Nov. 21
• Shawn McKenneth Sanders and Samantha Denise Sanders to Alvin H. Partin and Rebecca A. Partin, land on Level Green Road; $5,000
• Michael Jones and Kimberly Jones to Spencer Jones and Kelli Jones, Lot 6 in Queen Hill Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Joey W. Baker, also known as (aka) Joey Wayne Baker to William H. Steele, 2 acres in Laurel County; $251,000
• Wayne Johnson and Larry Johnson to Carlis Johnson and Christina Johnson, land on Corbin — Keavy Road; $18,000
• Adam Reeder Holmes, same individual as Reed Holmes, to Thomas Doty and Brenda Doty, Lot 9 in Woodhills Estates Subdivision; $184,000
• Christopher Evans and Gwen R. Evans to Travis D. Parman and Camie J. Parman, Lot 52 in Paddock Place; $188,900
• Geraldine Barrett to Steven Daniels and Melinda M. Daniels, tract on Lily Road; $14,000
• Anthony W. Powers and Dana Powers to Rebecca Sears and Jeffery Sears, Lots 69 and 70 in Fawn Valley Estates; $520,000
• Estate of George (G.S.) Brock, by and through Jennifer Garland, executrix, to John M. Gambrel, trustee, to Jennifer Garland; land in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Nov. 22
• James Shields and Charlotte Shields to Deverle Douglas Root, 16 acres in Laurel County and tract on KY 1305; $72,000
• Deverle Douglas Root to Jakobe Creed Root, land on KY 1305; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Deverle Douglas Root and Jakobe Creed Root to Deverle Douglas Root and Jakobe Creed Root, 16 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Polly Sizemore Warren and Jon Collin McKeehan to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, tract on KY 2069; $1,810
• Bonnie Joseph, as executor of Estate of Charles Young, to Larry Joseph and Bonnie Joseph, land on Balsinger Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Cindy Brown to Doug Sizemore, 1 acre on Littontown Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• London Laurel County Economic Development Authority to Sazerac Distillers LLC, 154 acres on KY 192; $3,048,000
• Derek Dixon to Tammy Dixon, 1 acre on Upper Racoon Creek Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Gene S. Gregory to Gene Gregory and Jessica Paige Gregory, Lot 72 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; property transfer, no monetary consideration
