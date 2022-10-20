Sept. 29
• #1 Top School LLC, doing business as (DBA) TMIKY Online to Top Investments LLC, 0.728 acres on Old Pond Road; $1
• Mid South Capital Partners LP to Joshua Smith and Jennifer Bray or survivor, land on Jervis Road; $28,000
• Marvin K. Robinson to Joshua House and Mary Lou House, 0.49 acres, 0.51 acres and 0.51 acres in Laurel County; $174,000
• Sharon Dyehouse and Michael Dyehouse to Brittany Reid and Kyle W. Reid, Lot 56 in Ridgehaven Subdivision; $19,000
• Linda Baker and Paula Felts to Matthew Paul Testa and Heather Lavallee, Lot 50 in Sweet Hollow Estates; $300,000
• Richard C. Jackson and Carol A. Jackson to Chelsea Hughett, Lot 15 in Hubert Bargo Subdivision; $13,500
• William C. Preston and Betty Preston to Paula Elizabeth Felts and Marty Ray Taylor and Linda Baker, Lot 3 in Springfield Subdivision; $229,000
• John Douglas Embler and Haley Danielle Embler, also known as (aka) Haley Danielle Brown to NRI Relocation Inc., Lot 2 in Evans Estates; $297,500
• NRI Relocation Inc. to Larry Ray Brown and Kimberly Ann Brown, Lot 2 in Evans Estates; $297,500
• Shanna Boven, fka Shanna Harville, and Vincent Boven to Shawn Harville, 0.97 acres on Harville Road; $17,000
• Bellena Wilburn, by and through Karen Wilburn to Elaina Brooke Lee and Brandon James Lee, 1.47 acres on Springcut Road; $155,000
• Laurel Canyon Development Co., by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Peoples Bank & Trust of Hazard, Lots 2, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 21, 22, and 23 in Phase 1 of Laurel Canyon Development; Lots 25, 26, 29, 30, 35, 36, 41, 42 and 45 in Phase II; Lots 27, 28, 32, 33, 34, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 53 in Phase II, Amendment 1; Lots 78, 79, 80, 81, 82 and 84 in Phase IV; and Lots 89, 90, 91, 92 and 93 in Phase IV; $220,000, in case of Peoples Bank & Trust of Hazard v. Laurel Canyon Development Company
• Laurel Canyon Development Co., by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Peoples Bank & Trust of Hazard, 98.66 acres, 0.28 acres and 0.42 acres on Cold Hill Road; $170,000, in case of Peoples Bank & Trust of Hazard v. Laurel Canyon Development Company
• Albert Robinson and Lucille Robinson to Stephen A. Robinson and Lisa L. Robinson, 1.86 acres on KY 30 and Matthews Lane; $1,000
• Dream Development LLC to Sycamore Place LLC, 1.25 acres on Hurley Lane and KY 2069; $1,350,000
• Keith London to Jerimee Lee Coffey, 0.29 acres on Chadwell Drive and Bomont Avenue; $195,000
• Genople Mills to Shannon Melton and Sheila Melton, 0.62 acres on Old Whitley Road near Lily Road; $199,000
• Steven Gregory McGhee and Victoria Abigail McGhee to Steven Gregory McGhee and Victoria Abigail McGhee, Lot 31 in Crown Point Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Sept. 30
• Susan Lynette Rush to Jennifer Crane, 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Premium Development Inc. to Anthony Powers, Lot 58 in Fawn Valley Estates; $19,000
• Kathy J. Vaughn, fka Kathy J. Elliott, as successor trustee of The Geneva June Lair Trust, to James E. Adams and Sarah Adams or survivor, 29.83 acres on KY 229 and Conley Road; $280,000
• Elizabeth Ann Osborne and William L. Walker and Rhonda L. Walker to Jonathan Pruitt and Gina Pruitt, 0.13 acres on Osborne Road off KY 192; $10,000
• Joshua Brett Baker and Michelle Baker to Jonathan Jenkins and Destiney Jenkins, Lot 26 in Twin Oaks Estates; $295,000
• Shirley Baker Siler and Neddie Clarence Siler to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, 4.91 acres on Adams Road; $25,000
• Holly Grove Properties LLC to Stephany Hickey and Chris Block, Lot 24 in Holly Grove Estates; $16,600
• Stephen A. Robinson and Lisa L. Robinson to Stephen A. Robinson and Lisa L. Robinson, 3.38 acres on KY 30 and Matthews Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randall Thompson and Christina P. Thompson to Ace Management LLC, Lot 38 and Lot A in Woodrow Gilbert Wood Creek Lake Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randall Thompson to Christina P. Thompson, trustee of Christina P. Thompson Trust, Lot 39 and 1/4 acre, Lots 43 and 44, Lot 40 and tract in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ron Sparks and Peggy Tillery Sparks to Ron Sparks and Peggy Tillery Sparks, 0.75 acres on Bruner Lane and Shady Oak Lane; $1
• Ron Sparks and Peggy Tillery Sparks to Ron Sparks and Peggy Tillery Sparks, 1.40 acres on Bruner Lane; $1
• Ron Sparks and Peggy Tillery Sparks to Ron Sparks and Peggy Tillery Sparks, 0.36 acres on Bruner Lane; $1
Oct. 3
• Johnny Miller, John Miller and Jennifer Miller to Johnny Miller and John Miller or survivor, 2.51 acres on Arthur Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jeffery R. Tipton and Debra Tipton to Tipton and Rose LLC, Lots 11 and 15 in Don Bruce Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Herschel Luther Caldwell and Nadean Caldwell to Joseph William Lovingood, 20 acres in Laurel County; $40,000
• Robert T. Bell to Amanda N. Shotten, 0.50 acres, Lot 3 on Auger Springs Road; $185,000
• Nickie Stidham to Matthew Coughlin and Deborah Coughlin, Lots 21 and 24 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 1st Addition; $206,500
• The Estate of Shirley Lyttle, by and through Diane Chandler and Ada Osborne, to Mazie Lawson, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Lesley Karen Cornett, executrix of Estate of Juanita Fern Wilson, to Charles David Wilson, 2.703 acres on Hunters Loop; estate settlement, no monetary consideration
• Lesley Karen Cornett, executrix of Estate of Juanita Fern Wilson, to Charles David Wilson, 3.470 acres on Hunters Loop; estate settlement, no monetary consideration
• Lesley Karen Cornett, executrix of Estate of Juanita Fern Wilson, to Eva Cheryl Creech and Wade Creech, 3.272 acres on Hunters Loop; estate settlement, no monetary consideration
• Lesley Karen Cornett, executrix of Estate of Juanita Fern Wilson, to David Wilson and Mona Wilson, 1.188 acres on KY 830 and Hunters Loop; estate settlement, no monetary consideration
• Lesley Karen Cornett, executrix of Estate of Juanita Fern Wilson, to David Wilson and Mona Wilson, 2.084 acres on Hunters Loop; estate settlement, no monetary consideration
• Lesley Karen Cornett, executrix of Estate of Juanita Fern Wilson, to Lesley Karen Cornett, 4.722 acres on Hunters Loop; estate settlement, no monetary consideration
