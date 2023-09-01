July 27
• The Ralph L. Peters and Deborah L. Peters Revocable Living Trust, by Deborah L. Peters, successor, to Matthew Jordan Peters, Lots 2 and 3 in Paradise Acres Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Freeman Branch LLC to Kenneth Childers and Allison Childers, 1.55 acres on Hwy. 25; $320,000
• Stephen D. Dean and Patricia W. Dean to Richard Hobbs and Vanna Hobbs or survivor, Lot 18 in Patton Meadows, Phase II; $325,000
• Horace Gregory Partin and Angel Lee Partin to Frank Giese and Lisa J. Giese or survivor, 0.47 acres on Rocky Branch Road North; $95,000
• Tammy S. Hutton, formerly known as (fka) Tammy S. Gorby, and Charles H. Hutton to Marie De Jesus Diaz Campos, Lots 11 and 14 in Edgewater Estates, Revision 1; $440,000
• Leon Duff and Angela Duff to Martha E. Flowers and Stephen L. Flowers, 0.50 acres on KY 1956 and Clearview Road; $245,000
• Tanner Bentley to Michael Phelps and Cynthia Phelps, land on Hershey Lane; $207,500
• Tina D. Allen to Hunter Blake Thompson, Lot 44 in Hazel Green Meadows Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Otis Williams and Doris Williams to Royce Kent Williams, 6.33 acres on Rooks Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jessica K. Bowling, fka Jessica K. Attard, to Jessica K. Bowling fka Jessica K. Attard and Raymond Bowling Jr., 3.382 acres on Piney Grove School Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
July 28
• Donna Helton and Kelly Helton to Stephanie Roaden, land near Roaden Lane and U.S. 25; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donna Helton and Kelly Helton to Kelly Ryan Helton, 0.82 acres on Roaden Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Zachary B. Phillips to Ariana Watson, two tracts on Oak Street; $172,000
• Stephen A. Burns, executor of Estate of Robert Joseph Burns, to Hailey Eizabeth Burns, Lots 48, 49 and 50 in W.M. Reams Subdivision; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• Kimberly Doan and Ronnie Henson to Levi C. Hoskins and Sarah M. Hoskins, land on Blanton Drive; $179,900
• Terry Jones to Eli Bontrager Jr., 12 acres in Laurel County; $65,000
• Richard Lentz to Rexro LLC, 1.39 acres on East KY 80; $90,000
• Quenton Byrlery to Judy H. Caudill, 1.21 acres on KY 488; $45,000
• John Kelvin Feltner and Deana Feltner to Justin Dewayne Barger, 0.453 acres on Hwy. 229; $147,000
• Tony A. Wilson and Susan R. Wilson to Mary-Ann Smyth to Tony A. Wilson and Susan R. Wilson, 1.68 acres on Flatwoods Road; trust, no monetary consideration
July 31
• Tommy J. Lawson and Patricia A. Lawson to Jarrad Cheek, 0.14 acres on Harris Cemetery Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Kimberly Lanham, now known as (nka) Kimberly Brandon, and James Brandon Jr. to Neil Arnold, 2.26 acres near Paris Karr Road and Rooks Branch Road; $6,000
• Rikki Garrett to James Nunn and Geraldine Nunn or survivor, Lot 20 in Section A of County Dale Estates Subdivision; $1
• Rikki Garrett to James Nunn and Geraldine Nunn or survivor, Lot 19 in Section A of County Dale Estates Subdivision; $101,000
• Jontai McQueen and Dorothy Suzanne McGhee McQueen, by and through Attorney In Fact Jontai McQueen, to Richard Hobbs and Vanessa Hobbs or survivor, Lot 24 o9f Patton Meadows Subdivision; $31,000
• Tonya DeAnn McQueen to Brian Lee Helton and Tammy R. Helton, 2.247 acres on Easy Lane, 2.798 acres and 3.963 acres on Moberly Bend and Easy Lane; $537,000
• Tiffany Lange Lamb to Joseph A. Isaac and Tiffany A. Isaac, Lot 57 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $30,000
• Dawn Marie Lease and Lawrence Lease to Donna Lease and Edward John Lease, 0.34 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Larry W. Johnson and Carol L. Johnson to Sar Properties LLC, land on Keavy Road (KY 312); $100,000
Aug. 1
