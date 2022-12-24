Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills will continue. Wind chills as low as 10 below to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&