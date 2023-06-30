May 30
• Jeff Browning and Jennifer Browning, Teresa Browning, Charles M. Browning, Eric D. Browning, Joseph A. Browning, Noah Browning and Brittany Browning, Daniel R. Browning and Denise Browning to Mary Apgar, 1.01 acres on Browning Hill Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jeff Browning and Jennifer Browning, Teresa Browning, Charles M. Browning, Eric D. Browning, Joseph A. Browning, Noah Browning and Brittany Browning, Daniel R. Browning and Denise Browning to Mary Apgar, 36 acres on North Hwy. 30; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Vanessa Thompson and David Wayne Buckles, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to David Nicley and Amanda Nicley, Lots 10 and 11 on North Mill Street; $40,000, in case of Sean Curry v. Vanessa Thompson
• Peter H. Skarka and Julie A. Skarka, also known as (aka) Julee A. Skarka, to Nathan M. Crawford and Linda S. Crawford, 8.081 acres and 31.5 acres in Hazel Patch; $540,000
• Gregory Mink and Lorraine Mink to Jim Handy and Kathy Handy, No. 104 of Sheffield Place Condominium Horizontal Property Regime; $165,000
• Chris Hughes to David Matthew Dylan Baker, 2 acres on London-Somerset Road; $4,000
May 31
• Jody Britton and Tisha Britton and Scotty Button to Celara Sizemore, 0.564 acres and 0.629 acres near Wardrup Road; $32,000
• Maria T. Ramos, by and through Attorney in Fact Deya Fanella, and Jorge Ramos to Brandon A. Clark and Haley Clark or survivor, 0.61 acres by Hopewell Church; $196,000
• Charles Jennings Hutton and Tammy Hutton to Joseph Daniel Fuson and Tiffany Renae Moore Fuson, 6.50 acres on Hutton Lane; $105,000
• Betty J. Gray, trustee of Betty J. Gray Trust to Kevin Bays, 2.80 acres on KY 192; $400,000
• MEM CHETH Properties LLC to Storage 4 Community LLC, 1.761 acres on American Greeting Card Road and North Hills Road; $415,000
• Daniel Turner to Chloe L. Turner, Lot 3 in Fisherman’s Rest Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Gary Sean Elliott and Leah Dawn Elliott to Home Sweet Homes of the South, LLC, 1.36 acres on Legend Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
June 1
• Susan K. Hill, unknown spouse of Susan K. Hill and unknown spouse of Edward Leon Burkhart, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Lot 39 in Greenfield Subdivision; $125,000, in case of Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Susan K. Hill, et al
• Wiliam Travis Ranson and Christana Larissa Ranson to Wallace D. Neece and Pamela D. Neece, Lot 88 in Dixie Belle Subdivision; $326,000
• Carolyn Brown, by and through Attorney in Fact Jill Brown Lockaby to Robin Choate, 49.14 acres and tract on Winding Blade Road; $200,000
• Jennifer Renee Turner to Joshua Clyde Turner, Lot 74 in Blossom Ridge Estates; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Donnie Lee Philpot and Neva Butcher-Philpot and Anthony Brummett and Kimberly Brummet to JWVC, LLC, Lot 20 in Phase I of Northland Estates Subdivision; $32,750
• Magnolia Developers LLC to Betty Gray, Lot 43 in Ridge Lawn Subdivision; $269,900
• Daisy Smith Estate to Jerry Hickox and Pam Hickox, 65.31 acres on Witt Road and Old Way Road; $122,100
• Jacob Canton Stines, aka Jacob Stines, and Jessica Stines to Jacob Canton Stines, 0.51 acres on Bundy Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jacob Canton Stines to Jacob Stines and Lorie Jean Stines, 0.51 acres on Bundy Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
June 2
• Charles Williams to Shannon Todd Lowe and Cynthia Michelle Lowe, Lot 26 in Cantor Chase Subdivision, Phase II; $6,500
• Bluegrass Roots Investment Group LLC to Samantha Bernice Kay Bailey and Raymond Bailey, Lot 22 in Canyon View Subdivision, Phase I; $335,000
• REM, LLC by and through Jeffrey A. Keck to Earl Philpot, 2.75 acres on Lick Fork Road; $42,500
• Betty Phillips and unknown spouse of Betty Phillips, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner to The Bank of New York Mellon (Bank trustee for CWABS, Inc. v. Betty Phillips), 1 acres in Laurel County; $75,000
• James H. Allen and Kimberly L. Allen to David Howard, trustee, 27.84 acres on Topton Road; trust, no monetary consideration
• David Howard to James H. Allen and Kimberly L. Allen, 1.45 acres, 0.87 acres and 27.84 acres on Topton Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Joann Bowling McFadden to Brenda McWhorter, 5 acres on Twin Branch Road; $5,000
• Isaac Enterprises LLC to Nicholas Bruner, 4.329 acres on KY 830; $32,000
• PAK Holding LLC to Chandra Hall and Justin L. Garrison or survivor, Lot 6 in Oak Ridge Subdivision; $185,000
• Timber Properties LLC to Jason R. Fields, 0.31 acres on Sampson Street; $170,000
June 5
• Branson Hamilton and Kylar Smith Hamilton to Jason Jackson and Chelsea Jackson, Lot 6 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; $166,500
• Wava Stepp to Sandra L. Reeves, trustee, to Wava Stepp, Paul Stepp, Steven B. Stepp and Jennifer D. Benfield, 6.05 acres on KY 1223 (Spring Cut Road) and Hart Mine Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
