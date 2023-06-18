May 18
• Kenneth Hacker and Zola Hacker to Michael S. House and Bonnie M. House, 0.37 acres and 0.09 acres on North Laurel Road; $138,000
• Eva Sizemore, formerly known as (fka) Eva Cornett, to Carolyn Baker, 0.02 acres and 0.01 acres on Ward Cemetery Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
May 19
• William Forbes and Cathy Forbes to Lindsey Chesnut and Kyle Speagle or survivor, land on Long Street; $275,000
• Gayle, Glenn, and Tater LLC to Jessica Leighanne Cundiff and Ricky Charles Cundiff or survivor, Lot 1 in Magnolia Estates Subdivision; $15,000
• Samuel Moore and Shannon Moore to Ellis Hill and Virginia Hill, 2 acres on Elijah Messer Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Robert Chesnut and Joyce Chesnut to Kevin Anthony Chesnut and Ashley Priscilla Chesnut, 2.43 acres on KY 80 and Layton Harris Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Terry Jackson and Krista Jackson to B.J. Foley, trustee, 1.72 acres on KY 1810 (Tuttle Road); property trust, no monetary consideration
• B.J. Foley, trustee, to James Terry Jackson and Krista Jackson, 1.72 acres on KY 1810 (Tuttle Road); property trust, no monetary consideration
• Freddy House and Karen House to Robert A. House and Gina House, 0.50 acres on Victory Greenmount Road; $7,000
• Cody Dexter Thomas and Kendall Marie Thomas and Mercede Chyenne Hall and David Samuel Hall to Sarah Beth Thomas, land on Dillard Taylor Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jay Christian and Sally Christian to Sally Christian, 1.20 acres and 4/10 acres on KY 192; love and affection, no monetary consideration
May 22
• Eflean Smith to Stephen Smith, 5.30 acres on Dean Hundley Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Eflean Smith to Elizabeth Smith, 15 acres on Dean Hundley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Carol Gregory and Naomi Thomas to Douglas Gregory, Lot 25 in Hacker’s Walnut Ridge Estates Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Fox and Candice Fox to Charles Powers and Beverly Powers, Lots 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91 and 92 on Chadwell Drive in Rolling Acres Subdivision; $315,000
• William Douglas and Paula P. Douglas to Robin Thorpe and Kevin Donald Thorpe, 1.85 acres on Park Drive; $345,000
• Lisa L. Turner to Lawrence Lease and Dawn Lease, 1.38 acres on Raccoon Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
May 23
• Joanna M. Forbes to Joseph Patton, Lot 4 in Golden Eagle Estates; $223,000
• Reed’s Outdoor Service, LLC to Laurel Development, LLC, Lot 62 in Golden Pond Subdivision; $1
• Reed’s Outdoor Service, LLC to Laurel Development, LLC, Lot 49 in Golden Pond Subdivision; $1
• Jake Bill and Marcia Bill to Bill’s Rentals I, LLC, 0.55 acres on Bill Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jake Bill and Marcia Bill to Bill’s Rentals II, LLC, Lot 41 in Dixie Belle Farm Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jacob Bill and Marcia Bill to Bill’s Rentals III, LLC, 1 7/10 acres near J.L. Bill Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Douglas Wilson and Ashley Wilson to Arliss Lambdin and Michaela Ashley McGill Lambdin, 2.40 acres on Hibbitts Drive; $287,000
• Ralph Edward Ross and Rhonda L. Ross to Ralph Edward Ross and Rhonda L. Ross, 1 acre on Piney Hill Road; $287,000
• Jerald Gilbert and Janice Gilbert to Glenn Reed and Elizabeth Hernandez Reed, 19.57 acres on Twin Branch Road and Freeman Branch Road; $95,000
• Falon L. Hatfield to Michael Watson and Elizabeth Watson or survivor, 3 acres on Old Whitley Road and Lily-Keavy Road; $130,000
• John A. Hinkle Jr. and Michael Hinkle, as co-executors of the Estate of John A. Hinkle Jr. and Odenia Gray Hinkle, and Michael Hinkle, individually, to John A. Hinkle Jr., tract in Laurel County; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• John A. Hinkle Jr. and Michael Hinkle, as co-executors of the Estate of John A. Hinkle Jr. and Odenia Gray Hinkle, and Michael Hinkle, individually, to John A. Hinkle Jr., tract on Hart Church Road; property settlement, no monetary consideration
May 24
• Christopher Good and Candice Good to East KY Power Cooperative, Inc., 5.56 acres on Herman Caudill Road; $125,000
• George Long and Kimberly Long to East KY Power Cooperative, Inc., 8.26 acres on County Farm Road; $150,000
• Thomas D. Kyser abd Amina Kyser to Ella F. Dewar, Lot 13 in Phase I of Brookside Place Subdivision; $226,000
• Karen Whitaker and Cathy Creech to Melody Alsip and Michael Johnathan Alsip or survivor, Lot 80 in Golden Eagle Estates Subdivision; $268,000
• Larry Allen, executor of Estate of Albert C. Allen; Berkley Lee Allen and Kim Allen, Jeremy Allen and Hailee Allen, Kelsey L. Allen Martin and Justin Martin, Kayla L. Allen Anderson and Matt Anderson to Carl Kenton Vaughn and Jennifer Rae Vaughn or survivor, Lot 16 in Golden Pond Subdivision; $18,000
