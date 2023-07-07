June 9
• Rosco (Toddy) Clemons Jr. on behalf of Canyon View Development LLC to Christopher Good and Candice Good, 18.15 acres on Arden Drive; $215,000
• Gayle, Glenn and Tater LLC to Jaclyn Marie McGovern Lazzara and Ronald J. Lazzara, Lot 81 in Magnolia Estates Subdivision; $18,000
• Rebecca A. Smith and Bruce A. Smith to George Michael Winchester and Tabitha S. Winchester, 9.03 acres on Levi Jackson-Fariston Road; $150,000
• Larry Jones and Edith Marie Jones to Eli J. Yoder and Lydia E. Yoder, 90.47 acres on KY 1228; $350,000
• Tom C. Ford and Edna Ford to Grant McDonald and Stephen Kyle Boatman, 1.43 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Stephen Ryan Jones and Abigail Harris to C. Burns and Rachel Burns, 0.37 acres on Bray Road; $200,000
• America Martin, executrix of Estate of Renee Marie Jones, to Daryl W. Morgan and Savannah Dinkins, Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Lynn Acres Subdivision; $125,400
• Albert Basil Poynter Jr., Laura Crawford and Daniel Crawford, Kimberly Hayes and Brian Douglas Hayes to Mark Bowling and Megan Bowling, 1.05 acres on KY 1006 (Old Whitley Road); $170,000
• Andy Rice and Alicia Renee Rice, Andy Rice as Administrator of Estate of James A. Mills Jr., James Rice and Tammy Rice to JWVC LLC, 0.62 acres on Kemper Mill Road; $20,000
• Jerry L. Lawson to Ronnie Messer, 1/2 acre on Old Whitley Road; $32,000
• Austin Cornett and Jessica Cornett to Douglas Allen Sexton, 0.31 acres on Falls Road; $199,000
June 12
• Clay Horrocks and Katrina S. Horrocks to Clay Horrocks and Katrina S. Horrocks, 5.58 acres on Westwood Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Clay Horrocks and Katrina S. Horrocks to Clay Horrocks and Katrina S. Horrocks, Lot 22 on Westwood Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Thomas Bishop and Shirley Bishop to Anthony James Nigliazzo, Lot 44 in Merritt (Tommy) Jones Subdivision; $1
• Anthony James Nigliazzo to Stephen Markus Mayle and Monica Danielle Mayle, Lots 44 and 45 in Merritt (Tommy) Jones Subdivision; $275,000
• Tiffany L. Hurley to Anna Orr, tract in Malta Little Subdivision; $175,000
• Fischer Proffitt to Jeremy Randall Proffitt, Brittany Nicole Montgomery and Brandi Michelle Hoskins, land in Laurel County; $6,000
• Jimmy Brandon Lawson and Monique S. Lawson to Brian Adams and Katherine Davis, 0.53 acres on German Lane; $335,000
• Kevin Amburgey, also known as (aka) Gary Kevin Amburgey, and Brenda Amburgey to Lena Faye Gullett and Jessica Carol Gullett, 2.4 acres on Sally’s Branch Road; $3,200
• Cliff’s Edge Inc. to Doug Robb and Dawn Robb, 0.47 acres on Cliff’s Edge Road; $55,000
• Nickie Nicole Lewis to Charles R. Evans and Sonia Evans, 0.49 acres on Freeman Branch Road; $300,000
June 13
• Johnny Eugene Moore to David L. Showalter and Doris M. Showalter, land in Laurel County; $85,000
• John Edward Causey and Barbara Jones Causey to Kevin Dean Bowling, trustee of Causey Family Irrevocable Trust; 1 acre in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Nancy Vaughn to Terry Craig and Karen Craig, Lots 12 and 13 in Block 1 of Fisherman’s Cove; $31,800
• Gray Developments Inc., by and through Margaret Gray, to Billy Ray Ball, Lot 64 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $24,750
• Allene Shannon to Redhound Rentals LLC, 3.47 acres on Pine Hill-Brock Road and Southern Oaks Road; $1,000
