Oct. 31
• Mid South Capital Partners LP to Christopher Smith and Ashley Smith, 6.075 acres on KY 472; $20,000
• Richard A. Doughty and Rachel M. Doughty, formerly known as (fka) Rachel M. Bruner, to Brittany Hickson and Michael Franks or survivor, Lot 26 in Mountain Trail Subdivision; $169,000
• James W. Johnson and Jennifer Johnson, Michael Ross and Lynn Ross, Randy Dees and Lilly Parsley, by David C. Parsley, Power of Attorney, to Scott Owens Construction Co., 1.08 acres in Laurel County; $4,000
• Lattie Joyce Smith, by and through Attorney in Fact Melissa Sue Smith, to Jeffrey Zweydorff and Cassandra Zweydorff or survivor, 8 acres in Laurel County; $50,000
• Stephen Boyles and Rhea Diaz Boyles to Waverly Wood LLC and Owsley County Chip Co., LLC, 204.63 acres in Hazel Patch; $215,000
• Unknown Heirs of Kevin Colelyall, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Brian Hacker, 2 acres on Old Whitley Road; $41,000, in case of AARIV International Solutions LLC v. Unknown Heirs of Kevin Colelyall, et al
• Larry Dean Oakley and Cathy Oakley to Tony Krahenbuhl, 1.13 acres on Moriah Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charlisa G. Stewart, trustee of the Charlisa G. Stewart Share of the Gambrel Family Testamentary Trust, to Charlisa G. Stewart, Lot 29 of Saddlebrook Garden Homes; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• CMG-Sonic RE, LLC to CGJJ Properties LLC, 0.77 acres on South Main Street; $3,015,171.23
• William A. George and Phyllis M. George to Daniel Boone Community Action Agency, Inc., Lot 10 in Point Ridge Estates, Phase 1; $18,000
• Nicholas T. Orr and Kristen Orr to Bill Deaton and Judy Deaton, 1 acre on KY 1956; $80,000
Nov. 1
• Marvin Miller and Sarah Miller to Herman Beachy and Annie A. Beachy, 3.15 acres on KY 490; $99,400
• Marvin Miller and Sarah Miller to Eli Bontrager Jr. and Ida H. Bontrager, 6.12 acres on KY 490; $30,600
• Ronnie Robinson, administrator of the Estate of Peggy Bowling, to Joseph R. Siler and Hannah N. Grady or survivor, land on Fariston Baptist Church Road; $235,000
• Joan Newberry to Edward G. Vaughn and Gina Vaughn or survivor, 2 acres in Laurel County; $40,000
• Marvin J. Miller Jr. and Ruth H. Miller to Daniel J. Hershberger and Salome Hershberger, 19.73 acres on Holt Road and 2.68 acres on Callihan Road; $155,000
• Charles G. Abner and Darlene Carol Abner and Charles G. Abner and Darlene Carol Asher life estate to Cindy Thomas and Gayla Hughes or survivor, Lot 3 in David Karr Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Maureen Jackson to Elton Spurlock and Tina Spurlock, 61 acres on Barbourville-London Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mary L. Calia and Susan Lovitt to Janice H. Reid and James Edward Reid, 35 acres and 8 acres in Laurel County; $90,000
• Patricia Ann Beatty and William Beatty, also known as (aka) Bill Beatty, to Beverly Davidson, 11.24 acres on KY 80 and KY 1305; $42,000
Nov. 2
• Harold Turner and Diane Turner to Harold Turner and Diane Turner or survivor, 48.23 acres near Hopkins Cemetery Road and Slate Ridge Road, and 2.68 acres near Slate Ridge Road and Happy Hollow Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• David Sowders and Leah Sowders to Joshua Greene and Gwendolyn Greene, 0.49 acres in Laurel County; $17,500
• Joe Martin to David Sullivan and Linda Sullivan, 0.89 acres on KY 2041; $140,000
• Cesar A. Seguil and William Ashley, Paola E. Seguil and Andrea Bonisoi and Froilan D. Seguil and Maria E. Seguil to Crystal Hood and David Hood or survivor, Lot 14 in Pleasant View Estates; $345,000
• Amanda Nicley, aka Amanda Nicely, and David Nicley, to Konstantine Ververis, land on KY 80; $135,000
Nov. 3
• Travis Knight and Shannon Knight to David Farler, Sandy Farler, Rita Nicole Fletcher and Charles Fletcher, as trustees of the Farler Family Cemetery, 0.0459 acres on Brays Chapel Road; $6,500
