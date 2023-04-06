Mar. 6
• Dennis R. Eaton to Jesse Curry and Ashley Swafford, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $4,000
• Larry Mounce and Karen Mounce, Glenn Goforth and Kim Handley to Lori Ann Feltner, .5 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• David Dylan Baker and Courtney Deaton to Angela Bishop, Lot 9 in Bullock Addition; $112,000
• Kevin Chadwell and Elizabeth Chadwell to Kevin Chadwell, 0.52 acres on Cam Court; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Timothy Stevens and Connie Stevens to John Young, by James Noe, Attorney-in-Fact, 1.81 acres on Bill Mays Road; $260,000
• Billy Shelton, also known as (aka) Billy Dean Shelton, and Kerri Leann Shelton aka Kerri Leeann Shelton, to Freedom Worship Church Incorporated, 1 1/10 acres on KY 552; $120,400
• Zachary Davis and Courtney Bowling to Dustin T. Baker, 0.52 acres on Pleasant View Road; $309,900
• Dalton Chandler Hampton and Benjamin Ethan Hampton and Kelsey Hampton to Lonnie Dalton Smallwood, 1.51 acres on KY 472; $22,000
• The Denver and Shirley McCowan Irrevocable Family Trust, by and through David McCowan, trustee, to Jessica McFerron, land on KY 1228; $3,500
Mar. 7
• George Daniel Wyatt to Frankie Lee Soto, 14.20 acres and 1/2 acre on Mockingbird Lane; $176,000
• Kyle Mosley and Matta King to Kyle Mosley, Lot 5, part of Lot 6 and tract in Phase 1 in Laurel Trace Subdivision; $20,000
• Jeffrey D. Evans and Dana Evans to Anthony Brock, Lot 7 in Wilson and Cobb Subdivision; $91,300
• The Estate of Margaret M. Rose, by and through executor John William Rose, to Olivia Marcum and Jason Tyler Padron-Marcum, Lot 6 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; $155,000
• Barbara Lewis to Shirley Howard, 0.73 acres on KY 312; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Anthony Paul Deeds to Kimberly Ann Deeds, 2 1/8 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Tim Goldy and Vickie Stephens Goldy, formerly known as (fka) Vickie Stephens, to Christopher David Allen and Christopher Lyle Jackson, Lot 6 in Cliff’s Edge Subdivision, Section One: $339,000
Mar. 8
• Jontai McQueen and Dorothy Suzanne McGhee McQueen, by and through Jontai McQueen, Attorney-in-Fact, to Turnkey Construction & Pools LLC, Lot 3 in Arrowhead Point Subdivision; $1
• Jason Davis and Christina Davis to Ronald R. Baker and Emma Linda Baker and Joseph Ryan Baker and Britteny Lasondra Baker, 2.01 acres on KY 192; $189,000
• Richard Bales and Laura Bales to Bryan Johnson and Katie Johnson, 1.05 acres n KY 552; $43,100
• Thomas Rush to Teresa Henson, 0.85 acres, 0.83 acres and tract in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jesse Bradley Anderson and Cory Cano, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Gena Gray and Jordan Scott, 3 acres on Farley Road and KY 1376; $11,000, in case of Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Jesse Bradley Anderson, et al
• Janet Rose Morgan, fka Janet Rose Grimes Pollard and Bruce Morgan to Thomas Allen and Vera M. Allen, 40 acres in Laurel County; $78,000
Mar. 9
• Barbara Reed to Lula B. George, tract on KY 192; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Samuel M. Adams Jr., Monica L. Storm, Mark S. Adams and Sue Ellen Thomas to Joann Adams, 0.46 acres on Doctor Adams Road and 1 acre near Wood Creek Lake; $10
• Amanda Brown to Paul Mahan and Lisa Mahan, 0.10 acres and 1 acre on Abutment Road; $254,000
• Terry McNees and Shelia McNees to Bradley Dean Napier and Dawn Kimberly Napier, Lot 10 in Golden Pond Subdivision; $305,000
• Keith London and Kevin Hibbitts to Dennstarr LLC, 4.17 acres on Sublimity School Road; $111,000
• David Nicley and Amanda Nicley to Teddy Ray Stewart and Ashley Danielle Stewart, 3.57 acres on Wyan Road; $85,000
Mar. 10
• Karen Coots, David Lanham and Mark Lanham, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner to Brenda Kay Sawyers Vaughn, 0.37 acres on Mill Creek Road; $16,500, in case of Brenda Kay Sawyers Vaughn v. Karen Coots, et al
• Thomas Edward Storms and Patricia D. Storms to Clayton Otis Daniel Jackson, 0.36 acres on KY 192; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Travis Knight and Shannon Knight to James C. Johnson, James Rodney Johnson and Sarah Jane Martin, as trustees of The Johnson Family Cemetery, Plot 9 on Brays Chapel Cemetery Road; $6,000
