July 20
• Randall Len Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, 0.911 acres on Hill Street and East 6th Street, 9.798 acres on North Hill Street and East 9th Street, 3.251 acres on East 5th Street, 0.161 acres and 0.048 acres on North Hill Street and East 9th Street, and 14.207 acres on East 9th Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Richard A. Waugh and Patricia J. Waugh to Jamie Gambrell and Theresa Gambrell or survivor, Lot 10 in Phase III of Laurel Trace Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Holly Grove Properties LLC to Cole Lewis, land in Laurel County; $16,500
• Danny Evans, Lauren Lee Evans and Christopher James Morgan Jr., Emily Brooke Evans, Hunter Blake Evans, William Ray Evans and Brenda Sue Evans and Vontella Cupp to Jason Mulrenin, 0.53 acres, 0.72 acres, 0.391 acres and 0.391 acres on Tobacco Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• William Ray Evans and Brenda Sue Evans to Jason Mulrenin, 0.391 acres, 0.53 acres and 0.391 acres on Tobacco Road; $135,000
July 21
• Dian Lynch and William Lynch and Betty Spurlock to Stephanie A. Trantham, trustee, to Dian Lynch and Betty Spurlock, Lot 15 in River Bend Estates Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Whitney Jackson and Jessica Kay Gilbert to Jessica Kay Gilbert, 1.28 acres on Elisha Feltner Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Whitney Jackson and Jessica Kay Gilbert to Jessica Kay Gilbert, 1.28 acres on Elisha Feltner Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Mary Scalf, administrator of Estate of Clarence Floyd Scalf, to Mary Scalf, 2 acres on KY 490; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• David McKnight, Hobert McKnight Jr., Hobert McKnight, Rhonda McKnight and Jennifer Dawn Smith to Kimberly Baxter and Charles Dykes, Lot 9 in Parkway Hills Subdivision; $182,000
• The Estate of E.C. Burnett Jr. to Christopher Eby, 4.92 acres and 7.36 acres on Burnett Road and C Smith Road; $100,000
• 5M Properties LLC to Louis Mozzano and Mary Migual, 10.59 acres on Bowling Branch Road; $252,000
• Jean Tune and Neil Tune, Jerry Harris and Frances Harris, Clark Harris, Kathleen Harris and Kenneth Ballard to David Schott, trustee, 3+ acres in Laurel County; trust, no monetary consideration
• John Rose, executor of Estate of Margaret Mitchell Rose, to Ethan D. French and Lisa A. French, land on Wyan Road; estate settlement, no monetary consideration
July 24
• Melissa Jo Engle to Danny Lee Engle, 1.38 acres on Lily Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Steinbaeur Rentals and Development LLC to London Prime Rentals LLC, Lot 47 in Pepperhill Developments Subdivision, Phase III; $32,000
• Kamryn Baker and Garrett Ryan to Elbert Blackburn III, Lots 35 and 36 on Ray Bowling Road; $183,250
• Timber Properties Limited Liability Company to Lillie Abbott, 0.28 acres on Sampson Street; $169,000
• Lois Baker Proffitt and Kenneth G. Baker to Lois Baker Proffitt, 1 acre in Laurel County; $1
• Lois Baker Proffitt to Kenneth B. Baker Special Needs Trust, with Lois Baker Proffitt, trustee, 1 acre in Laurel County; $1
July 25
• Eva Sue Hendricks, Tonia Ruppert, now known as Tonia Powers, and Jamie Powers to Lucille Holland, 30.71 acres, 11 acres, 11.68 acres, 25 acres and 42 acres near Bald Rock Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Kendra Baker to Eric Critser and Casey J. Critser, 1/2 acre near Lovelace Subdivision; $279,000
• Beatrice Baker and Terry Baker to Jesse Baker, 4.28 acres on KY 638 and Old Salem School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James R. Nunley and Susan Lea Nunley, co-executors of Estate of Sarah Nunley, also known as Sarah Nunnelly, to Larry E. Evans and Judy D. Evans, 1.11 acres on Sasser School Road; $259,000
• Logan Helton to Clarissa G. Meadows and Charles Meadows, Lot 3 of Cardinal Estates Annex; $167,000
• Victoria Neal Quinlan to Ruth Ann Pennington, Lot 4 in Forest Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jacob Chesnut and Sydni Leanne Chesnut to Raleigh Bowling, 0.78 acres on Old Way Road; $1,000
• Jacob Chesnut and Sydni Leanne Chesnut to Raleigh Bowling, 14.32 acres on Bowling Old Way Road; $42,000
• Otis Williams and Doris Williams to Jay Kirk Williams and Denise S. Williams, 7.59 acres on Rooks Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
July 26
• Matthew McQueen and Shyan McQueen to Jared Masters, Lot 4 in Arrowhead Point Subdivision; $224,000
• Otis Williams and Doris Williams to Sandra K. Carpenter, 4.64 acres on Rooks Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Otis Williams and Doris Williams to Belinda Delores Johnson and Harold Lee Johnson, 4.76 acres on Rooks Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Carlee Pennington and Tanner Chaney, Lots 36 and 37 in Golden Pond Subdivision; $38,000
• Sally E. Mulcair to Christian Loughran, Lots 9 and 10 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; $185,000
• The Estate of Jacqueline Walden to Joseph John Palermo, Lot 40 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; $185,000
• Kathy Robinson Mosley and Joe Mosley, Christina Peek Robinson, Brittany Robinson Schober and Jason Schober, Sean Robinson and Jacklynn and Zoe Robinson to Frank Arthur Grubb and Glenna Faye Grubb, 4 acres in Laurel County; $1
