Nov. 10
• Sherrie Massey and Kendra Massey Marlowe to Don Moses, trustee, to Sherrie Mosley, 14.45 acres on Arthur Ridge Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• Bentley Napier and Dorothy Napier to Nicholas Broughton, 1.49 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bentley Napier and Dorothy Napier to McKenzie Begley, 1.31 acres on Chaney Ridge Road and Helvetia Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Eric Lee Jones and Pamela Lynn Jones to David M. Mills, trustee, Lots 3 and 4 in Rolling Meadows Subdivision (off Dorthea Road); no monetary consideration
• David Mills, trustee to Eric Lee Jones and Pamela Lynn Jones, Allison Brianne Blanton and Elizabeth Brooke Blanton to Brandon Joseph Tuttel, 2.76 acres and 2.40 acres on Fairview Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tyler Davis Grubb to Adrian James Hendrix and Kathy Hendrix, 0.49 acres and 12.27 acres on Money Road; $96,000
Nov. 11
• Rebecca Huston to Chad Eggers and Tracy Eggers, 9.32 acres on Ivetta Hill Road and Jane Lane; $70,000
• Betty Epperson to Eugene Scott Henson, Lots 2 and 3 in Meadow View Subdivision; $246,000
• The Estate of Vernon Napier, by executor Jeff Napier; Jeff Napier, individually, and Tracy Napier to Deborah Parks, 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Lureve Bowling, by and through Administratrix Tammy Wheaton to Kevin McLendon and Aissa Jasquaz McLendon, 1.22 acres in Laurel County; $224,400
• Marsha Cross and Danny Cross to Bobbie K. Phillips and Charles Wesley Phillips, Lot 209 of Sheffield Place Condominium Horizontal Property Regime; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Daryl Mastin and Sally L. Mastin to Sally L. Mastin, Lot 207 Condo Unit of Sheffield Place; property transfer, no. monetary consideration
Nov. 14
• Jamison Todd Sexton and Scarlette Amanda Sexton to BGRS Relocation Inc., land on Fariston Road; $285,000
• Ronald Vannorstran and Theresa Vannorstran to Edward W. Pierce Sr. and Stacy Robin Pierce, 0.50 acres on KY 3430; $10,000
• Rodney Smith and Tressie Smith, formerly known as (fka) Tressie Johnson to Kevin Daniels and Dorothy Daniels or survivor, land on Sampson Street; $125,000
• Nancy Robinson to Gillis R. Smith and Joann M. Smith, land on Walter Eversole Road; $1,200
• Heather Rucker Ward and Jordan Ward, Chase Rucker, Brandon Rucker, Kristen Rucker, only heirs of Charles Christopher Rucker, to Alicia Johnson and Craig Graeler, 1.61 acres in Keavy and 2.13 acres on McKinley Court; $8,000
• Randy D. Rice to Robert Mark Scott, Lot 2 in Pleasant View Estates Subdivision; $5,000
• Randy D. Rice to Robert Mark Scott, Lot 23 in Phase 1 of Cedar Point Subdivision; $2,000
• Rodney G. Nichols and Paula J. Nichols to Travis J. Rogers, 10.29 acres on Dog Branch School Road; $35,000
• Samantha Setters and Chris Setters to Betty Epperson, Lots 16 and 17 in Brookside Place, Phase 1; $245,000
Nov. 15
• Jacklyn Johnson and Lonnie Hubbard to C&B Properties of Lily LLC, 3.04 acres on Rick Johnson Road; $50,000
• Turnkey Construction & Pools LLC, by and through Jontai McQueen to Megan Beardsley, Lot 2 in Arrowhead Point Subdivision; $187,000
• Paul Krestik and Scott Shrader, by and through Attorney In Fact Paul Krestik, to Deborah Head and Richard Head or survivor, 0.5 acres on Byble Road; $139,000
• Amy Michelle Durham to Ryan Durham and Autumn Elaine Durham, 0.85 acres on Whitaker Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• J.J. Sustaita, trustee of 499 Hwy. 1023 London, KY Trust to T&B 21, LLC, Lot 6 in Mountain View Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Sharon Dyehouse and Michael Dyehouse to William M. Desenberg and Iona Desenberg, Lot 5 in Ridgehaven Subdivision; $19,000
• Bill Hacker and Kari Hacker to Thomas Allen Golden and Debra Jeanne Golden, 8.99 acres near Holly Grove Road; $46,000
• Cygnus Home Service LLC to Cygnus Properties LLC, 1.79 acres and 0.41 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road, former location of Schwann’s, $10
