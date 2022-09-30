Sept. 12
• Timothy Wayne Hurst and Angela Hurst to James C. Spicer, land in Laurel County; $166,000
• The Estate of Virgie Baker to Lonis Mitchell and Marie Mitchell, 0.80 acres on Pine Grove School Road; $140,000
• Mary Ann Pope and Joseph Pope and Mary Ann Pope and Joseph Pope as trustees of The Pope Family Revocable Living Trust, 0.81 acres, 0.50 acres, 0.57 acres and 0.35 acres on Herndon Drive; $10
• Travis J. Hignite and Kerri Hignite to Pamela A. McMullen, Lot 45 in The Woodlands; $237,400
• Chelsie Higginbotham and Jean A. Higginbotham to Angela Perry and Allen Perry, 0.65 acres in Laurel County; $3,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.