May 24
• Brenda Robinson to Jennifer Denise Sizemore, Lot 192 in Phase III of The Oaks of London; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Marvin J. Miller Jr. and Ruth Miller to Levi Hochstettler and Susie Hochstettler, 4.18 acres on Castle Hill Road; $32,000
• Sterling North and Rhonda North to Charles K. Pruitt and Alyssa K. Pruitt, 17.75 acres on Whitson School Road; $538,000
• Alan Black and Sharon Black to Deya Fanella, Lot 3 in W.P. Vaughn Subdivision; $80,000
• Larry Christopher Newcomb and Lauren Newcomb and Wanda Bruner to Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy, Lots 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 in E.M. Shell Subdivision; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy to DennStarr LLC, Lots 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 in E.M. Shell Subdivision; gift, no monetary consideration
• Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy to Wanda Bruner, 40’ Right of Way street by Lot 2 of E.M. Shell Subdivision; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy to Larry Christopher Newcomb, 40’ Right of Way street by Lot 1 of E.M. Shell Subdivision; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy to DennStarr LLC, tract in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy to DennStarr LLC, 3.74 acres and 0.37 acres on KY 2069 (Airport Road); gift, no monetary consideration
• Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy to DennStarr LLC, Lot 4 in Block 1 of Holly Oak Estates; gift, no monetary consideration
• Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy to DennStarr LLC, Lots 5 in L.B. McHargue Addition and 6, 7, 8 and 9 in McHargue Addition to City of London; gift, no monetary consideration
• Monica Mayle and Steven Mayle to Cash Douglas Key, 10.42 acres on Taylor Road; $187,500
• Amanda N. Cox to Donald M. Cox, Lot 19 in Meadow Estates Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Amy York and Joshua York to Dwight Caldwell, 26 acres and 2 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Margaret Bennett to Hunter Jervis and Sally Jervis, tract on Whitley Road (KY 1006) and Weaver Street; $180,000
• James Terry Jackson and Krista Jackson to Cai Jackson, 1.54 acres on KY 80; love and affection, no monetary consideration
May 25
• James Michael Clark, executor of Estate of Loretta Ruth Clark, to Sears Investment Properties, Limited Liability Company, 5 acres, 5 acres, 6 acres and 3 tracts on Ridge Road; $105,000
• Teddy Ray Stewart and Ashley Danielle Stewart to Joshua Marcum, 3.57 acres on Wyan Road; $85,000
• Sherry Hutton to Ray E. Hutton, 62 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Back Property Management LLC to Jason Back and Brittany Back, 1.31 acres on KY 2041 (Glenview Road); $26,987.19
• Brandi Nicole Combs to Angela Sowders, Lot 30 on North Side Acres; $135,000
• Ashley Scarberry to Andrew Christopher Winiarczyk, Lot 82 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $325,000
• Eddie Cantor Clark and Alicia Jane Clark and Nellie Fern Inman, also known as (aka) Nellie Clark, to Charles Clark, 2 acres on Lankford Ridge; $1
• Kathy Gail Lyle and David Lyle, James Vernon Johnson, Benny Louise Osborne and Larry Osborne and Sanford Walter Johnson to Raymond Walker and Nikki Zampardo, 0.70 acres on Wildcat Road and Taylor Bridge Road; $225,000
May 26
• Johnny Collette and Vickie Collette to Brandon K. Jenkins and April Jenkins or survivor, 0.505 acres in Lot 15 of Hidden Valley Estates; $18,000
• Gary Parker and Joyce F. Parker to Chad Atchley, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Grace Gwendolyn Atchley, Lot 4 and 5 in Ridge Lawn Subdivision; $275,000
• Hilda Chalker and James W. Engle Jr. to James W. Engle Jr. and Patricia Engle, Lots 1 and 2 in Harvey Adams Subdivision; $60,000
• Debbie Garland to Arnold Coots and Patricia Coots, 1.97 acres on Romans Road; $6,000
• Ruth Eldridge to LHC Inc., 7.89 acres on KY 830 (Robinson Creek Road); love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Timber Properties, Limited Liability Company to Lawrence Rose and Ethan Rose, Lots 15 and 16 in Block A of Walden Addition to City of Corbin; $5,000
• Ruth Lee to Samuel Apodaca, 1 acre in Laurel County; $128,000
• Wava Stepp to James Bradford and Kimberly Reeves, 13.46 acres on Hart Mine Road and Little Hart Road; $205,000
• Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, 0.663 acres on Topton Road and KY 552; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, 1.942 acres on Topton Road and KY 552; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, 0.483 acres on U.S. 25 near Parthenia Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, tract on North Main Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, tracts on Hill Street and 7th Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, tracts on Hill Street and 7th Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, tract on Manchester Street and McWhorter Street, and tract on Manchester Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle to Envious Properties LLC, land on 7th and Main Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
May 30
• Lois de Lisle and Kevin de Lisle to Emily Ciara Evans, Lot 25 in Block 3 of Fisherman’s Cove Subdivision; $94,000
• Franklin Eugene Smith, same individual as Frank Smith, and Patricia Lee Smith, same individual as Patty Smith to Keaton Sergent and John M. Sergent, 3 tracts in Laurel County; $11,500
• Whitney Schumacher, aka Whitney Cross, and Chris Schumacher and Bobbie Phillips to Megan Smith, Lot 61 in Twin Oaks Subdivision; $345,000
• Linda Couch to Marty Lee Williams, Lot 10 in Salem Hills Subdivision; $165,000
• Krissie Reffner to Wade Piav and Alisa Piav, Lots 5 and 6 in Rush Subdivision, Third Addition; $290,000
• Betty Thomas and Edward House to Tangela Rogers and Saundra Rogers, 0.50 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $120,000
• Whitney Coffee and Justin Coffee to Lawrence Dennis Anglian and Rebekah Anglian, Lot 15 in Wilshire Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $352,000
• Glenn Williams and Gina Williams and Donta Evans to Linda S. Gaines, Lot 7 in Apple Valley Estates; $16,000
• John D. Logan and Patricia A. Logan to Charles Anthony Garrison, Lot 34 in Wandaland Estates Subdivision; $750
• Johnny Collette and Vicky Collette and McNeil Properties LLC to Fritts Properties LLC, Lot 6 in Hidden Valley Subdivision; $18,000
• Happy Feet Too, LLC, aka Happy Feet Two, LLC to Willie Colwell and Jolina Colwell or survivor, 0.23 acres and 0.23 acres on Parker Road; $30,000
• Dylan Carpenter and Kristian Carpenter to Caitlyn Taylor and Devan Reffitt, Lot 6A in Wildwood Subdivision; $210,000
• Jill Elza and Garry Elza to Donna Sargent, 10.35 acres on Hensley Road; $50,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.