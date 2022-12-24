Nov. 28
• Avawam Estates LLC to Emilee Dobbs, 12.9 acres on Reigel Harris Road; $18,883
• Herman Beachy and Annie A. Beachy to Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department Inc., 0.45 acres on KY 490; $1
• Stephen L. Phelps and Saundra M. Phelps, Timothy W. Young, also known as (aka) Tim Young, and Theresa J. Young, Terry L. Neeley, and Larry W. Vanhook and Pamela S. Vanhook, aka Pamela Neeley Vanhook, land on Parker Road and Neeley Lane; $50,000
• Joe Duke to Lois Mosley, Lot 10 in Merritt (Tommy) Jones Subdivision; $39,000
• William R. Garrett Jr. to Mark Acampa and Deborah L. Acampa and Kayla Sharaya Acampa, 1.06 acres on Lily-Keavy Road and 1.232 acres on KY 552; $30,000
• Celia H. Higginbotham and Brooks Higginbotham to Chrisila Pettey, 1.80 acres on Level Green Road; $27,500
• Edna K. Murphy to Jacquelyn Breh, Lot 26 in Mill Creek Estates; $180,000
• Shannon Lesher, as trustee of Harvey Mayhew Combs Irrevocable Trust to Shannon Lesher, individually and Ryan Combs; 5.76 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• 3-D Management LLC , by and through Douglas R. Jones, to Douglas R. Jones, personally, 25 1/2 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Georgia Wagers and Winford Wagers to Rebecca McKiddy, 1/2 acre on Chester McNew Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Eddie Davidson and Norma Davidson to Bart Ray Napier Irrevocable First Party Special Needs Trust, Lots 11 and 12 in Golden Eagle Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $485,000
• ARC Cageus A001, LLC to RNB Properties LLC, 0.99 acres on U.S. 25-E; $575,000
Nov. 30
• Parrett’s Pies and Pastries LLC to Ashvinkumar Patel, land on Old Union Road; no amount listed
• D.H. Dugger, by and through Power of Attorney Sarah Dugger, and Sarah Dugger to Beverly Ann Bates, Jimmy Hiwatha Earl Dugger, and Sarah Louann Dugger, 3 acres on Wells Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Dec. 1
• Josie Wright to Tony Laverne Mitchell, Lot 40 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $305,000
• Joshua M. Watts and Samantha J. Walden-Watts to Ruth A. Nichols, 0.44 acres on Maple Grove — Pleasant View Road; $130,000
• Parishram LLC to BNDH, LLC, 0.311 acres on KY 229 and KY 1189; $1
• Ryan Allen to Vanguard Homes LLC, Lot 4 in Little Acres Subdivision; $1
• Vanguard Homes LLC to Cathy Stober, Lot 4 in Little Acres Subdivision; $198,000
• Carl Nunnelley and Charla Nunnelley to Brendan J.Walsh and Heather Walsh, Lot 55 of Woods Bend Inc., part of Lot 54; $362,500
• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Staci Walker, land on Fariston Road; $285,000
• Richard Parman and Vickie Parman to Haley B. Montgomery and Jason T. Montgomery, 0.3.7 acres on Barbourville Road; $145,000
• Annetta Faye Stacy, now known as Annetta Faye Manning, and Terry Wade Mills and Sergeio de Oliveira to Jason Stacy and Robin Stacy, land on Wilcox (Byrley) Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Leslie Brummett and Frank Brummett to Clarence Rogers and Bobby Rogers, 1 acres on Hall Ridge Road; $1,000
• Paul Holt, executor of Estate of Velma Holt, to Darrel Hurley, aka Darrell Hurley, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; no amount listed
• Darrel Hurley, aka Darrell Hurley, to Elmer Gipson, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $49,200
• James Finley and Brenda Finley to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 2069 and US 25; $1,965
• Connie Manley to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 2069 and US 25; $500
• Linda G. Holbrook and Phil Holbrook to David Edward Imm and Alecia Imm, 0.66 acres on Fox Den Road; $12,750