• People’s Bank and Trust Company of Hazard, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, 203.32 acres, 0.28 acres, and 0.42 acres on Cold Hill Road; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Simon Vanderpool, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Emily Vanderpool, and Emily Vanderpool to Jordan Wayne Yaden and Ellie Brooke Yaden, 0.78 acres on Auger Springs Road; $253,800
• The Estate of George Michael Hacker, by and through Carla Owens, co-administrator and Chris Hacker, co-administrator, to Chhaya Priyakant Patel, 1.92 acres on KY 1006; $850,000
• Lee C. Jones and Tawana R. Jones, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Tracy Dean Looney and Jennifer H. Looney, Lot 34 in Crescent Wood Subdivision; $141,000, in case of JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Group LLC v. Lee C. Jones, et al
• Christopher David Allen and Juanita F. Allen and Christopher Lyle Jackson and Amanda Jackson to A.J. Equity Group LLC, Lot 6 in Cliff’s Edge Subdivision, Section 1; $1
• Mary Apgar, Teresa Browning, Charles M. Browning, Eric D. Browning, Joseph A. Browning, Noah Browning and Brittany Browning, Daniel R. Browning and Denise Browning to Jeff Browning and Jennifer Browning, 1.38 acres on Browning Hill Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• Kyle C. French and Megan L. French and Natasha Michelle Fairhurst and Steven Lee Fairhurst to Jon Thomas, 0.32 acres in Laurel County; $146,000
• Robert Lee McQueen Jr. and Nettie McQueen to Jonathan House, 1 acre in Laurel County; $15,000
Mar. 13
• Deidra Jean Messer to Kentucky Lodging and Development Company Inc., 1.716 acres on Laurel Lake Road North; $275,000
• Ellis Hill and Virginia Hill to Samuel Moore and Shannon Moore, 2 acres on Elijah Messer Road and 13 acres on Rally Road $10,500
• Terrelle L. Sutton and Kelly R. Sutton to Wildcat Inflatables LLC, 0.52 acres on Old Hare Road; $41,500
• Michael Fair to Peter Skarka and Julie Skarka or survivor, 19.50 acres on KY 1228 and Lamaro Cruise Road and 5 acres on Lamaro Cruise Road; $300,000
• Danny Scott and Kandy Scott to Daniel Steven Scott, 1.12 acres on KY 363; $150,000
• April Adkins to Ryan Adkins, 1.01 acres on Feltner Steer Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Emma M. Collier to Brenda Lee Wright and Salvatore Virgil Sgabbo, land in Laurel County; $125,000
• Auna Susan Phelps, Jacque Craig Phelps, Derek Brian Phelps, Kerry Cooper Phelps, Lisa Dawn Phelps to David Howard, trustee, to Auna Susan Phelps, Jacque Craig Phelps, Derek Brian Phelps, Kerry Cooper Phelps, Lisa Dawn Phelps, 1/2 of Lot 10, all of Lots 11, 12, 13 in Henry Taylor Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Dale Wilson and Lisa Wilson and Charles “Chuck” Wilson and Angela Wilson to Norma J. Penley, trustee, 2.089 acres on Hawk Creek Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Norma J. Penley, trustee to Charles “Chuck” Wilson and Angela Wilson, 2.089 acres on Hawk Creek Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Daniel R. Martin and Luella F. Martin to Edward Strite and Violet Strite, 3.40 acres on KY 1803; $250,000
• Turnkey Construction & Pools LLC to Ken Parish, Lot 6 in Stonybrook Estates; $255,000
• SLLR, LLC to John B. Carpenter and Krista Carpenter, 1.07 acres on Short Road and KY 1535; $289,000
Mar. 14
• JoAnna Forbes to Bennie R. Collins, Lot 10 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; $20,000
• Cumberland Forest Products Inc. to Tom Hagedorn and Kim Hagedorn, 2.07 acre tract in Laurel County and Lot 3 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Donna R. Rutherford to Ashley Nicole Williams and Robert D. Williams, 3.824 acres on KY 1223 and North Stewart Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Unknown Heirs and Next of Kin of Dorothy Reeves, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Edward Hall and Linda Hall, land on Sampson Street, $6,700, in case of Edward Hall and Linda Hall v. Unknown Heirs of Dorothy Reeves
• Charles Smith and Margie Smith to Phillip Michael Smith and Lisa Smith, 18.08 on C. Smith Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Mar. 15
• Glenna Atkins to Dennis Fox, Lot 12 in Golden Eagle Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Greater Corbin Manor Ltd. to KY22 Corbin LLC, 9.79 acres on American Greeting Card Road and Spring Cut Road, 0.81 acres on American Greeting Card Road and American Greeting Card Access Road, 3.02 acres and tract on American Greeting Card Road; $6,732,419
• Mirza Wadood Ahmed and Asra Ahmed to Charlisa Stewart, Unit 1 of Lot 6 of The Oaks of London, Phase 5; $337,500
