Oct. 13
• Bill Patterson (also Billy D. Patterson) and Nancy Patterson to Carolyn Patterson Bowling, 6.76 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Nancy Carolyn Patterson (aka Nancy C. Patterson) and Billy D. Patterson (aka Bill Patterson) to Travis James Patterson, 10.51 acres on Rush Road; $1
• Billy D. Patterson and Nancy C. Patterson to Travis James Patterson, 5 acres on Campbell Branch Road; $1
• Bill Patterson (aka Billy D. Patterson) and Nancy Patterson (aka Nancy C. Patterson) to Nancy Patterson (aka Nancy C. Patterson) and Bill Patterson (aka Billy D. Patterson), 28.46 acres in Laurel County; $1
Oct. 14
• Ramona Creech to Rita Fletcher, 1.22 acres in Laurel County; $42,000
• People’s Bank and Trust Company of Hazard to Michael Bargo and Tara Bargo, Lots 89, 90, 91, 92 and 93 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision; $100
• People’s Bank and Trust Company of Hazard to Michael Bargo and Tara Bargo, 203.32 acres, 0.28 acres and 0.42 acres in Cold Hill; $190,000
• Christopher Angelo Smith and Ashley Brooke Smith to Jackie L. Steele Jr. and Jennifer C. Steele, 1.26 acres on Sally’s Branch Road; $35,000
• Marjorie Lee Benge to Todd Peeler and Nancy Peeler or survivor, Lot 93 in Phase I of Northland Estates Subdivision; $165,000
• Vernon Mitchell and Betty Mitchell to Renzo Lonzo, Lot 43 in Phase I of Northland Estates Subdivision; $23,000
• Wanda Evans and Brad Evans and Chelsea Bentley to Chelsea Rae Bentley, 0.50 acres on Old Union Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Carlos Randall Couch and Vickie Couch to Carlos Randall Couch and Vickie Couch, 5.017 acres on Pine Top Road; no monetary consideration
• Mary Lisa Harrison and Jerry Harrison; Donald Lee Cheek, same individual as Donnie Cheek, and Sondra Kay Cheek and Gary Wayne Cheek to Jarred Lee Cheek, 1.09 acres on Harris Cemetery Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Oct. 17
• Russell Sturak to Wes Hammons and Stephanie Hammons, Lot 40 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, First Addition; $35,000
• Yvonne Maria Rush and Robert Rush to 606 Properties LLC, 1.06 acres on KY 552; $67,000
• Loretta Michelle Leatherman and Leslie Roger Leatherman to Samantha Ann Seelinger, 0.34 acres on Bill George Road; $185,000
• Roger Walden and Terrell Douglas Walden. to James E. Cass, trustee of James E. Cass Trust, and Maxine T. Cass, trustee of Maxine T. Cass Trust, 14.559 acres on County Farm Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• James E. Cass, trustee of James E. Cass Trust, and Maxine T. Cass, trustee of Maxine T. Cass Trust, to Roger Walden and Terrell Douglas Walden, 14.559 acres on County Farm Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jignesh Patel and Deepa Patel to Dray Trust, Lot 6 in Edgewater Estates Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Oct. 18
• James Burns to Mike Jordan, 1 acre in Daniel Boone National Forest; $10,000
• Dennis Hammack and Alicia Hammack to Betty Thomas and Edward House, 2.86 acres, 9 acres, 24 acres on Kemper Mill Road; $275,000
• Pauline L. Young, formerly known as Pauline L. Helton, to Logan Helton, Lot 3 in Cardinal Estates annex; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Betty Wilder to Lesley Raye Watkins and Merle Watkins, 0.83 acres on Russell Dyche Memorial Highway and Hawk Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• FLCW, LLC to Corbinsudz LLC, 1.042 acres in Laurel County; $2,995,000
• Kereath Smith to Mark Johnson and Ginger Johnson, 7.06 acres on KY 80; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Oct. 19
• Glenas Hall to Cumberland Gap Properties LLC, 5.29 acres on Bryley Road; $132,500
• Hamlin Properties LLC to Christopher T. Elmore, land in Laurel County; $50,000
• Amy Allen and Mary Melinda White to Farmer & Resch Developments LLC, Lots 21 and 29 in Switzerland Trace Subdivision; $120,000
• Mahan Smith and Mary Ellen Smith to Andrew Saylor and Makayla Saylor or survivor, 3.03 acres on KY 490; $200,000
• Gerald Gregory and Angela Gregory to Caitlin Deanna Williams and Travis Logan Williams, 0.500 acres on Delmas Gilliam Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tracey R. Scott to Robert Mark Scott, Lot 2 in Executive Estates Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• David Barne to Neil Grande and Kasi Grande, 0.43 acres on Lake Shore Road; $170,000