• Wayne Langley and Phyllis Langley to Bridgette Lee Napier and Sullivan Napier Jr., 11.16 acres on KY 1803; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Shaun D. Eversole and Jessica Devin Eversole to James Jones and Clara Joyce Jones, 0.7 acres on Echo Valley Road; $120,000
• James Jones and Clara Joyce Jones to James Jones and Clara Joyce Jones and William Albert Jones, 0.7 acres on Echo Valley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Nov. 16
• Courtney Leann Irvin, fka Courtney Leann McDaniel, and Lonnie Kyle Irvin to Courtney Irvin, Lot 4 in Freeman Trace Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Ricky Robertson and Patsy Robertson to Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc., 0.46 acres on Elisha Feltner Road; $20,000
• Phyllis Ford to The Estate of Bobby Clinton Jones, by and through Robbye K. Edwards, executrix and Shirley A. Lippolis, aka Shirley Villani, land in Laurel County; $1
• The Estate of Bobby Clinton Jones, by Robbye K. Edwards, Shirley A. Lippolis, by Victor T. Villani, Attorney In Fact, and Victor Villani, individually to Dream Development LLC, 6 acres and tract, 2.70 acres and 7.72 acres in Laurel County; $350,000
• Cynthia Brown, aka Cindy Brown, to Rachel Cupp and Jeremy W. Brown, 0.4 acres and 0.8 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Roger D. Felts and Toni Felts, Jimmy A. Felts and Teresa Felts to James Felts and Fonda Walters or survivor, 1.008 acres on Rogers Road; $94,500
• William Forbes and Cathy Forbes to Freeman Brothers Properties LLC, 0.08 acres and 0.09 acres on North Hill Street; $160,000
• Sallie Carver to Sallie Carver, Tonya R. Williams, Nicholas Hudson, Christopher Hudson, tracts on Early Street; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Karen Johnson to Wes Hammons and Stephanie Hammons, Lots 5, 6 and 7 in Plat 1 of Howard and Charles Blanton Farm Subdivision; $40,000
• Billy Ball and Rhonda Ball, Curtis Blair and Angie Blair to Jerry Lee Douglas and Yolanda Douglas, 1.31 acres on U.S. 25; $1
• Lora Allen Slusher to Timmy Slusher and Delores Roark Slusher, Debbie Slusher Brown and Halix Brown, Bridgette Slusher Sizemore and Jeff Sizemore, Karen Fawn Slusher Ayers and Clifford Ayers, Robin M. Slusher Baker and Mark Slusher and Jewel Slusher, 0.79 acres on Layton Harris Road; $1
}• Danielle Stewart and Teddy R. Stewart to Stephen D. Pinion and Kim P. Pinion, 0.41 acres near Willie Green Road and KY 192; $236,400
Nov. 17
• Ryan Hartzell and Gabrielle Hartzell, aka Candace Wheelehan, to Herron Investments LLC, land on Railroad Street; $143,500
• Collen Wattenbarger Baker and Randy Lee Baker Jr. to Rodney Goodlett and Amie Goodlett, Lot 7 in Laurel Canyon, Phase One; $365,000
• Teresa Fugate Terhune and James David Terhune to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 229; $2,300
• Andrew Carr III and Kali Carr to Douglas L. Hammack and Deborah H. Hammack or survivor, 9.30 acres on Holly Grove Road; $310,000
• Billie Stone Baker and April Helen Denise Smith to April Helen Denise Smith, 2.16 acres on KY 192; $1
• Larry Dean Oakley and Cathy Oakley to Jamie Krahenbuhl, 0.73 acres on Moriah Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Lee Back Jr. to William B. Beatty and Patricia Beatty, 0.50 acres on KY 1006; $150,000
• Freeman Branch LLC to Brook Smith Hensley and Jonathan Bradley Hensley, Lot 42 in Freeman Trace Subdivision; $28,000
• The Estate of Sarah Ann Martin, by and through executrix Carmen JeanMcGee, to Carmen Jean McGee and Gary Lee Martin, 0.82 acres in Laurel County; property distribution, no monetary consideration
• Brandon Abel Smith, aka Brandon Smith, Eric Smith, Erika Smith aka Erica Smith, to Earl Fox and Freda Fox or survivor, Lot 51 in Cor-Lon Pines Estates; $150,000
• James Quentin Littlejohn and Ashley Nicole Littlejohn to Randy J. Wagers and Melinda K. Wagers, 2.76 acres on Echo Valley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dorothy Ray Magee to George Robert King and William Earl King, Hackney Building on North Main Street; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William Earl King and Margaret R. King to George Robert King, Lot 1 in LaJolla Subdivision plat; love and affection, no monetary consideration
