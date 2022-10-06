Sept. 20
• Amber Boroviak, also known as (aka) Amber H. Sizemore, and Shawn Boroviak to Rusty Siler and Sally Siler, Lot 19 in Hunting Creek Subdivision; $320,000
• The Estate of Taylor Crawford, by and through executor, Susan E. Crawford, to Brent France and Skylar Jones, 0.11 acres on Glenview Road; $180,000
• Richard Bales and Laura Bales to Stephen Bales and Hope Bales, 19 acres on KY 552; $450,000
• Freeman Branch LLC to Nickie Nicole Lewis, 0.49 acres on Freeman Branch Road; $25,000
• Eleanor Sturgill to Daniel Walden, Lots 40, 41, 42 and 43 in Skinner Subdivision; $32,500
• Turnkey Construction and Pools LLC to William Desenberg and Iona Desenberg or survivor, Lot 4 in Ridge Haven Subdivision; $299,900
• William H. Desenberg, aka William Desenberg, and Iona Desenberg to Andrea R. Myers and Christopher S. Myers or survivor, 2 tracts in Laurel County and 4.89 acres in Keavy; $349,900
• Doris House Estate to Anthony Brummett, 0.18 acres in Laurel County and land in East Corbin; $102,300
• Norma Hubbard, formerly known as Norma Wagers, to Lucas M. Joyner, trustee, to Millard Hubbard and Norma Hubbard, 0.23 acres on Poindexter Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Webbed Sphere Inc. to Webbed Sphere Investments LLC, 108,398 acres on Warren Chandler Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Kimberly Lovegrove and William Troy Lovegrove to Cecilia Bush, Lots 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Block 2 of John Meyers Subdivision; $250,000
• Steven D. Robinson, trustee, and Brittany R. Robinson, trustee of Steven D. Robinson and Brittany R. Robinson Revocable Trust, to Denise C. Landry and Edward D. Landry, 1 acre near Allen Lewis Road; $540,000
Sept. 21
• Donald Hurley to Neechie Collins, 1 acre in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Elizabeth Carol Creech to Allen Raines, 0.58 acres in Laurel County; $130,000
• Hunter Keith Jervis to Barbara Money and Tracy Pennington or survivor, land on East 5th Street; $125,000
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Brandon Sears and Amanda Sears, 144.474 acres near US Forest Service Road and West KY 80; $346,500
• Vickey W. Makari, executrix of Estate of Eva Jean Whalen, to Mikayla Deaton, Lot 15 in North Hills Subdivision; $297,500
Sept. 26
• Ina R. Monhollen to Ken Shon Sergent and Yvonne Sharon Amber, 0.13 acres on Whitley Street and Dormitory Street; $160,000
• Janet W. Spencer, aka Janice Spencer, to Dominick Ray Spencer and Haley Lashay Spencer, 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Joseph William Lovingood to Jeffrey C. Caldwell and Sherry D. Caldwell, Lot 4 in Charles Radford Farm Subdivision and 34 acres in Laurel County; $450,000
• Shawn Michael Cottongim and Jennifer Cottongim to Bison Properties LLC, 0.13 acres on North Main Street; $110,000
• Barry Mays and Leanne Mays to Robert Lee Waddle and Mariah Paige Waddell, Lot 10 in Barnesmill Estates Subdivision; $238,500
• Mills Construction and Consulting LLC to William Zik and Brittany Zik or survivor, Lots 12, 13 and 14 in Earl Robinson Subdivision; $276,000
• Lonnie Bowling and Melissa Bowling to James Michael Roberts and Jennifer Marie Roberts, 1.50 acres on Helvetia Road; $20,000
• Todd Charles Wemstrom to David Napier and Lora Napier, Lot 22 in Fisherman’s Rest; $289,000
• Joan Martin and Iva L. Martin to Betty Lou Burns Hammack, land on Keavy Road; $120,000
• Betty Lou Burns Hammack to Sandra Jeanne Mattas, 7.26 acres on Amanda Lane; $40,000
• Arnold W. Arnett to L&N Federal Credit Union, Lot 6 in Oak Ridge Subdivision; $125,500
• Canyon View Development LLC to Bluegrass Roots Development Group LLC, Lot 21 in Phase 1 of Canyon View Subdivision; $50,000
Sept. 27
• Mid-South Capital Partners LP, by and through David Prater, member, to Rocky Shepherd, land near KY 472; $6,625.19
• Sullivan Rentals LLC to CNV Rentals LLC, 0.50 acres on KY 1189; $155,000
• Deborah Parks and Mark Parks to Elizabeth Sue Campos, land on Coolidge Street; $120,000
• Dustin Lawson and MaKayla Lawson to Brian Keith Johnson and Katie Sue Johnson, 0.77 acres on KY 312; $263,500
• Wayne Hensley and Megan Hensley to Ashley Scarberry, Lot 82 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase H; $315,000
• Dawn Ritchie to Amanda H. Roaden, 0.42 acres off KY 490; $68,000
• Lois Boone and Jimmy Boone to Teresa Hoskins, 0.63 acres on KY 1535; $1
• T&D Real Estate Development LLC to Terry Nantz and Deborah R. Nantz, co-trustees of the DRNTN Revocable Trust, land in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Trena Michelle Cassidy and Brian Cassidy to Wesley Brian Colwell and Sandra Denise Karr, Lot 72 in Block 2 of Fisherman’s Cove, Lot 54 In Block 1 of Fisherman’s Cove, 0.68 acres on KY 312 and 9.03 acres on Perry Road; $23,667, as 1/3 interest
• Wesley Brian Colwell and Crystal Michelle Colwell and Sandra Denise Karr and Charles D. Karr to Brian & Denise Properties LLC, Lot 72 in Block 2, Lot 54 in Block 1 of Fisherman’s Cove, 0.68 acres on KY 312, 9.03 acres on Perry Road, Lots 56 and 57, Lots 58, 59, 60 and 61 in Block 1 of Fisherman’s Cove, and Tracts 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; $71,000
Sept. 28
• Allie Lawrence Loudermilk to Judy Loudermilk, land in Laurel County; no monetary consideration, in case of Judy Loudermilk v. Allie Lawrence Loudermilk
• Westgate Inn, Inc. to Stop and Go Properties LLC, 2.33 acres on KY 80 and tract by Standard Oil on KY 80, 0.33 acres on KY 80, and 1.25 acres on KY 80; $3,600,000
• Evelyn Williams and Kenneth Williams to Danny Ray Bishop, 2.01 acres on G. Lawson Road; $22,000
• Earl C. Gill and Beverly Gill to Robert W. Morrison and Rebecca Gill Morrison, Lots 7 and 8 in Moberly Subdivision, 0.56 acres in Laurel County and 0.15 acres on Old Whitley Road; $250,000
• Susan Hibbard to William R. Burdine Jr., 1.06 acres on Pasture View Road; $174,000
• Linda Croucher, Cathy Baker and Ova Baker, Leroy Robbins, Billy Robbins and Paula Robbins to Scott Croucher, 0.50 acres on John R. Jones Road; $1
• Waverly Wood LLC and Owsley Chip Company LLC to Jeffery Dale Garland, 5 acres on Hazel Patch Road; $40,000
