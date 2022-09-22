Sept. 6
• Janet B. Walters to Peter Walters and Margery, 0.6 acres on Delmas Gilliam Road; $156,600
• Bill Knuckles to Trisha Mills and Ricky Blakley, 2.35 acres on Pine Grove Scott Road; $105,000
• Jamie Gambrel and Janet Gambrel to Fritts Properties LLC, Lot 72 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $24,000
• Raymond Whitis and Eloise Whitis, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Mid-South Capital Partners LP, tract on KY 472; $3,500, in case of Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Raymond Whitis, et al
• Karen Asher, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Mid South Capital Partners LP, land on Becky Lane; $7,300, in case of Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Karen Asher
• Judy Whitaker to Derek Lewis, 0.85 acres on Hatcher Road; $72,500
• Jamie Gambrel and Janet Gambrel to Seth Osika and Bobbie Ann Osika, Lot 73 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $296,000
• Donny Clark to Anthony Smallwood and Helen Feltner, land near KY 1006; $145,000
Sept. 7
• Brad Crow and Jill Crow to Shelby Monhollen, 1 acre in Laurel County; $114,000
• Phyllis C. Ford to Barbara McWhorter, Lot K in Clover Bottom Subdivision; $278,500
• Jack Brown and Debbie Brown to Krushnakant C. Patel and Meenaben Patel and Devang Patel or survivor, Lot 68 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $539,000
• SLLR, LLC to Zachary Davis and Courtney Bowling or survivor, 0.52 acres on Pleasant View Road; $292,000
• Charles S. Morgan and Betty L. Morgan to Billy Conn and Belinda Conn, Lots 12 and 13 in Sam Reams Addition; $180,000
• Karen Whitaker to William R. Hale, 0.22 acres on Miller Lane; $2,500
• Avalon Healthcare Consulting LLC to Darrell A. Griffith, 4.08 acres, 2 tracts and 1 acre in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Darrell A. Griffith and Jennifer M. Griffith to Darrell A. Griffith and Jennifer M. Griffith, 4.08 acres, 2 tracts and 1 acre in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Dan R. Hacker, by and through Katherine Hacker Sargent, co-executrix and Darlene H. Boggs, co-executrix, to William Paul Vandeventer, 4.143 acres on Bert Allen Road; $72,500
Sept. 8
• Deri A. Combs and Debra J. Combs to Neil A. Arnold and Laura B. Rose, 2.50 acres on Paris Karr Road; $168,500
• Arlene Rush and William Darrel Smith to Todd Jones and Misty Jones, 1.44 acres on Combs Road; $375,000
• Justin Blake Oliver and Jamie Leigh Oliver to Satoski Mountain Rentals LLC, Lot 33 in Cliff’s Edge; $40,000
• Julie Mae Vigeant to Sherri Wells, 0.512 acres on Delmas Gilliam Road; $175,000
• Michael Walter Evans and Vickie L. Evans to Kayla Nicole Cawood and Andre Kenneth Cawood or survivor, 5 acres in Laurel County; $55,000
• Michael Walter Evans and Vickie L. Evans to Kayla Nicole Cawood and Andre Kenneth Cawood or survivor, land on Slate Lick Road; $1
• Sue Ann Clark, same individual as Sue A. Taylor, and Patrick Clark to Home-Land Homes LLC, 0.2987 acres in Laurel County near Kentucky Machinery; $83,500
• David Creech and Connie Creech to Maranda Creech, 1 acre on Richland Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Sept. 9
• Eugene Travillion and Donna Travillion, also known as Eugene Travillian and Donna Travillian, to Nolan Young, 1.33 acres on Hiram Pierce Road and 2 83/100 acres on Arthur Ridge Road; $10,000
• Johnny Anders and Cheryl Anders to Harvey Scott Ray and Kathleen Ann Ray, 1.85 acres ob KY 312; $19,000
• Rick Yaden and Elizabeth Machelle Yaden, aka Michelle Yaden, to BNDH, LLC, 0.52 acres and tract on U.S. 25; $315,000
• Cami Watkins to Stephen Dittemore and Carolyn Dittemore or survivor, 5.198 acres on High Moore Road; $315,000
• Roger Gregory Jr. and Misty Collier, formerly known as Misty Gregory, and Corey Collier to Roger Gregory and Phyllis Gregory and Roger Gregory Jr., 1.09 acres on Charlie Taylor Dam Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Freddy J. Gambill Jr. to Freddy J. Gambill Jr. and Jamie Gambill or survivor, 15 acres, 1/8 acre and 15 acres on Robinson Creek; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Fred Thurston to Harvey Scott Ray and Kathleen Ann Ray, 1.85 acres on KY 312; $19,000
• The Estate of Zelma Wylene Greenlee to Harvey Scott Ray and Kathleen Ann Ray, land near Laurel Lake Road North and Level Green Road; $16,000
• Payton King to Amy T. Smith, 2 tracts in Pittsburg community; $10,000
• Lena F. Cosmah, by and through Attorney-in-Fact John C. Wright, to Payton Lashaye King, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $9,000
