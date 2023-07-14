June 19
• Karlie Lafferty and John A. Lafferty III to Ronald Edmond III, 1.57 acres on Philpot Road; $231,000
• Charlene A. Chester to John James Loughrin, Lot 2 in Kelly Meadows; $170,000
• Sandra Smith to Tony Willis Smith, Hope Smith-Bales, and Christine Janeane Smith, Lot 22 in Park Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Finley’s Inc., formerly known as (fka) Finley’s Roller Rink Inc., to Lonnie Messer and Kathy Messer, Lots 34 and 39 in Little Acres Subdivision; gift, no monetary consideration
June 20
• Matthew Nose and Salena Jo Nose to Robert H. Gay and Ashley Marie Gray, Lot 7 in Homestead Subdivision; $65,700
• TDC Commercial Properties LLC to Asher Properties LLC, 3.25 acres on U.S. 25 and Levi Jackson Park Road; $125,000
• Robin McBride and Sheila McBride to Mark Henson, Lot 37 of Cliff’s Edge Subdivision, Section 1; $43,500
• Walter Herren and Jacqueline Herren to Pauline Luciano, land in Laurel County; $6,500
• Dock Hodge Jr. to Jessica Bowling and Raymond Bowling, 1.10 acres on Hemlock Drive; no monetary consideration
• Scott Henry George and Christy George to David Martin and Stephanie Martin, 1 acre on Old Salt Works Road; $27,500
• Scott Henry George and Christy George to Jack Bolton and Gerri Bolton, 1 acre on Tom Cat Trail; $27,500
• Thomas L. Chittum III and Jody Chittum to Clifford L. Grubbs and Wilma F. Grubbs, 0.75 acres on Henry Clay Lane; $267,000
June 21
• Kenneth R. James and Brenda Patterson to Second Mile Behavioral Health LLC, Suite 2 in Eagle Professional Office Park, Revision One, 1.54 acres; $200,000
• Ivan Khalus and Tetyana Korovska to Jackie Steelman and Marsha Steelman or survivor, Lots 105, 106, 107 and 108 in Rolling Acres Subdivision; $275,000
• Danny Baumgartner and Caryl Baumgartner to Steve Robinson, 2.91 acres on Court Road; $71,250
• Danny Baumgartner and Caryl Baumgartner to Advantage Holding Company LLC, 1.80 acres on Old Union Church Road; $71,250
• Danny Baumgartner and Caryl Baumgartner to SLLR, LLC, 2.28 acres on Old Union Church Road; $71,250
• Danny Baumgartner and Caryl Baumgartner to Advantage Realty LLC, 0.50 acres on Old Union Church Road; $71,250
• Benjamin Travis Dotson and Lisa Dotson and Justin Combs and Carolyn Combs to Al Royster and Brenda Royster, Zachary Evan Royster, 0.36 acres on Taylor Avenue; $210,000
• Gail D. Corman to Elizabeth Hancock, land on KY 830; $180,000
June 27
• Otis Del Hutchison, also known as (aka) Hutchinson to David Charles Hughes, 2.70 acres on Clark Lane; deed correction, no monetary consideration
• Debra Turner Taylor as Executrix of the Estate of Clell Turner, to Debra Turner Taylor, Connie Sue Floyd, Johnny James Turner and Robert Everett Turner, 4.26 acres on Old Somerset Road; $1
• Connie Sue Floyd and Robert D. Floyd, Johnny James Turner and Kimberly A. Turner to Debra Turner Taylor and Michael D. Taylor and Robert Everett Turner, 4.26 acres on Old Somerset Road; $79,250
• Reagen Loughran and Chester Jette to Derek Lewis, Lot 3 in Beckner Estates Subdivision (12.712 acres); $130,000
• George Proffitt to Timothy Combs, 0.94 acres on Helvetia Road; gift, love and and affection, no monetary consideration
• Advantage Leasing LLC to Argene Roark Jr. and Amber R. Roark, 20.18 acres on KY 1305; $172,000
• Lacy Jaye Baker to Travis Dewayne Baker, 2 acres on Baker Road; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• J. Devin Ford and Tonya Ford to Kalyn Brooke Couch and Rick Allen Couch, 5.555 acres and 6.231 acres on KY 1006 (Old Whitley Road); $212,000
• Bryan Heller and Robbie Heller to Rachel Waters, 1 acre and 0.38 acres on KY 552; $68,000
June 23
• The Estate of Marvin Lee Reeves, by and through Executrix Cherry Gray Reeves, to Cherry Gray Reeves, 1 1/2 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Pam Gilliam to Patricia Middlebrooks, land on McHargue Town County Road (also known as KY 1223); $30,000
• Carol Bruner, Lisa Shaver and Tim Shaver, Steven Bruner and Sherry Bruner and Stacey Brown and Robin Brown to Noel White and J.D. White, 0.88 acres on Matt Baker Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charles B. Hamilton to Tropic Like It’s Hot LLC, land on London Dock Road; $110,000
• Timothy E. Smith, Steven R. Yeary and Alice F. Yeary to Stephen R. Sears and Wilma J. Sears, 4.56 acres on Keller Road; $175,000
• MOS Eisley Properties LLC to SLC Solutions LLC, 1.35 acres on Dixie Street; $65,000
• Smith Global LLC to Relaken Development Inc., 22.43 acres on Hal Rogers Parkway; $5,125,000
• Nellie Regina Mason to Sherri L. Tipton and George F. Tipton Jr., Lot 10 in Blanton’s Airview Subdivision; $180,000
June 26
• Joyce Baker to Phillip Garland Howard, 107 acres on Flatwoods Road; $8,000
• Roseleen Creech to Miranda N. Wilkerson, 3 acres and 13 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Ryan Buell Brinks and Keli Quiggle Brinks to Lennox Gilger and Dmitrijs Gilger or survivor, 4.450 acres on Hawk Creek Road and PL Hubbard Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Three Days Land Company LLC to Joshua Ben Meeler and Kelly Danielle Mackey-Meeler, 5.28 acres on KY 770; $88,000
• Mary E. Buckner to Cheryl A. Baker and Stephen Baker, 0.52 acres on Rogers Road; $142,000
• Don Franklin Auto Properties LLC, by and through Eddie Franklin, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.142 acres and 3 tracts, two tracts on Commercial Drive; $108,000
• Renae Diane Simpson to Dennis Bennett, .50 acres on KY 363; $325,000
June 27
• Robert W. Johnson and Deborah Jean Johnson to Rebecca Gross and James Gross, land on Whitley Road; $185,000
• Terrelle L. Sutton and Kelly R. Sutton to John Rhoades and Jimmie Rhoades, Lot 4 in H and H Subdivision; $10,000
• Emily Allen, fka Emily Croley, and Shandae Allen to Michael Lockaby, Lot 17 in Crescent Wood Subdivision; $220,000
• Connie Denise Benge, fka Connie Miller, and Jimmie Benge to Connie Denise Benge and Jimmie Benge, 0.75 acres on Grimes Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ethan Sivley and Taylor Sivley to Jimmie Brandon Lawson and Monique Lawson, Lot 22 in Riverbend Estates Subdivision; $425,000
• Jackie Steelman and Marsha Steelman to Gary Cole, by and through Attorney in Fact Bonnie Kay Mink, and Amanda Cole, by and through Attorney in Fact Bonnie Kay Mink or survivor, Lot 11 in Canyon View Subdivision; $259,000