Mar. 16
• Gray Developments Inc. to William B. Hubbard and Rebecca A. Hubbard, Lot 28 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $15,000
• Wayne Eversole, Donnie L. Eversole and Sharlene Eversole, Robert Eversole and Cathy Eversole, and Gary Eversole and Donna Eversole to Rick Eversole and Pamela Eversole, 1.96 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Sherry Mills and Carl Mills, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Home Improvement Company Inc., Lot 10 in Addition to River Bend Estates Subdivision; $222,000, in case of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Sherry Mills, et al
• John R. Snyder to Sherrie E. Snyder Marshall, Lot 18 in Springcut Circle Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Alma Marlene Johnson to Cheryl Asher, 16 acres on Whitley Road; $675,000
• Lisa Miles, formerly known as (fka) Lisa M. Harris, to Gail Hacker, land in Laurel County; $235,000
• Kenneth Darrin Wilson to Laryssa Danielle Wilson, land on Langnau Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Larry D. Robinson and Tina L. Robinson to Robinson Rentals LLC, 0.67 acres on KY 490 and Farris Jones Road; gift, no monetary consideration
Mar. 17
• David J. Toupin and Mariela V. Aspiaza de Carbone to Linda F. Toupin, land on KY 80 and Sally’s Branch Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• David J. Toupin and Mariela Toupin to Toupin Inc., by Linda F. Toupin, President, 2.06 acres near Daniel Boone Parkway; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Magdalene Roark Lynch and Willard Russell Lynch and Debbie Jean Botts and Roger Botts and Jewell Botts to Cynthia Roark, 2 1/2 acres on Engle Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bige Darrell Meece to Whitney McFall, 2 1/2 acres on Engle Ridge Road; $2,000
• Lance Owens and Regina C. Owens to Scott Owens and Carla Owens, 11.23 acres on Trully Phillips Road; $1
• The Estate of Donnie Lewis to Gary Dale Tabor and Tina Louise Tabor 1.39 acres on Murray Cemetery Road; $8,340
Mar. 20
• Jerry L. Rush and Kathy Rush, Michael C. Rush, Tracy M. Stambaugh and David Stambaugh, Bradley Keith Rush and Corrie Rush to Joanne Rush, land on Crawford Street and First Street; $75,000
• Kelly Ragan Jones and Tabitha Jones to William Dale Creech and Tina Creech or survivor, land in Laurel County; $250,000
• Madonna Bates, Jeemes Akers and Imogene Akers to Kimberly Payne, 2 acres near KY 1189 and KY 830; gift, no monetary consideration
• Christine Mitchell and Gary Mitchell to Donna Hill and Kenneth Hill or survivor, 0.97 acres on Mill Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Roland Keith Adams and Fonda Adams to Roland Adams and Fonda Adams or survivor, 00.45 acres and 0.896 acres on Filter Plant Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Mar. 21
• Albert Basil Poynter Jr. to Laura Crawford and Kimberly Hayes 1.05 acres on Whitley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kelly Ray Church and Angela Church, Kyle Gregory Church and Magen Church to Marche L. Campbell, 15.20 acres in Laurel County; $200,000
• Bobby Jones Jr. and Leslie Jean Jones to William Phillip Dean Faris and Brianna Jean Faris or survivor, Lot 18 in Esquire Estates; $299,000
• Farmer & Resch Developments LLC to William Allen, Lots 21 and 22 in Switzerland Trace Subdivision; $190,000
• Aaron Cunningham to Aaron Cunningham and Rachel Cunningham, Lot 83 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Mar. 22
• Pamela Johnson and Bobby Johnson to Marvin J. Miller and Sarah A. Miller, 30 acres and tract in Laurel County; $40,000
• Austin Wayne Johnson to Nicholas Napier, land on Peasant View Road; $126,200
• Jacob Scott Hurley to Elizabeth Baker, 11.9 acres on KY 30; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tammy Gray and Keith Gray to Joshua Isaacs and Miranda Isaacs, Lot 17 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; $230,000
• Cole Lewis to Dalton Craig Logan and Sarah Logan, Lot 10 in Hidden Valley Estates; $235,000
• Casey Nyoka Menchen, also known as (aka) Casey nyoka McQueen, and Timothy Menchen and Nishma McQueen to Jeffrey Jackson, 0.34 acres and tract on Boering Street; $60,000
• Tammy Crawford to Sandra J. Reeves, trustee, to Bryan Smith, 0.63 acres on Little Laurel Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Kenneth Will Woods and Peggy Denise Woods, Robert Williams and Dora Kay Williams to Samuel Goens and Wendy Goens, 0.85 acres on Moriah Church Road; $2,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.