May 11
• Turnkey Construction & Pools, LLC to Keith Henson and Robin Carr or survivor, Lot 3 in Arrowhead Point Subdivision; $209,000
• Jerry Wayne Napier and Elizabeth Napier, also known as (aka) Beth Napier, to Joseph A. Shipp and Crystal M. Hendricks, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Joseph A. Shipp, or survivor, 1/2 acre, 1/2 acre and 3/4 acres on Pine Top Road; $316,000
• Jimmy Dean Wells and Wanda Wells to Brad Sizemore and Danielle Sizemore, 0.50 acres in Laurel County; $40,000
May 12
• Pat Hampton to Jacquelyn Rankin, 2.54 acres on Lily Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Young Enterprises Inc. to Old Blue Chair Properties LLC, land on Sublimity Road; $125,000
• Brenda Robinson to Kimberly Ann Lovett and Randy Lovett, 15 acres and 31 acres on U.S. 25; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Edward H. Ellington and Elaine Ellington to MIA Properties LLC, Lots 41, 42 and 43 in Woods Bend Inc. Subdivision; $140,000
• Bobby Smallwood and Danielle Smallwood to Samuel Guerra, 5.05 acres on Winding Blade Road; $135,000
• Amanda Lynn Craycraft to Darryl Joseph Shepherd, Lot 7 in Meadow View Subdivision; $193,000
May 15
• Ricky Joe Westerfield to S. Chase Riddle, Esquire, as trustee, to Ricky Joe Westerfield, Trustee of the Ricky Joe Westerfield Revocable Living Trust, 44.81 acres on KY 638; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital 1 Inc. to James Marcum, land on Lem Bruner Road and KY 1035; $42,501
• Douglas Moore to Lillian B. Wagers and Kevin Wagers, Lot 35 in Paddock Place Subdivision; $228,000
• The Estate of William Clell Turner to Chris Cain and Kristy Cain, 6.42 acres on KY 80; $37,000
• Christopher Hensley and Daniel Lee Hensley to Jacob Smart and Alexis Smart, .84 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Michelle Summers to Dustin Thomas Smith and Monica Smith, 8.537 acres and 7.17 acres in Laurel County; $238,000
• The Estate of Milton C. Robinson, by and through Administrator Linda Sue Childers, Christopher Robinson and Leah Nicole Robinson and Tommy Johnson to Linda Sue Childers and Tommy Childers, Terry L. Robinson and Robin L. Robinson, land on Mill Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Vanessa R. Fleming and Gary N. Fleming to Deborah L. Slone, 0.86 acres on West City Dam Road; $27,000
May 16
• Kimberly Ann Windham and Mark Aaron Hobbs to Kimberly Ann Windham, trustee of the Kimberly Windham Living Trust, Lot 47 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase II; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Connie Manley to Cody Reed, Lot 7 in Section One of Southland Subdivision; $175,000
• Stephen R. Sears and Wilma J. Sears to Kevin Bowman, Lot 42 of Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $281,400
• Foster Allen and Donna S. Allen to Mackenzie Thomas, 0.28 acres on Pine Street; $161,500
• James M. Binder and Kathy M. Binder to Rick D. Moore and Karen Moore, 4.69 acres on Bruner Lane; $125,000
• Lee A. Anderson and Kristy P. Anderson to Magnolia Properties of London LLC, Lot 3 in Maggie Hurley Estate; $165,000
• Sam Walters and Diane Walters and Brenda Walters to Austin Landrum, 3.84 acres on Donna Lane (Johnson Cemetery Road); love and affection, no monetary consideration
• F. Campbell Mercer and Julie Mercer to Keaton Bradford Smith and Susan Francis Smith, 2.82 acres on Sewer Plant and Approach Road; $165,000
• Norman Allen Blessitt and Bertina Ethelind Blessitt to Nicholas Benjamin Capal and Lindsey Capal, 5.436 acres on KY 1394 and KY 1376; $450,000
May 17
• Regina F. Hines, Sheila R. Baylor and Brian Baylor to Terry Joe McCullah, land in Laurel County; $136,000
• Southern Restoration LLC to Jeffrey S. Chandler and Deane Chandler or survivor, 1.06 acres on Roy Dugger Road and KY 1535; $290,000
• Billy Robbins and Paula Robbins, Linda Croucher, Cathy Baker and Ova Baker and Leroy Robbins to Brittany Bryant and Daniel Bryant, 0.51 acres on John R. Jones Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Anthony Johnson, by and through Administratrix Linda McDaniel to Austin Johnson, 1.03 acres in Laurel County, property transfer, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Anthony Johnson, by and through Administratrix Linda McDaniel to Austin Johnson, 25.56 acres on KY 80 and Daniel Boone Parkway, property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Charles McDaniel and Linda McDaniel to Brandon McDaniel, 0.95 acres and 0.74 acres on East Laurel Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Thomas Burton to Charles Glen Martin and Misty V. Martin or survivor, Lot 56 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; $207,143
• Calvin T. Finley, by and through Attorney-in-Fact, Ruth L. Fondaw, and Kay Finley and by and through Attorney-in-Fact Ruth L. Fondaw to Ruth L. Fondaw, 5 acres on Parker Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William J. Hampton to Phillip D. Smith and Lisa H. Smith, 1.12 acres on Hunt Lane; $11,000
• David Osborne Jr. to Viney Tammy Osborne, 0.47 acres on Ridings-Mitchell Creek Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Carolyn Baker, formerly known as Carolyn Gregory, and Kevin Baker to Eva Sizemore, 0.04 acres on Ward Cemetery Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
May 18
• Ryann Poerio to Anslem Lowe Jr. and Kristen Chase, Lot 1 in Cliff’s Edge Subdivision, Phase I; $40,000
• James Devin Ford and Tonya Michelle Ford to Gerald K. Poff and Connie Gail Poff, 14.794 acres on KY 1006; $225,000
• Tonda Hacket to Carma S. Johnson and Kelsey M. Field, Lots 52 and 53 in Switzerland Trace Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Carolyn Sue Caldwell, successor executrix of The Estate of Daisy Smith, to Edward C. Vaughn, 79.81 acres on B H Smith Road and Old Way Road; $138,600
• Church of God of Cleveland, Tenn., by and through David L. Calvert, Frank Layne and Mitchell Tolle Jr., trustees, and Kentucky State Board of Trustees of Church of God and Redemption Inc., fka Redemption Tabernacle Inc., to Redemption Inc., 0.64 acres on Calvary Court Subdivision Road and KY 80 (Somerset Road); $1
• Church of God of Cleveland, Tenn., by and through David L. Calvert, Frank Layne and Mitchell Tolle Jr., trustees, and Kentucky State Board of Trustees of Church of God and Redemption Inc., fka Redemption Tabernacle Inc., to Billydean Shelton and Kerri Lynn Shelton or survivor, 0.64 acres on Calvary Court Subdivision Road and KY 80 (Somerset Road); $1
• James E. Brock and Peggy Brock to Jan Brock Giurevich, trustee of Peggy J. Brock Family Irrevocable Trust, 0.70 acres on Langnau Road, 1 acres on Manchester-London Road, and 19 acres on KY 80-E; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Michael Rapier to James Pickett and Katrina Pickett or survivor, 0.35 acres, 1.39 acres, 0.35 acres and tract on Felts School Road and 1.35 acres on Sampson Road; $219,000
• David Nicley and Amanda Nicley to Ronnie Gunter and Janice Gunter, land on Sally’s Branch Road; $137,500
• Carolyn Brock to James Earl Price and James Benjamin Price, Lot 20 in Bull Run Subdivision; $15,000