Dec. 2
• Gerald Davenport and Rosemary Davenport to Robert Mills, Lots 40, 41, 42 and 43 in Block C of Howard Subdivision; $80,000
• Ryan Allen to Timothy Eric Cox and Lauren Ashley Cox, Lot 28 in Little Acres Subdivision; $1
• Tom Cox and Claudette Cox to Timothy Eric Cox and Ashley Cox, Lot 29 in Little Acres Subdivision; $1
• Clarence Rogers and Mary Rogers to Frank Louis Brummett II and Leslie Ann Brummett, 4.09 acres on New Salem Road; $140,000
• Teresa Fugate-Terhune and David Terhune to Madison Square LLC, 0.43 acres on US 25 and Greer Avenue; $145,000
• Gayle, Glenn & Tater LLC to Noah Patrick Sizemore and Mackenzie Marie Sears, Lot 5 in Magnolia Estates Subdivision; $18,000
• Jeanette Evans to Jeffery Paul Myers, aka Jeffrey Paul Myers, 0.70 acres on Hopewell Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mazie Lawson and Wendall Dean Lawson to Bob Inman and Juanita L. Inman, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $5,500
• Sylvia Schell to Jowayne Schell and Charlotte Schell, 0.18 acres on Pine Grove School Road; $500
• Jowayne Schell to David Howard, trustee, 0.49 acres, 0.18 acres and 0.67 acres on Pine Grove School Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ryan Vadis Collins to Jessica Ann Westerfield, 0.50 acres on KY 1189, Lots 83 and 84 in Golden Eagle Estates Subdivision, and 0.37 acres on KY 1189; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Teresa Kaye Mahar to John Melton Irvin Jr. and Nina June Irvin or survivor, 0.72 acres on KY 312; $61,000
Dec. 5
• Joe Arnett to Darryl W. Bolton, 4.14 acres on John Deere Trail; $48,000
• Amanda Kirby, administratrix of Estate of Teresa Kirby, Amanda Kirby and Holly Kirby to Jessie Brumback and Dawson Parrett or survivor, land on Rader Ridge Road; $35,000
• Anthony C. Bruner to Kenneth W. Baldwin and Eva D. Baldwin, 3/10 acres on KY 80; $110,000
• Freddy Humfleet and Venetia Humfleet to Ralph W. Hoskins, 0.50 acres on Abutment Road; no monetary consideration
• Lowell Jones to D&KL Carpenter Properties LLC, 3/10 acres on Marcum Road; $175,000
• Megan Beardsley to Johnny R. Francis, Lot 2 in Arrowhead Point Subdivision; $204,700
• Lindsay Andes to Cody Anders, 2 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Cody Anders to Thor Bahrman III and Zola Bunch or survivor, 2 acres in Laurel County; $165,000
• Dustin Bradley Cornell and Jennifer Cornell to Cailen Baker and Randy Jo Baker or survivor, 25.05 acres on Sally’s Branch Road; $444,000
• John D. Farmer and Donna T. Farmer, Joseph T. Farmer and Kay G. Farmer to Paul Wooten, Lot 3 in Block One of Holly Grove Estates; $6,250
• John D. Farmer and Donna T. Farmer, Joseph T. Farner and Kay G. Farmer to Paul Wooten, Lot 13 in Block One of Holly Oak Estates; $6,250
• James Leonard York to Timothy Neal Watkins and Carletta Hope Watkins, 49.50 acres on Burnette Road; $350,000
Dec. 6
• FHRP Lincolnship LLC to FHRP 3, LLC, 35.36 acres on County Farm Road (KY 3007); $6,100,000
• Christopher B. Brock to KDI, LLC, 2 acres on US 25; $230,000
Dec. 7
• Rhoda E. Hale and Willis Hale Jr. to Danny Scott and Kandy Scott, 0.42 acres on KY 1561 (Conley Road); $35,000
• David Nicley and Amanda Nicley to Robin Nicole King and Jason Phillip king or survivor, 3.45 acres on Wyan Road; $74,000
• Polly Warren and Jon McKeehan to Jordan Johnson, Lot 4 in Southland Subdivision; $178,000
• Eddie Moore and Theresa Moore and Pearl G. Moore to American General Home Equity, 3.59 acres on Boggs Road and Ada Lane; $77,437.40
• Alma Jackson to Amy Michelle Durham and Phillip Jackson, 9.563 acres on Whitaker Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ryan Durham and Autumn Elaine Durham to Amy Michelle Durham, 1.03 acres on Whitaker Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