• D. Keith Jervis and Amy Jervis to Ashley Woody and Ryan Woody, Lot 15-C in Reed Valley Estates Subdivision, Huffman Addition; $429,000
• William Napier to William Napier and Wanda Karen Napier, 31.3 acres near KY 1376; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Karla Parker and Douglas Parker to Karla Parker, 1.73 acres on Wilcox Road; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Charles Tuttle to Rebecca Lawson, trustee, to Charles Tuttle and Kristi O’Toole, 49.41 acres near KY 830 and KY 229; gift, no monetary consideration
• Unknown spouse and heirs of Robert Porter and Scott Porter, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 0.4187 acres on Levi Lane; $130,000, in case of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Unknown spouse and heirs of Robert Porter and Scott Porter
• Scotty Root, Mike Root and Brittany Root, Robert Root and Donna Sara Root Herrmann and Logan Herrmann to Sarah Root Herrmann and Logan Herrmann, 1.45 acres on Tom Cat Trail; $1
• Wonda F. Morgan, nka Wonda F. Jones, to Michael Morgan, 0.84 acres on KY 363; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Aug. 2
• Richard M. Rogers and Billie J. Rogers and Billy W. Combs to Jonathan Hall, 6.75 acres in Laurel County; $8,000
• Jody K. Binder and Tammy Binder, Renee M. Blair and Tony Blair, Jerry N. Binder and Tonya Binder to Edna Conrad and Wilburn Conrad, 6.94 acres in Laurel County; $250,000
• Terry Totten and Jayne L. Totten to Tamra Siler, 0.38 acres on Lucas Drive; $200,000
• Stephen Patton, also known as (aka) Robert Stephen Patton, to Aaron Shane Patton and Jayda Robinson, land on Patton Road; $276,000
• The Estate of Juanita Dozier, Kimberly Gail McChristian, Larry Lynn Dozier and Lisa Jolene Dozier to PAK Holdings LLC, tracts on Pittsburg and Moore Creek Road; $75,916
• Jonathan B. Huston and Tracey Houston to Aaron Q. Miracle, 0.80 acres on Coon Club Road; $1,000
• Leon Jackson, Harvey Jackson and Ella Jackson, Randy Jackson and Christy Jackson to Andrew Jackson, land in Laurel County; $30,000
• Leon Jackson, Harvey Jackson and Ella Jackson, Andrew Jackson, Randy Jackson and Christy Abernathy-Jackson to Lowell Jackson; land in Laurel County; $30,000
Aug. 3
• Donald House and Betty House to Sherman Christopher Smith, 1.58 acres in Laurel County and 2.632 acres on Slate Ridge Road and Vanzant Road; $70,000
• Douglas Baxter and Patricia A. Baxter to Brian Douglas Baxter, 1 1/2 acres on Level Green Road and Holly Grove Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Della House and Gary House to Corey House and Chelsey House or survivor, 9.623 acres on New Bethel Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Chaz Pasqualini and Kayla Pasqualini to Brandon Abbott, Lot 8 in Meadowview Subdivision; $279,000
• Doug Scott and Peggy Scott to Tony W. Smith and Dawn Smith, 3 tracts on old U.S. 25; gift, no monetary consideration
• Russell Jenkins to Roy Wayne Jenkins Revocable Trust Agreement, 0.076 acres on Byrley Road; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Roy Wayne Jenkins Revocable Trust Agreement to Nealy Jenkins Jr. and Sherry Jenkins, 0.076 acres on Byrley Road; $1,000
• Deborah Nelson and Timothy A. Nelson to Timothy A. Nelson and Madison Nelson, land in Laurel County; $7,500
• Daniel Poerio and Deena Poerio to Elizabeth Hartzell and Jacob Andrew Hartzell, land in Laurel County; $169,000
• Neal Garrison and Vickie S. Garrison to Bud Evans and Kathleen Evans, Lot 18 and 19 in Golden Eagle Estates; $385,000
• Bud M. Evans and Kathleen L. Evans to Bud M. Evans and Kathleen L. Evans, as trustees of The Evans Family Living Trust, Lots 18 and 19 of Golden Eagle Estates; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Turnkey Construction & Pools LLC to Jontai McQueen, Lot 5 in Orchids Bloom Subdivision; $1
• Jontai McQueen and Dorothy Suzanne McGhee McQueen, by Jontai McQueen, Attorney in Fact, to Turnkey Construction, Lot 6 in Arrowhead Point Subdivision; $1