• Allene Shannon to Redhound Rentals LLC, 2.86 acres on Pine Hill-Brock Road and Southern Oaks Road; $1,000
• Allene Shannon to Redhound Rentals LLC, 2 acres on Pine Hill-Brock Road and Southern Oaks Road; $1,000
• Canyon View Development LLC to Douglas Kienzie and Carol Kienzie, Lot 29 in Phase I of Canyon View Subdivision; $28,000
June 14
• Savannah Moore to Joshua A. Bunch and Alexandria Bunch, aka Alexandria Collins, Lots 30 and 32 on Spring Cut Circle Subdivision; $250,000
• Arlan Creech and Regina R. Creech to Melissa Ann Keel Lutterbie, 3.79 acres on KY 3435; $40,000
• Arlan Creech and Regina R. Creech to Melissa Ann Keel Lutterbie, 1 acre in Laurel County; $80,000
• Alice Gilliam Benge Sams to Marilyn Benge McGhee, 50 acres, 30 acres, and land near Rockcastle Church House; love and affection, $1
• Diane Wise and Lonnie Wise, Vera Prater, Andrea Yaden, Andrew F. Manno and Charlotte Manno, Thomas Andrew Thompson and Laura Thompson, Kimberly Ann Manno, Anthony Joseph Manno and Rebecca Manno to Jerry Napier and Elizabeth Napier, 14.190 acres on Baywood Road and Reed Road; $145,000
• Starla Shorter and Johnny C. Shorter to Chris Bryan Bowling and Tonya Bowling, Lot 11 in Emerald Valley Estates Subdivision; $300,000
• William Edward White and Sarah Sibert White, aka Sarah E. White, to Whitney Jackson and Jessica Kay Gilbert, 1.81 acres on Elisha Feltner Road; $30,000
• Kenneth Shemenski and Johanna R. Shemenski to Johnathan Joseph Sheehan, aka Johnathon Joseph Sheehan, and Joseph G. Sheehan, 26 acres on Holt Road, 7 acres and 30 acres in Laurel County; $146,000
• John Milton Sutton to Wanda Kay Gray, 7.96 acres on KY 233; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Wanda Kay Gray to Johnny Elvia Marion, 3.21 acres on KY 233; $10,000
• The Estate of Joseph Glenn Isom, by and through Administrator, Sherry Barnes, to Sherry Barnes, 25 acres and 2 acres on Roy Dugger Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ronald Whitaker and Beulah Whitaker to Christina Couch, 6.12 acres on Pine Top Road; $23,000
June 15
• Bob Mitchell to Josh Coppock and Lynlee Coppock, 7.40 acres on KY 1810; $24,000
• Marilyn Benge Emmons McGhee to Jacquelyn Mignon McGhee, 3.848 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Linda Shannon, Trustee of Linda Shannon 1996 Declaration of Trust to Todd Yamokoski, Lot 27 in Woodrow Gilbert Wood Creek Lake Subdivision; $240,000
• Ronald Cook and Teresa Cook to Bryon D. Gray, 1 acre, 6.3 acres, tract and 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $80,000
• Bryan Anderkin and Kim Anderkin to Rebecca S. Jones, land on Laurel River Road; $195,000
June 16
• Danny Evans, Lauren Lee Evans and Christopher James Morgan Jr., Emily Brooke Evans and Hunter Blake Evans to Jason Mulrenin, 0.53 acres and 0.72 acres on Tobacco Road; $9,000
• Glenn Williams and Gina Williams and Donta Evans to Justin Ryan Thompson and Laura Beth Thompson or survivor, Lot 5 in Apple Valley Estates; $16,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., by Michael Shelton, authorized agent, to Michael A. Belotti and Daniel L. Belotti, 1.12 acres on Blackwater Road; $122,000
• Randy Parsons and Ethel L. Parsons to Heather Brock, 4.84 acres on Langnau Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Suzanne Lambdin to Suzanne Lambdin and Matthew Middleton, land in Laurel County; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
