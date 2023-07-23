June 28
• Glen Caldwell and Kristin Rai (Buck) Caldwell to Glenna Morris, 1.25 acres in Laurel County; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Larry Malicoat and Sheila Malicoat to Donald Wayne Engle, 1.57 acres on Jackson Road; $10,000
• Jerry Todd Greer to B&B Properties of London LLC, 1/2 acre on Hopewell Road; $35,000
• J. Todd Greer and Stacy Jo Greer to B&B Properties of London LLC, 10 3/4 acres in Laurel County; $100,000
• Polly Jane Williams to Travis Baker and Andrea Baker, 2 acres on Pine Needles Road; $40,000
• David Braunsdorf, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, and Wendy Braunsdorf, now Wendy Becks, 25 acres in Laurel County and 4.26 acres on New Salem Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Bridgeport Properties to Donald E. Sidwell, 2.04 acres on Old Airport Road, tract on Old Airport Road and 0.16 acres on U.S. 25; business dissolution, no monetary consideration
June 29
• Gayle, Glenn & Tater LLC to CMH Homes Inc., Lot 29 in Magnolia Estates Subdivision; $16,000
• Gayle, Glenn & Tater LLC to CMH Homes Inc., Lot 26 in Magnolia Estates Subdivision; $16,000
• Brenda Kollstedt and Martin Kollstat to Burtus Hicks and Kay Hicks or survivor, 0.9231 acres on Falls Road; $210,000
• Timothy Eric Cox and Lauren Ashley Cox to Nancy Renee Robbins and Joshua Robbins, Lot 29 in Little Acres Subdivision; $250,000
• Jack Robinson and Charlotte Robinson, Dan Robinson and Glenda Robinson, Virginia Kennedy and Jim Kennedy, Linda Berry and Thomas Berry, Virginia Bibliowicz and Michael Bibliowicz, Martha Patterson Singler and Raymond Singler, Spence Matilda Patterson and John Letourneau, Anna Isabelle Patterson Welch and Claude Lee Welch, by Isabelle Patterson Welch, Attorney In Fact, to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $10,000
