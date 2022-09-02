July 29
• Kenneth Clark, by and through Gayle Clark, and Gayle Clark to Elvis Proffitt, land on Sowders Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donald Mackey and Mary Mackey to Joshua Meeler and Kelly Mackey-Meeler, 0.53 acres on Alex Road; $15,000
• Rita Reams, executrix of Estate of James Kevin Reams, to Norma J. Penley, trustee, two tracts on Somerset Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Norma J. Penley, trustee, to Rita Reams, executrix of Estate of James Kevin Reams, two tracts on Somerset Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Rita Reams, executrix of Estate of James Kevin Reams, to Norma J. Penley, trustee, Lot 70 in Block 2 of Fisherman’s Cove; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Donald Tackett to Donald Keith Tackett, Lot 84 in Phase 1 of Northland Estates Subdivision; $10
• Norma J. Penley, trustee to Rita Reams, executrix of Estate of James Kevin Reams, Lot 70 in Block 2 of Fisherman’s Cove; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Aug. 1
• Mary B. Gregory to Larry Brock and Christine Brock or survivor, Lots 9 and 10 in Evans Addition; $49,399.81
• Leslie Brandon Doyle and Jessica Doyle to Ronnie Keith Hale, 1.0082 acres and 4.9673 acres on Payne Trail; $270,000
• Michael W. Smith to Patricia Mills and Steven Mills or survivor, 3.9 acres in Laurel County; $136,000
• Alma J. Gilbert to Jessica Bays, 0.66 acres on Mt. Zion Road; $144,000
• Elk Mtn. LLC to Ashutosh S. Lohe, 28.48 acres on KY 192 and Maple Grove Road; $275,000
• Glenn Williams and Gina Williams and Dontae Evans to Danny Yount and Mary K. Yount, land in Laurel County; $16,000
• Sullivan Rentals LLC to CAK Properties LLC, Lot 16 on Betty Lane; $140,000
• Homer Holland and Molly Holland to Laura Murphree, 1.50 acres on KY 1956; $170,000
• Shirley Mattingly to William Mattingly, 3.32 acres on Slate Ridge Road; $43,806.31
• The Daisy Smith Estate, by executrix Carolyn Sue Caldwell, to Dwayne Bowling and Kayla Bowling, land on Old Way Road; $8,000
• Terry G. Clark and Elizabeth Y. Clark to B&B Properties of London LLC, Lot 19 in Spring Branch Village and Lots 17 and 18 on Lakeview Drive; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Gillis Ryan Allen to Ricky Lee Mills and Donna Mills, Lot 1 in Little Acres Subdivision; $178,000
• Cole Lewis to Gilbert Woolum, 1.88 acres on KY 552; $30,000
• Doralene Webb to Kendra T. Lockhart, 1.18 acres on Felts School Road and 0.96 acres on Sampson Street; $399,000
Aug. 2
• H.T. Warehousing & Cold Storage LLC to EMT C, LLC, 6.465 acres on Corporate Drive and 10.975 acres on Industrial Boulevard; $5,075,000
• Ernest Bowling, administrator of Estate of Verlois Bowling, to Joshua D. Bowling, property distribution per court order, no monetary consideration
• James Michael Cook, trustee of Latane Cook Irrevocable Trust, to Main Street Properties of London, LLC; 0.76 acres and 0.51 acres on North Main Street; $500,000
Aug. 3
• Johnnie Earley, also known as (aka) Johnnie Early, and Darlene Earley, aka Darlene Early, to Jonathan Earley, 6.11 acres on Hopkins Cemetery Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Cory W. Self and Heidi Self to Richard Alan Korf and Lisa Dawn Korf or survivor, 12.03 acres on Hibbitts Lane; $79,900
• Lynne Properties LLC to William Brock, aka William F. Brock, 0.50 acres on River Oaks Circle; $315,000
• Dayton W. Kinder, by and through Power of Attorney, Carolyn N. Kinder, and Carolyn N. Kinder, individually to Andy Dunn and Judy Dunn, 0.07 acres on Hopewell Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Judith S. Yandell, trustee of Robert Bruce Yandell Trust, to ZLC Properties L.L.C., land on Broad Street and 1st Street, property distribution, no monetary consideration
• Richard Reynolds and Tara Reynolds to Scott Alan O’Malley and Angela M. O’Malley, Lot 1 in Canyon View Subdivision, Phase 1; $355,000
• Kendra T. Lockhart to Paul Michael Davis and Carrie Davis, by and through Attorney in Fact Paul Michael Davis, Lot 19 in Sunshine Hills Subdivision; $215,000
• Jerry Watkins to Jerry Watkins and Fannie Mae Watkins, 21.65 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