• Clamon Nantz and Mattie Adoline to Jennifer Dawn Nantz, 0.57 acres on Level Green Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Joey Taylor to William Taylor Jr., 1.66 acres and 4.62 acres on Mill Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William Taylor Jr. and Samantha Taylor to Eric Gray Sharp III, trustee, to William Taylor Jr. and Samantha Taylor, 1.66 acres and 4.62 acres on Mill Creek Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Brad Roark and Lisa Roark to Deborah Peters, 1 1/10 acre in Laurel County; $22,000
• Tracy Hacker and Amy Hacker to Susan Brewer Owens and Myra Jane Brewer, 15.45 acres on KY 830; $67,500
• Norma Justice, George Benjamin Justice, John Paul Justice, and James David Justice to Shelby Nicholson and Vickie Nicholson, 1.61 acres in Laurel County; $40,000
• Norma Justice, George Benjamin Justice, John Paul Justice, and James David Justice to Shelby Nicholson and Vickie Nicholson, 1.26 acres in Laurel County; $40,000
• Shelby Nicholson and Vickie Nicholson to Hailey Marie Nicholson and Raymond Dale Nicholson or survivor, 1.26 acres and 1.61 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mildred E. Steele to Elizabeth Bass and Roy Bass, Lot 3 in Section A of North Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Lisa Calder Gilbert and Philip E. Gilbert to Jeffery R. Tipton, trustee, to Lisa Calder Gilbert and Philip E. Gilbert, land on Dorthea Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Carolyn Sue Otis to Larana Jill Parker, Rebecca Sue Wilder and Synthia Smith, 1.04 acres on KY 578; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Austin Brett Vigeant to Amanda Kay Brown, aka Amanda Kay Vigeant, 0.10 acres and 1 acre on Abutment Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Anderson Kentucky Properties LLC, by managing members Linda Spitser and Robert E. Anderson, to Envious Properties LLC, by Randall Weddle and Victoria Weddle, 25 3/4 acres on Sublimity Road; $1,065,000
• Robert S. Orr to Anthony W. Powers and Dana Powers, Lots 69 and 70 in Fawn Valley Estates; $499,900
Nov. 4
• Angela Baxter to Chrisila Pettey and Cecilia A. Higginbotham or survivor, 1.80 acres on Level Green Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Myrna Combs to Carolyn Orr, 6.30 acres in Laurel County; $270,000
• Gregory Henson and Mary Henson, Mark Henson and Kimberly Henson, Daniel Asher and Lena Asher to Gregory Henson and Mary Henson, Mark Henson and Kimberly Henson, Lots 16-19 (30.57 acres) and Lots 21 and 22 (48.60 acres) in G & G Farms; $84,333.34
• Teresa Fugate Terhune, executor of Estate of Mildred Christine Fugate and as President of Jim’s Car Wash Inc., and Timothy Eugene Fugate, Vice President of Jim’s Car Wash Inc., to Teresa Fugate Terhune, individually and David Terhune, Lots 164, 165, 166, and 167 of W. M. Reams Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Teresa Fugate Terhune, executor of Estate of Mildred Christine Fugate, and Timothy Eugene Fugate and Zhanna Fugate to Teresa Fugate Terhune, individually and David Terhune, Lot 148 in Reams Addition to London; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Carol Bruner, Lisa Shaver and Tim Shaver, Steven Bruner and Sherry Bruner and Stacey Bruner and Robin Bruner to Richard M. Doughty and Rachel Doughty, 6.86 acres on Matt Baker Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Elvis C. Brown to William E. Brown and Amanda Smith, Lot 23 in Woodland Springs Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Nov. 7
• Homer Hampton and Ruth Hampton to Darren Kilburn and Jessica Kilburn, Lot 7 in Block B of First Boering Addition to London, $50,000
• Smith Global Equity LLC to Tyler Kenneth Hess and Samantha Mae Hess, land on US 25 near Gillis Creek Road; $125,000
• Carol Denise Anderson to Jonathan Dampier and Kathleen Dampier, aka Katie Dampier, 2.97 acres on Summit Ridge Drive; $355,000
