and Travis Jasper to Rickey Darrell Smith, 50 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Deanna Renee Eastham and Chad Eastham to Ricky Darrell Smith, 50 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Patricia Ann Dozier and Charles Dozier, Teresa Faye Reed and Todd Reed and Penny Gail Smith to Ricky Darrell Smith, 50 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Adeline Yarger to Donald Field, 0.860 acres on Andrews Lane; $20,000
• Carl Hodge, Ashley White and Brandon Hodge to Ricky Darrell Smith, 50 acres in Laurel County; $500
• Danny Joe Rigdon to Guangme Li, Lot 1 in Block B of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase I; $405,000
• Harry T. Ormsby and Frances Ormsby, Harry T. Ormsby Jr. and Deborah Ormsby, and Jeremy Ormsby to Robert Anthony Goodin and Richelle Y. Goodin, 33.38 acres on J.B. Buttrey Road; $55,000
• Michael Justin Robinson and Whitney Blake Robinson to Jonathan Kyle Sasko and Kayla Mckenzie Sasko, 5.11 acre on KY 490 and 5.30 acres near KY 490; $80,000
• Edna Dean Combs to Homer Radford Jr. and Linda T. Radford, 0.94 acres on Allen School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
July 19
• Anthony Brock Ballard and Shannon Leigh Ballard to BGRS Relocation Inc., Lot 10 in Phase IV of Laurel Trace Subdivision; $225,000
• BGRS Relocation Inc to Marcy A. Nelson, land on Walker Lane; $225,000
• Donna Sparkman, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to 5M Properties LLC, Lot 15 in Phase I of Northland Estates Subdivision; $105,000, in case of DOT Capital Investments LLC v. Donna Sparkman
• Bernadine Grigsby to Melanie Lynn Noble, Lots 44 and 45 in Greenfield Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Joy L. Doan, executrix of Estate of Shirley Doan; Joy L. Doan, Judy Lynn Doan Vires and Charles Vires, Charles Ivan Doan to James Egner and Kalina Withers or survivor, 1 acre and less than 1/2 acre on U.S. 235; $230,000
• The Estate of Gail Piekart, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Melvin Hill, land on Echo Valley Road and Vanzant Road; $55,400, in case of Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. Estate of Gail Piekart, et al
• Irene Smith to Andrew Hoskins and Mollie Grimes, 0.58 acres on Pine Top Road; $8,500
• Kelli Mills and Jacob Mills to Karron Kay Davenport, Lot 16 in Phase I of Laurel Trace Subdivision; $273,000
• Valerie Shaffer to Valerie Lisa Gonzalez or survivor, Lot 3 in Country Dale Estates Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• John Lee Bruner and Vina Bruner to Tara Wilbur and Ed Wilbur, 1.82 acres on Mahan Avenue; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charlisa Gambrel Stewart to Thomas Scott Stewart, Lots 53, 54, 49, 50 and 55 and parts of Lots 51 and 52 in Dogwood Trail Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Charlisa Gambrel Stewart to Thomas Scott Stewart, land on Thompson Poynter Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration • Charlisa Gambrel Stewart to Thomas Scott Stewart., Lot 31 in Twin Oaks Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration • Charlisa Gambrel Stewart to Thomas Scott Stewart, Lot 32 in Twin Oaks Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration • Charlisa Gambrel Stewart to Thomas Scott Stewart; Lot 32 in Twin Oaks Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration • Charlisa Gambrel Stewart to Thomas Scott Stewart, 0.15 acres on Thompson Poynter Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration • Charlisa Gambrel Stewart to Thomas Scott Stewart, Lot 58 in Twin Oaks Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration July 20 • Mid South Capital Partners LP to Ariana Hibbitts, 1.44 acres on Hopkins Cemetery Road; $4,000 • John Lee Bruner and Vina Bruner to Jeanne Slusher and Dale Slusher, 1.52 acres on Mahan Avenue; love and affection, no monetary consideration • Jeffrey Harris and Angela Harris to Thomas Jake Smith, 1 acre on Mt. Zion Road; $36,000 • Amy Smith and Kevin Smith to James Logan Napier and Ashley Renee Napier, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $35,000 • David Jackson and Anna Jackson to Heather Cheek and Steven Cheek, 0.50 acres on KY 830; love and affection, no monetary consideration • 5M Properties LLC to Donald Ianni and Denise Ianni or survivor, Lot 17 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Revision One $400,000 • Robert Lawson and Pamela Lawson to David Howard, trustee, 4 acres and 2.18 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration • David Howard, trustee, to Robert Lawson and Pamela Lawson, 4 acres and 2.18 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration • Angela Clark, by Eric Edwards, Special Master Commissioner of Laurel County, to Richard Clark, Lot 20 in South Fork Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration • Randall Len Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLL, 136.50 acres on Echo Valley Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration • Randall Len Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, 30.392 acres on Beechwood Drive (Holes 1-9 and clubhouse), 28.766 acres on Beechwood Drive (Holes 2, 3, 4); 16.981 acres on Crooked Creek Drive (Holes 5 & 8), 13 acres on Conley Road (Holes 6 & 7) , 82.442 acres and 7.20 acres on Crooked Creek Drive (Holes 10-18) and 7.20 acres for fairway, 86.314 acres for fairway practice, 6.593 acres for practice, 33.588 acres (clubhouse and Holes 10-18), 28.766 acres and 32.769 acres on Crooked Creek Drive and Cedar Ridge Drive; property transfer, no monetary consideration • Randall Len Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, 0.911 acres on East 6th Street, 9.798 acres on North Hill Street, 3.251 acres on East 5th Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