• Teresa Gail Warber to Tri-County Custom Homes, land in Laurel County; $55,000
• Home Improvement Company Inc. to Hannah Nashae Whitehead and Ted Whitehead, 1.09 acres on Johnson Road; $201,000
• Larry Harold Dean to Lynne Properties LLC, 12.77 acres on Dotson Road; $40,000
Oct. 20
• Sam Brewer, by and through guardian James Matthew Brewer, to James Matthew Brewer, individually; 15 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Robin D. Collett II to Matthew McGeorge, land on Richmond Road; $160,000
• Jason E. Welch and Alesia K. Welch to Jason Lee Marsh and Kami Lynn Marsh, 6.6380 acres on Taylor School Road; $41,000
• Charles Elza and Carol Elza to Jonathan Stewart, Lot 20 in Sunny Brook Subdivision; $4,000
• Tresia Lynn Day Blevins and Nolan Blevins to Janice Roark, trustee to Tresia Lynn Day Blevins and Nolan Blevins, 2 tracts in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• DGS Development Ltd. to Jason Lee Marsh and Heather Cover, 5.765 acres on Taylor School Road; $37,250
• Ernest Bowing, administrator of Estate of Verlois Bowling to Melissa Kay Upchurch, land in Laurel County; property distribution, no monetary consideration
• Nancy Kay Blevins, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to 5M Properties LLC, 5.19 acres in Laurel County; $110,000
• John Darryl Moore and April S. Moore, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to 5M Properties LLC, 10.59 acres on Bowling Branch Road; no amount listed
• Wes Hammons to Stephanie Hammons to Shawn Fisher, Lot 40 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, First Addition; $75,000
Oct. 21
• Maria Apartments LLC to Noah A. Hopper, 0.481 acres on Shannon Drive and Mill Creek Drive; $189,900
• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to Mangal, LLC, 0.166 acres on KY 192 and KY 80; $45,000
• Katrina Denise Yaden and Timothy Wayne Yaden to Joshua Baker and Michelle Baker, 0.50 acres on Shadow Lane; $219,000
• Joseph Walters and Sandy Walters to Joseph Walters and Sandy Walters, 100.83 acres on Ohler Branch Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Larry Wayne Brock to Jack Arthur Brock, land in Laurel County; $22,000
• Carl Woods and Pamela Woods to Winifred Morgan, 0.76 acres on Locust Grove Road; $10,000
Oct. 24
• Robert C. Storm and Tammy S. Storm to Sullivan Napier and Bridgette Napier, 0.49 acres on KY 1006; $135,000
• Ronald Lee Johnson and Carolyn Sue Johnson to Jim G. Smith, land in Laurel County; $19,000
• Sharon K. Peters Brown and Franklin Brown to Darren Allen, 1.69 acres on Robinson Creek Road; $93,000
• Margaret Gray to Gray Development Inc., 0.34 acres to West Laurel Road and Thompson Poynter Road; $1
• Gray Developments Inc. to Superior Outdoor Media LLC, 0.34 acres on Thompson Poynter Road; $20,000
• Timothy Chappell and Tina Chappell and Martha Mae Hensley and Jerry Hensley to Travis B. Medlin and Bobbie T. Medlin, 12 acres near Horse Creek bridge; $65,000
• MTGLQ Investors LP to Charles Williams, Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Mary Owens Subdivision; $45,000
• Gary E. Creech to Delores Arlen Gibson, Donna McFarland, William S. Creech and Paula Creech, Willard C. Creech and Annette G. Creech and Clark Creech and Gene Broome-Creech to William S. Creech and Paula Creech; 6 acres in Laurel County; $13,160
• Woodsie Creech, Delores Gibson, Donna McFarland, Willard C. Creech and Annette G. Creech and Clark Creech and Gene Broome-Creech to William S. Creech and Paula Creech, land on Honeysuckle Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Woodsie Creech, Delores Gibson, Donna McFarland, William S. Creech and Paula Creech, Clark Creech and Gene Broome-Creech to Willard C. Creech and Annette Creech, 1.83 acres on Honeysuckle Lane; $18,300
• Woodsie Creech, Delores Gibson, Donna McFarland, William S. Creech and Paula Creech, and Willard C. Creech and Annette Creech to Clark Creech and Gene Broome-Creech, 1.81 acres on Honeysuckle Lane; $18,300
• Woodsie Creech, Delores Gibson, William S. Creech and Paula Creech, and Willard C. Creech and Annette Creech and Clark Creech and Gene Broome-Creech to Donna McFarland, 1.35 acres on Honeysuckle Lane; $13,500
