Oct. 24
• Woodsie Creech, Donna McFarland, William S. Creech and Paula Creech, Wiliard C. Creech and Annette Creech, Clark Creech and Gene Broome-Creech to Delores A. Gibson, 1.42 acres on Honeysuckle Lane; property division
• Woodsie Creech, Delores A. Gibson, Donna McFarland, William S. Creech and Paula Creech, Wiliard C. Creech and Annette Creech, Clark Creech and Gene Broome-Creech to David A. Howard, trustee, 6 acres in Laurel County for Creech Family Cemetery on Honeysuckle Lane; no monetary consideration
• Robinson Properties Rental LLC (known as Cumberland Cooperage LLC) and CJDRD, LLC to Cumberland Cooperage LLC, 4.57 acres in East Bernstadt; $135,000
• Gordon Jerry Guinan and Janet Guinan to Asher Properties LLC, Lot 30 in Woods Bend Inc. Subdivision; $350,000
• Sandra Johnson, formerly known as (fka) Sandra Garland, to Thomas Crowl and Joyce Crowl or survivor, land in Laurel County; $190,000
• Double J Homes LLC to Jerry Honeycutt and Vickie Honeycutt, Lot 22 in Fawn Valley Estates; $356,000
• Melissa (Garland) Woolum to Donald Steven Woolum, 6.279 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Randell Brewer to Hazlee Owens Vice, 13.064 acres near Twin Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Karen Sue Hampton to Thomas Ray Smith and Judith G. Smith, 0.38 acres on Cold Hill Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Thomas Ray Smith and Judith G. Smith to Karen Sue Hampton, 0.18 acres on Cold Hill Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Christopher Lee Smith, 0.41 acres on Sasser School Road; $370,000
• Cody Burke and Amy Patton Burke to Justin Anderson and Maggie E. Anderson, 3.03 acres on Patton Road; $118,750
Oct. 25
• Rebecca Lewis, fka Rebecca Morris, and Brian Lewis to Matthew D. Howard, 3.32 acres on Asher Cemetery Road; $20,000
• Lowell Jones to Charles Balderstron and Cristie Balderstron or survivor, 1.19 acres on Mitchell Creek Road; $132,500
• Timothy M. Jones and Marcia Jones to Information Development Solutions LLC, 17.22 acres near KY 229 and KY 192; $675,000
• Connie Arthur, co-trustee, and Paula Murphy, co-trustee to Kevin Bays, 11.23 acres on Harold Reams Road; $15,000
• Terrelle L. Sutton and Kelly Sutton to David Goforth and Kim Goforth, 0.78 acres on KY 586; $39,900
Oct. 26
• Chrimari Properties LLC to Marcaro Oil LLC, 3/4 acres on New Whitley Road; $43,000
• Phillip Dufour and Theresa A. Dufour to Patricia Cathers, Travis Cathers or survivor, 1 acre in Laurel County; $185,900
• Keith Clark to Janet Guinan and Gordon J. Guinan, 3.09 acres on Parker Road; $272,600
• Janice Fugate and David Kyle Fugate to Jeff Senne, land on KY 638; $169,000
• Gladys I. Bryant to Jeffrey Ray Bryant and Jonathan Ray Bryant, 38.61 acres on KY 552; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Oct. 27
• Donald Steven Woolum to DeWayne Jackson and Tammy Jackson, 6.279 acres in Laurel County; $23,000
• Bonnie Sizemore and Dyanne Elizabeth Coates, William Sizemore and Andrea Sizemore, Greg Mink and Lorraine Mink, and Kathy Sizemore to Loren Ali Sizemore, two tracts in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ray Boggs to Patrick Boggs, 0.667 acres on Fox Den Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Elk Run LLC to Gary Davidson and Carolyn Davidson, 5.036 acres on Sublimity Springs Road; $85,500
• Dereni Blake Brock and Justin Brock to Eric Lugo, Lot 10 in Block E of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; $370,000
• McKinley’s Quality Outdoor Advertising & Promotions Company Inc., DBA McKinley’s Properties to Specialty Restoration LLC, Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 in Block A of Boering Addition, Lots 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25 in Block C of 1st Boering Addition, Lots 10, 11, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32 in Block D of 1st Boering Addition, Lots 10, 11 and 12 in Block C of 1st Boering Addition; Lots 18, 19, and 20 in Block C of Boering Addition, Lots 12, 13, 14 and 15 in Block D of Boering Addition, Lots 16 and 17 in Block C of Boering Addition, Lots 13, 14, and 15 in Block C of Boering Addition, and Lots 8 and 9 in 1st Boering Addition; $233,808.09
Oct. 28
• Ryan Allen to Vanguard Homes LLC, land in Little Acres Subdivision; $1
• Tracy Dean Looney and Jennifer H. Looney to Cody Sherill and Casey Sherill, Lot 20 Northland Estates Subdivision; $216,500
• Vanguard Homes LLC to Rhiannon Blair, Lot 11 Little Acres Subdivision; $259,000
• Louis Mechan and Regina Mechan to Kevin Asher and Holly Asher, 0.821 acres on Keavy Road and Wyan Road; $40,000
• Debra Hammons and Robert Hammons, Tish Rudder and Troy Rudder and Lisa Robinson to Kanubhai K.Patel, Lots 8, 9 and 10 in H. B. House Subdivision; $137,000
• Harold Bales and Carolyn Bales to Gust Pollins and Melissa Yoder, tract on Campbell Branch Road; $80,000
• Clayton Allen to Lowell Gray, land on Southard Lane; $5,500
Oct. 31
• Lonnie Bowling and Melissa Bowling to Russell Goins and Darlene Goins, 0.18 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Billy Henson and Terea Henson to Kandi Henson, Lot 6 in G.T. Lovelace Subdivision, No. 2; $1
• Danny Lipps and Linda Lipps to David W. Jackson and Melinda L. Jackson, Lots 4, 5, 6, 60 and 62 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $7,000
• Scott B. Ford to Hester J. Jones, land in Laurel County; $1
• Larry Dean Oakley and Cathy Oakley to Larry Dean Oakley and Cathy Oakley, 15 acres on Moriah Church Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
