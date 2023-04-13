Mar. 22
• Gregory T. Rush, trustee of The Rush Family Irrevocable Trust, to Vernon Rush and Mary Rush, 2.05 acres on Chateau Lane; gift, no monetary consideration
• Chhaya Priyakant Patel to P&R KY, LLC, 1.92 acres on KY 1006 (Old Whitley Road); property transfer, no monetary consideration
Mar. 23
• The Estate of James C. Ball, by and through executrix Maryanne Bill Ferrell, to Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Lewis Lamar Ferrell III, Lots 6 and 8 in J.L. Bill Heirs Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of James C. Ball, by and through executrix Maryanne Bill Ferrell, to Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Lewis Lamar Ferrell III, .048 acres on John C. Bill Subdivision Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ricky Cheek and Valerie Cheek to Elvis Stamper and Sylvia Stamper, land in Laurel County; $152,000
• Mid South Capital Partners LP to Karnita Jean Warden, land on Becky Lane; $14,500
• Greg Purvis to Kelly B. Purvis, 1 acre in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Rodney Wilson and Sheila Wilson to Keith Gray and Tammy Gray, 10.66 acres on Hodge Road and KY 472; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sara Vause and Donald Vernon Vause to Hannah Ellison and Zachary Ellison, 6.0477 acres on Auger Springs Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Christine Stanescu and Constantine George Stanescu, also known as (aka) George Stanescu, to Donald Larry Ganeese Jr. and Sandra Ann Ganeese, Lots 25 and 26 in Golden Eagle Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $580,000
Mar. 24
• Melinda Gayle Sizemore, Brenda Gail Sizemore, Tyler Sizemore and Lester Sizemore, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to David Nicley, land on Sally’s Branch Road; $71,400, in case of Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Melinda Gayle Sizemore, et al
• Mark Rogers and Sharon Lawson to Clyde Johnson and Martha Johnson, 16.42 acres on Dog Branch Road; $16,000
• Strong Miller Homes, doing business as Bluegrass Roots Investment Group LLC, to KOWA Kentucky Inc., Lot 38 Final Subdivision Plat in Fawn Valley Estates; $340,000
• Anthony D. Bennett and Kelly Bennett to Zachary T. Waltz and Ashlie Waltz or survivor, land in Laurel County; $85,000
• Scott Owens, as executor of Estate of Dorothy Owens; Scott Owens, individually, and Carla Owens, Merle Owens and Alisia Owens, Karlas Owens and Lisa Owens, Lance Owens and Regina Owens, Doug Owens and Darlene Owens to Merle Owens and Alisia Owens, 0.97 acres on Upper Raccoon Creek Road; $7,000
• Owen Dallas Decker and Jackie Decker, Lisha Sue Decker Johnson and Anthony Johnson and Elizabeth Decker to Owen Dallas Decker, Lisha Sue Decker Johnson and Elizabeth Ann Decker, 1 1/2 acres and 8 acres on Wilcox Road, and 4 acres on Old Wilcox Hill Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Judy Woods and Dennis Woods to Rick Boggs and Karen Boggs, 0.37 acres on KY 1561; $1
• James H. Storm and MaryAnn Storm to Rain Anita Storm and Brandon Clay Smith, land on James H. Storm Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James H. Storm and MaryAnn Storm to Byron Hamilton Storm and Shanna Rae Storm; land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James H. Storm and MaryAnn Storm to James Edward Storm and Ashley Shouse Storm; land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Judy Vaughn, by and through Tammy Weber, executrix; Tammy Weber, formerly known as Tammy Vaughn, individually, and David Weber to Marissa Hughes, 11.15 acres and 35.34 acres on Langnau Congo Road; $115,000
• Regina Jackson to Brandon Kyle Jackson and Krystal Nicole Jackson, 6.98 acres on Billy Jean Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mark Jackson and America Jackson to Brandon Kyle Jackson and Krystal Nicole Jackson, 3.65 acres on Billy Jean Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Mar. 27
• Barbara Byrd, administratrix of the Estate of Earl W. Wagers, to Bryan Lutes and Jennifer Lutes, 0.6 acres on Rocky Branch Road; $172,500
• Linda Gail Gray to C. T. Stavley Construction Inc., 0.55 acres and 0.17 acres on Wyan Road; $55,000
• John E. Root and Amy B. Root (now Amy Bales) to Hunter Roy Disney, Lot 2 in Ridings Subdivision and tract in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Lori Owens, administratrix of Estate of Crystal Michelle Morrow, to Hunter Brian Higgins and McKenna Lane Maxey, Lot 12 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $170,000
• Sharae Loren Collins and Christina Mae Frye to Sharae Loren Collins, Lot 4 in Meadow View Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Harce C. McDaries and Ethel McDaries to Jerry Girdner and Derrick Girdner, 5 acres in Laurel County and 0.40 acres and 0.42 acres on Byble Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Gray Developments Inc. to Darrell Jason Holland and Tonya Holland, land in Laurel County; $46,000
• Norma Smith to Shana Gregory, 0.880 acres on Radford Road and Arthur Ridge Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Liberty Land Group LLC to Toil and Tarry LLC, 11.63 acres, 55.90 acres, 3.71 acres and 1.12 acres on Hazel Patch Road; $144,720
Mar. 28
• Bob W. Strunk to Roseanna Jenkins, 0.36 acres on West City Dam Road; $16,500
• Chester Glenn Benge and Monica Faith Benge to Kendall J. Benge, 0.99 acres on Hatcher Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Curtis Barton and Katrina Barton to Ray Shane Tyler Archer and Kayla Danielle Archer, Lot 36 in Greenfield Subdivision; $230,000
• Aaron Kirk to Raleigh B. Ryser III and Leslie Ryser, Lot 28 in Stonybrook Estates; $425,000
• Brittany A. Reed and Colton Reed to Bonnie Cagle, Lot 17 in Echoing Hills, Phase III; $175,000
• Justin Ray Storm and Deandra N. Storm to John Helton 1/2 acre ob Level Green Road; $185,500
• Denisa Stewart and Paul Jacob Stewart to Kortney Taryn Caldwell, 1 acre on KY 830; $22,800
